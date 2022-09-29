Bain & Co. gets frozen from doing business with government. Eskom’s CEO opens up on the power utilities woes.

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
comment
info
comment
info
search
Latest Local
School uses technology to help support pupils' mental health Centennial Schools has partned with Cody Gordon, co-founder of the It'sOk App - an app that supports learners with their mental he... 8 October 2022 12:34 PM
Agritech disruptor AgriKool provides an online marketplace for farmers AgriKool is hoping to cut out the middleman and create an African hub for retailers to access food and other agricultural products... 8 October 2022 12:21 PM
Ekhuruleni Police Station robbed off their firearms Thabo Mdluli talks to policing expert, Eldered De Klerk about the 8th Police Station Robbery this year which occurred at Ekhulerel... 7 October 2022 8:54 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 2:24 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
Lesufi to ‘bring back the dignity of the ANC’: Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi's work as a public servant speaks for itself and he is a more than a capable candidate for the job, says Gauteng's... 7 October 2022 6:37 AM
View all Politics
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane. 7 October 2022 3:28 PM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector... 6 October 2022 9:18 PM
View all Business
Akin Omotoso - 'I made it this far because I'm not afraid to fail' Akin Omotoso is a film director, writer and actor who first rose to prominence in 'Generations' as Khaya Motene. 7 October 2022 4:42 PM
Money like sex can be used to show power: Is your partner financially abusive? Having a financially stable partner can be seen as a blessing but what happens when your lover uses their money to control you? 7 October 2022 4:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
View all Sport
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 1:24 PM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 12:04 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska. 7 October 2022 11:57 AM
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 10:31 AM
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 8:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Africa
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 1:11 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
Bain & Co. gets frozen from doing business with government. Eskom’s CEO opens up on the power utilities woes.

Bain & Co. gets frozen from doing business with government. Eskom’s CEO opens up on the power utilities woes.

29 September 2022 8:18 PM

Nicole Fritz, Director at Helen Suzman Foundation talks to Bruce on why she does not believe Bain & Co feels remorse for their involvement in state capture. Bain & Co is banned from doing business with government for 10 years.


Andre de Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom explains reasons behind long bouts of power cuts around the country. 


Porsche speeds onto German's stock exchange with mega IPO


Warren Ingram, personal finance expert on whether you should invest more after the market declines?


More episodes from The Money Show

How much more economic growth can the planet sustain?

7 October 2022 7:12 PM

Mark Buchanan, American outreach physicist and author explains the worlds goals for economic growth and how it impacts the planet. 



Brendan Seery, editor at Orchids and Onions looks at FNB’s rebrand in the Money Show explainer. 



For Friday File, Johann Biermann, founder of The Wines I like Club talks about his love for wines and the stories behind each bottle of vino.

Transnet declines that its deteriorating infrastructure costs SA miners R50bn in potential income this year

6 October 2022 8:20 PM

Roger Baxter, CEO at Minerals Council of South Africa explains how Transnet's declining infrastructure in rail and ports is costing the mining sector billions. 





David Lewis, co-founder of Corruption Watch on why he believes that the government should consider having its own HR department, dedicated to appointing senior public servants, in order to avoid future State Capture.





Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses how the ongoing interest rate hikes will impact you.

Eskom on a shopping spree for electricity

5 October 2022 8:16 PM

Chris Yelland, energy analyst on how Eskom is planning to end load-shedding by buying electricity from other countries. 


Bulelwa Mabasa, head of Land Reform practice at Werksman's Attorneys looks at why the land expropriation bill is going nowhere slowly. 


Keitumetse Pule, CEO of Legal Standpoint and social entrepreneur talks about how she is making law accessible for all as our shapeshifter guest. 

Motus acquires Motor Parts Direct (UK)

4 October 2022 8:15 PM

Osman Arbee, CEO at Motus on their reasons for buying Motor Parts Direct —  and how it will help grow their business.





As Credit Suisse's shares continues to plunge, Kokkie Kooyman, executive director & portfolio manager at Denker Capital explains whether it will be the next Lehman Brothers.





Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital discusses why it is hard to learn how to become a good investor.

Why did the Mineral resources and Energy minister catch the Oil Week conference on off guard. And Xolile Tshabalala, SA Actress on her philosophy towards investing.

3 October 2022 8:20 PM

Andrew Lane, Energy Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa discuses the surprise by Mineral resources and Energy minister at the Oil Week conference


Hilary Joffe,  Columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day  discusses how the energy crisis and climate change is changing SA's stance on borrowing money from international financial institutions


Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa  explained why the country’s fixed investment landscape continues to dwindle




Business Book feature - Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems by Marianne W. Lewis and Wendy Smith

What you should about Eskom's new dream team. Friday File - Luxury side of olive oil

30 September 2022 7:22 PM

•    Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence analyses the Eskom’s new executive announced by the public enterprises minister.   

•    Telkom receives a formal bid from Rain. MTN monitors the moves as it wants a piece of Telkom as well. 

•    The Money Show Explainer with Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib on what is “trickle-down” economics and whether it works?

•    Friday File - Luxury side of olive oil with Vittoria Jooste, CEO at SA Olive Industry Association

Bank of England jumps in to stabilize bond market. Moody’s warns of rating at risk. Shapeshifter - Chris Vorster, CEO of STADIO

28 September 2022 8:14 PM

Russell Silberston, Investment Strategist at NinetyOne and Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital, take Bruce through the reasons why the IMF informed  the UK to rethink tax cuts while Bank of England jumps in to stabilize bond market. #EconomicCarnage 


WTAF happened to Eskom? Susan Comrie | Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism reveals where the wheels started coming off for Eskom and why nothing was done about it  


Shapeshifter - Chris Vorster, CEO of STADIO Holdings chat about his career path and love for the education sector  

Why does does the Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan want to give Eskom's board a face lift? Investment School - How to protect and grow your portfolio in melt down

27 September 2022 9:57 PM

Analysts and experts discuss the reasons why Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan wants to adjust Eskom’s executive board while the power utility faces power outages.   





Remgro reports a 125.1% increase in headline earnings to R6.49 billion as its investee companies bounces back from the pandemic  





Pineapple Insurance explains its advertising campaign 





Investment School - How to protect and grow your portfolio in melt down 

Investment School - How to protect and grow your portfolio in melt down

27 September 2022 9:10 PM

Kokkie Kooyman | Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital

Trending

'We've run out of doctors': Gauteng Sama alarmed over poor working conditions

Local

Agritech disruptor AgriKool provides an online marketplace for farmers

Business Local

School uses technology to help support pupils' mental health

Local

EWN Highlights

Lotto results: Saturday, 08 October 2022

9 October 2022 5:48 AM

Visitors urged to use alternative entry gates to Kruger after tourist murder

8 October 2022 5:50 PM

Manhunt for suspects who shot dead 3, injuring 6 others in Kagiso

8 October 2022 5:42 PM

