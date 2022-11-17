Investec almost doubles its half-year profit

Fani Titi, CEO at Investec talks about their financial results – and what the government should do to kickstart the economy.
As jitters continue in the crypto-market, Simon Dingle, CEO at Inves maps out what you should know.
Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses financial regrets and what you can learn from the implosion of FTX and the collapse of crypto prices.
On The Money Show Explainer, Tshidi Lecosa, member of the Budget Justice Coalition (BJC)’s steering committee on why they think the government should not restrain their budget.
For Friday file, Haldane Martin, director & senior designer at Haldane Martin Design on their premium furniture.
Liz McDaid, strategic lead at the Green Connection on Karpowership.
Syd Vianello, veteran retail analyst on his tribute to SA businessman, Raymond Ackerman.
Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital and personal financial advisor on how to protect your money against inflation.
Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB on how businesses are trading in this bleak economic environment.
Fatsani Banda, senior manager of excise tax and public policy at SA Breweries on why beer sales are declining in the country.
Taryn Hunter-Sharman, chief founder and creative catalyst of Faith & Fear was our shapeshifter. She spoke about how she combines strategic thinking and creativity - as an answer to the disruptive needs of the advertising industry.
Nicky Weima, chief economist at Nedbank on SA's economy slightly growing in Q2 of 2023.
Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO at Shoprite on the retailer seeing double-digit sales growth in their financial results.
In our investment school, Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisors explained intermarket analysis.
Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest takes Motheo Khoaripe through the company’s financial results. Bidvest reports 17.6% bump in annual profit
18: Load-shedding costs the maker of Yum-Yum peanut butter, Bobtail, Rainbow Chicken and 5-Star maize-Meal, RCL Foods, R158 million. Paul Cruickshank , CEO of RCL foods discusses the results.
Business Book feature: A Country Of 2 Agricultures - The Disparities, The Challenges, The Solutions by Wandile Sihlobo
How I Make Money through selling coffee with Jonathan Robinson ( Founder of Bean There Coffee Company)
Portia Derby, CEO at Transnet on their financial results and the logistical challenges its facing.
On The Money Show Explainer, Sello Seleke, economist at Absa CIB on their PMI pointing to a flat month-on-month manufacturing output growth in August and whether the sector will ever find reprieve.
For Friday File, Sarah Lovick, Owner of GrandPa’s Workshop on handcrafted wooden, beautiful furniture for kids.
Charl Kocks, the principal ratings officer at Ratings Afrika on how the lack of upkeep of municipalities has disastrous impacts on people.
Dr. Steven Kuo, adjunct senior lecturer at University of Cape Town on Brics+ marking the beginning of the end of the US hegemony.
Gugu Sidaki, director and Wealth Manager at Wealth Creed on how trauma affects your money.
Stephen Saad, Roy Bagattini and Werner De Jager on the tough economy that led to their varied financial results.
Zanele Njapha, CEO and founder at The Unlearners discussed productivity at work.
Then Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba - the National Lottery Operator - was our shapeshifter. She spoke about operating the National Lottery as well as her career trajectory.
Xhanti Payi, PwC South Africa's senior economist on how businesses can buffer themselves from SA’s tough economic conditions.
Matthew Gezane, franchise development manager at Consult by Momentum on what will another civil strike cost for businesses.
In our investment school, Varshan Maharaj, fund manager at Allan Gray explained frontier markets for investment return.
Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH took us through their interim financial results.
Kulani Siweya, Agri SA chief economist on why the price of rice might escalate in the country in the coming months.
Kagiso Mainganya, Pool Manager for regional airports at ATNS was our guest on How I Make Money. She talked about what it entails to be an air traffic controller.