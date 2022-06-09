SA’s President suspends Public Protector, Adv Busi Mkhwebane

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
[PITCHED] Rob Worthington-Smith, founder of FarSightFirms.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Worthington-Smith - Analyst and Founder at FarSightFirms
Today at 18:50
PayMeNow founders on changing the youth's spending habits
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bryan Habana - co-founder of PayMeNow
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
S’onqoba Vuba - Co-Founder & Managing Director at Perpetu8
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
'No improvement' in municipalities' accountability as just 16% get clean audits Bruce Whitfield interviews audit head Mabatho Sedikela after the Auditor-General delivers municipalities' audit outcomes. 15 June 2022 6:54 PM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
Ramaphosa stands by his decision to suspend Mkhwebane - Presidency Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended almost a week ago pending the outcome of the parliamentary impeachment proceedings. 15 June 2022 7:59 AM
Protracted revision of Electoral Amendment Bill proves 'difficult': Expert Thabo Mdluli chats to UNISA political science professor, Dirk Kotze, on what is causing the additional extension in the revision o... 14 June 2022 4:05 PM
View all Politics
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
View all Business
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
To type or not to type: What dating people who are similar to your ex could mean Thabo Mbluli speaks to callers about whether dating people who are similar to your ex signals that you're not over them, or if you... 15 June 2022 2:21 PM
Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings. 15 June 2022 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 15 June 2022 5:10 PM
Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on Sup... 14 June 2022 6:33 PM
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
View all Sport
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 June 2022 9:44 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok. 15 June 2022 9:06 AM
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
View all World
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
View all Africa
Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous' Africa Melane spoke to Guy Leitch - SA Flyer magazine editor. 15 June 2022 12:51 PM
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
SA’s President suspends Public Protector, Adv Busi Mkhwebane

SA’s President suspends Public Protector, Adv Busi Mkhwebane

9 June 2022 8:15 PM

Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana, political science professor at University of Johannesburg analysis the reasons behind the suspension of the public protector. Chris Christodoulou, managing partner at Christodoulou & Mavrikis attorney looks at whether airlines can successfully complete a business rescue process after Comair was grounded. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital looks at working backwards to reach financial freedom.


More episodes from The Money Show

US inflation data likely push Fed to consider 75 basis-point hike

15 June 2022 8:14 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital on the central bank of America's fight against inflation. South African businessman, Sir Bradely Fried and chair at Bank of England on being knighted by the Queen. Brewmaster, Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela entrepreneur and founder of Tolokazi Premium Beer & Cider is our shapeshifter of the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why did Telkom’s annual revenue took a dive. And David Shapiro on recession proofing investment portfolio.

14 June 2022 8:16 PM

Serame Taukobong, Telkom’s CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s full year financial results explains why the group’s revenue fell by 1.1% to R42.8 billion. Anthony Thünstrom, TFG’s CEO discusses how the fashion retailer will expands its local manufacturing facilities footprint. David Shapiro, Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin on the Investment School feature shares tips on recession proofing an investment portfolio. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago weighs in on inflation concerns

13 June 2022 8:15 PM

The governor of the central bank Lesetja Kganyago on South Africa’s ailing economy and their inflation targeting policy. Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB on the rand weakening against the dollar as data showed that US inflation quickened in May. Prof. Mcebisi Ndletyana, politics lecturer at the University Of Johannesburg talks about his relationship with money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Another South African airline goes out of business. What does it mean for travellers?

10 June 2022 7:14 PM

Linden Birns, managing director at Plane Talking analyses the state of South African commercial airlines —- and what happens now that there are fewer airlines in the air. For Friday File,  Elsa Vogts, museologist at Babylonstoren discusses their wine museum, 'The Story of Wine' in Franschhoek, in the Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spar records an increased in turnover by 7.7% to R43.8 billion & plans to expand its promotional calendar in order to attract cash strapped consumers

8 June 2022 8:19 PM

Guest: 

Brett Botten, CEO at Spar Group talks about their financial results and how they are using their in-store promotions to aid consumers that are struggling financially. Anna Olivier, co-owner of Umatie on how they are changing perceptions around the sale of baby food. Then Nolo Thobejane, head of sub-Saharan Africa, at KFC Africa is our shapeshifter for the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's economy returns to pre-pandemic levels as it grows by 1.9% in Q1 of 2022

7 June 2022 8:16 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital scrutinises the growth of the country’s economy for the first quarter of 2022 — and whether you should be celebrating. Karyn Maughan legal journalist at News 24 looks at what more needs to be done before the Gupta brothers face justice. Debra Slabber, portfolio specialist at Morningstar Investment Management SA explains how you can protect your portfolio against market volatility. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Did president Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?

6 June 2022 8:19 PM

Experts look at whether President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the wrong after it is alleged that he failed to report a burglary at his farm in Limpopo, where about $4 million was stolen. 

Leon Claassen, rating Afrika analyst zooms into the dire financial state of South Africa’s municipalities. On Other People’s Money, David Tlale Fashion Designer speaks about making beautiful clothes and his relationship with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Warning bells of "Economic Tsunami" and "super-bad feeling" on economies. Is SA ready ?

3 June 2022 7:22 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes talks about global concerns of stagflation and how and if whether it will affect South Africa. In the Money Show Explainer,  Miles van der Molen CEO at CemAir explains how airlines collect funds from consumers and how refunds work. For Friday File, Anton Welz coin expert at Stephan Welz & Co discusses their rare coins auctions 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa confirms multimillion-rand heist at his Limpopo farm after Arthur Fraser laid charges against him

2 June 2022 8:18 PM

Pieter du Toit, assistant editor of In-depth News at News24 analysis president Cyril Ramaphosa’s admission to a robbery at his farm. Jan Fourie, manager of South Africa & vice president of project development in Sub-Saharan Africa at Scatec Solar on the signing of contracts for ‘emergency’ power procurement programme in Northen Cape. In personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital advises on how you can prepare yourself for buying a car.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

How Eskom's board with missing directors affects electricity supply

Local

Tourism council bemoans Comair provisional liquidation, seeks more licences

Local Business

[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies

World

EWN Highlights

Auditor-General not optimistic about the future of 247 struggling municipalities

15 June 2022 6:57 PM

'We should consider importing crude oil from Russia' - Mantashe tells Parly

15 June 2022 6:51 PM

EC rapist who lured women on Facebook handed a hefty jail sentence

15 June 2022 6:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA