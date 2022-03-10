President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Zondo as Chief Justice

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic. 17 March 2022 7:27 PM
Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction. 17 March 2022 6:47 PM
View all Local
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party. 17 March 2022 11:37 AM
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to be... 17 March 2022 9:01 AM
View all Politics
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans. 17 March 2022 8:01 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield. 16 March 2022 8:08 PM
View all Business
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house. 15 March 2022 8:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyew... 17 March 2022 5:52 PM
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair. 11 March 2022 10:28 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: This woman says if you want a decent man, find yourself a cyclist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 March 2022 8:32 AM
WATCH: Motorcyclist showing importance of child lock has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:06 AM
WATCH: Mom giving reasons why she allows her kids to swear has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:05 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Zondo as Chief Justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Zondo as Chief Justice

10 March 2022 8:15 PM

Tinyiko Maluleke independent political analyst at Tshwane University of Technology and Pieter du Toit, assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24 discusses the election of the new chief justice, Raymond Zondo. Dennis Webster, journalist at New Frame talks about the centenary of the Rand Rebellion revolt. Then on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital on what are the five biggest mistakes that cause investors to lose money permanently


More episodes from The Money Show

Icasa finalises their spectrum auction and raises R14.4 billion

17 March 2022 8:15 PM

Duncan McLeod , founder and editor at Techcentral looks at how the latest auction of spectrum will help solve the country’s communication problems. Dr Adrian Enthoven, deputy chairperson at Solidarity Fund on the foundation wrapping up its operations. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how to leave money for your children when you pass away

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Growthpoint’s office market remains difficult, with vacancies rising to a record 21.2%

16 March 2022 8:15 PM

Norbert Sasse, Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties on how the battered industry is coping in the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic. Kenny Fihla, head corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank on the company ditching coal to bet on renewable energy.  Keet van Zyl, partner, co-founder at Knife Capital is this week’s shapeshifter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fuel price expected to rise again in South Africa next month

15 March 2022 8:17 PM

Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association responded to the government’s suggestion to relieve consumers from the soaring prices of fuel by introducing things such as rationing the amount of petrol sold to motorists. Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at Flysafair on claims they have increased their prices exorbitantly since Comair was grounded — and Miles van der Molen, CEO at CemAir on how they are dealing with an increased number of customers. In investment School, Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital on geography and politics as investment drivers 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa full-year return on equity jumps to 15.8% from 7.2% and impairments fall by 59% to R8.5 billion

14 March 2022 8:16 PM

Jason Quinn, interim-CEO at Absa on factors, such as the mortgage market, that led to it doubling its profits. Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu, spokesperson at South African Civil Aviation Authority on the suspension of Comair and what the airline needs to do to get back in the air. Mia Malan, executive director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre on running a non-profit media outlet and her relationship with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Standard Bank's headline earnings grew by 57% to R25bn as low interest rates increased borrowing

11 March 2022 7:08 PM

Sim Tshabalala, CEO at Standard Bank on their financial results, their plan to sell their stake in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and how to get the country’s economy working again. For Friday File, Ashley Heather, founder and Goldsmith at AuTerra Jewellery on turning e-waste into gems.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN pays higher than expected interim dividend as Data and fintech drive MTN's 24% growth in earnings

9 March 2022 8:14 PM

Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group on how their fintech drive was able to position the company to grow financially. Also, CEOs at Aspen and Nedbank took Bruce Whitfield through their financial results. Then, S’onqoba Vuba, co-founder & managing director, Perpetu8 was our shapeshifter. Vuba was detailing her work with SMMes

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The economy has grown by 4.9% in 2021, but the country is yet to recover to growth levels recorded before the pandemic

8 March 2022 8:17 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib looks at the country’s economic growth trajectory. Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO at Shoprite on the company’s half-year profit jumping by a whooping 25%. Then in our Investment School, Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB Wealth and Investments explained five golden rules of investing during a crisis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How surging oil prices will further increase inflation

7 March 2022 8:35 PM

Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University looks at how the oil prices, which soared to the highest level since 2008, will impact the global economy. Mitch Slape, CEO at Massmart on what led to the company losing R2.2 bullion as its recorded in its financial results for 2021. Glen Lewis, legendary radio Dj discusses his career and relationship with money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Dean Kowarski, founder of Kauai became Virgin Active’s global boss.

4 March 2022 7:14 PM

Dean Kowarski, the new Global group CEO of  Virgin Active takes Bruce Whitfield through his journey of becoming the boss of a global health gym. Carel de Jage, Consultant at The Block Chain Academy explains why Cryptocurrencies boom as the rouble tumbles.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear

Sport

Ministers, public servants hand over passports as lifestyle audits FINALLY begin

Local

Sacca lifts suspension on Comair’s operating licence

Local

EWN Highlights

‘Why must I answer your wild allegations?’ Vavi rejects Saftu’s suspension

17 March 2022 7:42 PM

Going once, twice & sold! Icasa concludes R14.4bn high-demand spectrum auction

17 March 2022 7:33 PM

'I fear f#kol': Ramaphosa tells MPs during Q&A session

17 March 2022 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA