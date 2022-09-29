Bain & Co. gets frozen from doing business with government. Eskom’s CEO opens up on the power utilities woes.

Russell Silberston, Investment Strategist at NinetyOne and Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital, take Bruce through the reasons why the IMF informed the UK to rethink tax cuts while Bank of England jumps in to stabilize bond market. #EconomicCarnage





WTAF happened to Eskom? Susan Comrie | Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism reveals where the wheels started coming off for Eskom and why nothing was done about it





Shapeshifter - Chris Vorster, CEO of STADIO Holdings chat about his career path and love for the education sector

