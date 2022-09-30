What you should about Eskom's new dream team. Friday File - Luxury side of olive oil

• Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence analyses the Eskom’s new executive announced by the public enterprises minister.
• Telkom receives a formal bid from Rain. MTN monitors the moves as it wants a piece of Telkom as well.
• The Money Show Explainer with Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib on what is “trickle-down” economics and whether it works?
• Friday File - Luxury side of olive oil with Vittoria Jooste, CEO at SA Olive Industry Association
Mark Buchanan, American outreach physicist and author explains the worlds goals for economic growth and how it impacts the planet.
Brendan Seery, editor at Orchids and Onions looks at FNB’s rebrand in the Money Show explainer.
For Friday File, Johann Biermann, founder of The Wines I like Club talks about his love for wines and the stories behind each bottle of vino.
Roger Baxter, CEO at Minerals Council of South Africa explains how Transnet's declining infrastructure in rail and ports is costing the mining sector billions.
David Lewis, co-founder of Corruption Watch on why he believes that the government should consider having its own HR department, dedicated to appointing senior public servants, in order to avoid future State Capture.
Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses how the ongoing interest rate hikes will impact you.
Chris Yelland, energy analyst on how Eskom is planning to end load-shedding by buying electricity from other countries.
Bulelwa Mabasa, head of Land Reform practice at Werksman's Attorneys looks at why the land expropriation bill is going nowhere slowly.
Keitumetse Pule, CEO of Legal Standpoint and social entrepreneur talks about how she is making law accessible for all as our shapeshifter guest.
Osman Arbee, CEO at Motus on their reasons for buying Motor Parts Direct — and how it will help grow their business.
As Credit Suisse's shares continues to plunge, Kokkie Kooyman, executive director & portfolio manager at Denker Capital explains whether it will be the next Lehman Brothers.
Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital discusses why it is hard to learn how to become a good investor.
Andrew Lane, Energy Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa discuses the surprise by Mineral resources and Energy minister at the Oil Week conference
Hilary Joffe, Columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day discusses how the energy crisis and climate change is changing SA's stance on borrowing money from international financial institutions
Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa explained why the country’s fixed investment landscape continues to dwindle
Business Book feature - Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems by Marianne W. Lewis and Wendy Smith
Nicole Fritz, Director at Helen Suzman Foundation talks to Bruce on why she does not believe Bain & Co feels remorse for their involvement in state capture. Bain & Co is banned from doing business with government for 10 years.
Andre de Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom explains reasons behind long bouts of power cuts around the country.
Porsche speeds onto German's stock exchange with mega IPO
Warren Ingram, personal finance expert on whether you should invest more after the market declines?
Russell Silberston, Investment Strategist at NinetyOne and Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital, take Bruce through the reasons why the IMF informed the UK to rethink tax cuts while Bank of England jumps in to stabilize bond market. #EconomicCarnage
WTAF happened to Eskom? Susan Comrie | Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism reveals where the wheels started coming off for Eskom and why nothing was done about it
Shapeshifter - Chris Vorster, CEO of STADIO Holdings chat about his career path and love for the education sector
Analysts and experts discuss the reasons why Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan wants to adjust Eskom’s executive board while the power utility faces power outages.
Remgro reports a 125.1% increase in headline earnings to R6.49 billion as its investee companies bounces back from the pandemic
Pineapple Insurance explains its advertising campaign
Investment School - How to protect and grow your portfolio in melt down
Kokkie Kooyman | Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital