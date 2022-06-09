SA’s President suspends Public Protector, Adv Busi Mkhwebane

Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana, political science professor at University of Johannesburg analysis the reasons behind the suspension of the public protector. Chris Christodoulou, managing partner at Christodoulou & Mavrikis attorney looks at whether airlines can successfully complete a business rescue process after Comair was grounded. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital looks at working backwards to reach financial freedom.
Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital on the central bank of America's fight against inflation. South African businessman, Sir Bradely Fried and chair at Bank of England on being knighted by the Queen. Brewmaster, Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela entrepreneur and founder of Tolokazi Premium Beer & Cider is our shapeshifter of the week.
Serame Taukobong, Telkom's CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's full year financial results explains why the group's revenue fell by 1.1% to R42.8 billion. Anthony Thünstrom, TFG's CEO discusses how the fashion retailer will expands its local manufacturing facilities footprint. David Shapiro, Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin on the Investment School feature shares tips on recession proofing an investment portfolio.
The governor of the central bank Lesetja Kganyago on South Africa's ailing economy and their inflation targeting policy. Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB on the rand weakening against the dollar as data showed that US inflation quickened in May. Prof. Mcebisi Ndletyana, politics lecturer at the University Of Johannesburg talks about his relationship with money
Linden Birns, managing director at Plane Talking analyses the state of South African commercial airlines —- and what happens now that there are fewer airlines in the air. For Friday File, Elsa Vogts, museologist at Babylonstoren discusses their wine museum, 'The Story of Wine' in Franschhoek, in the Western Cape.
Brett Botten, CEO at Spar Group talks about their financial results and how they are using their in-store promotions to aid consumers that are struggling financially. Anna Olivier, co-owner of Umatie on how they are changing perceptions around the sale of baby food. Then Nolo Thobejane, head of sub-Saharan Africa, at KFC Africa is our shapeshifter for the week.
Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital scrutinises the growth of the country's economy for the first quarter of 2022 — and whether you should be celebrating. Karyn Maughan legal journalist at News 24 looks at what more needs to be done before the Gupta brothers face justice. Debra Slabber, portfolio specialist at Morningstar Investment Management SA explains how you can protect your portfolio against market volatility.
Experts look at whether President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the wrong after it is alleged that he failed to report a burglary at his farm in Limpopo, where about $4 million was stolen.
Leon Claassen, rating Afrika analyst zooms into the dire financial state of South Africa’s municipalities. On Other People’s Money, David Tlale Fashion Designer speaks about making beautiful clothes and his relationship with money.
Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes talks about global concerns of stagflation and how and if whether it will affect South Africa. In the Money Show Explainer, Miles van der Molen CEO at CemAir explains how airlines collect funds from consumers and how refunds work. For Friday File, Anton Welz coin expert at Stephan Welz & Co discusses their rare coins auctions
Pieter du Toit, assistant editor of In-depth News at News24 analysis president Cyril Ramaphosa's admission to a robbery at his farm. Jan Fourie, manager of South Africa & vice president of project development in Sub-Saharan Africa at Scatec Solar on the signing of contracts for 'emergency' power procurement programme in Northen Cape. In personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital advises on how you can prepare yourself for buying a car.