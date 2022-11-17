Investec almost doubles its half-year profit

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Payroll loans' leave workers penniless It's reported that some employers are engaging in unethical practices with their employees' credit providers. 10 September 2023 2:11 PM
GP, SADC agree to link digital fingerprint system with SADC population registers Linking the digital fingerprint system with SADC population registers will help tackle the challenge of identifying people from SA... 10 September 2023 11:33 AM
'Seeking help is not a shameful act' - FIlm explores women's addiction struggles As part of a series of Recovery Month interviews on Weekend Breakfast, SJ speaks to Durban filmmaker, Tami Jacobs and addictions c... 10 September 2023 10:13 AM
'Buthelezi one of our most impactful leaders whether you shared his views or no' Political analyst and PSC chair Professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the legacy of Mangosuthu Buthelezi after his death at the ag... 9 September 2023 11:58 AM
IFP says Buthelezi's loss is devastating, a blow for SA and the Zulu nation Buthelezi’s successor, Velenkosini Hlabisa has vowed to continue with Buthelezi’s legacy of service. 9 September 2023 11:18 AM
We remember Mangosuthu Buthelezi (95) and his long, impactful career The Zulu prince and founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has died at the age of 95. 9 September 2023 7:54 AM
How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show 7 September 2023 9:38 PM
Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day? It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the s... 7 September 2023 9:14 PM
Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years The Money Show interviews CFO Abigail Mukhuba after Sanlam posts its half-year results. 7 September 2023 7:42 PM
Do you feel burnt out? Here's some tips on how to reset Resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane help interrogate the phenomenon of burnout, the signs that you might be experienci... 10 September 2023 12:21 PM
Tums The Narrator takes home the ultimate prize at DSTV Content Creator Awards The Awards celebrates the people, brands and agencies behind thumb-stopping content. 10 September 2023 11:36 AM
‘Cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death in SA' September is Heart Awareness Month. 10 September 2023 8:06 AM
Going down memory lane with SA football legend Gavin Lane on #MSW legends night The former Orlando Pirates defender reflected on his career more than 20 years since his retirement from the game. 8 September 2023 7:41 PM
Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide With everyone talking about the Bokke you might feel like getting involved in the gees - here are some basic tips about the game. 8 September 2023 2:31 PM
Man United record the biggest transfer loss in a decade – report Manchester United have spent a record £1.19 billion more on transfers than they have recoupled through player sales. 8 September 2023 1:18 PM
[WATCH] 'A chance of a lifetime’: Mzansi Youth Choir makes it to AGT finale The choir from Soweto once again wowed the judges making it through to the finale of season 18 of America's Got Talent. 10 September 2023 9:31 AM
Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide With everyone talking about the Bokke you might feel like getting involved in the gees - here are some basic tips about the game. 8 September 2023 2:31 PM
SABC buys rights to broadcast (some) Rugby World Cup games just before kick-off The agreement comes just in time for kickoff on Friday when France takes on New Zealand in the opening match. 8 September 2023 8:30 AM
China's draft law bans clothes that 'hurt the country's feelings' China has drafted a new law that bans clothes or speech that could 'hurt the feelings’ of the country. 8 September 2023 10:14 AM
Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape Actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape. 8 September 2023 7:47 AM
Rwanda sponsors Bayern Munich, sportswashing allegations follow Germany’s biggest football club, Bayern Munich, has struck a controversial sponsorship deal with Rwanda. 7 September 2023 5:43 PM
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Investec almost doubles its half-year profit

Investec almost doubles its half-year profit

17 November 2022 6:15 PM

Fani Titi, CEO at Investec talks about their financial results – and what the government should do to kickstart the economy. 



As jitters continue in the crypto-market, Simon Dingle, CEO at Inves maps out what you should know. 



Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses financial regrets and what you can learn from the implosion of FTX and the collapse of crypto prices.


More episodes from The Money Show

Why should the National Treasury not pursue austerity?

8 September 2023 7:29 PM

On The Money Show Explainer, Tshidi Lecosa, member of the Budget Justice Coalition (BJC)’s steering committee on why they think the government should not restrain their budget. 



For Friday file, Haldane Martin, director & senior designer at  Haldane Martin Design on their premium furniture. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Environmental Groups Challenge Minister's Decision on Karpowership in Saldanha Bay

7 September 2023 8:19 PM

Liz McDaid, strategic lead at the Green Connection on Karpowership. 



Syd Vianello, veteran retail analyst on his tribute to SA businessman, Raymond Ackerman.



Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital and personal financial advisor on how to protect your money against inflation. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business confidence edges higher in Q3, but interest rate sensitive sectors struggle

6 September 2023 8:30 PM

Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB on how businesses are trading in this bleak economic environment. 

Fatsani Banda, senior manager of excise tax and public policy at SA Breweries on why beer sales are declining in the country. 

Taryn Hunter-Sharman, chief founder and creative catalyst of Faith & Fear was our shapeshifter. She spoke about how she combines strategic thinking and creativity -  as an answer to the disruptive needs of the advertising industry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA economy surprisingly swells by 0.6% from the first to second quarter - much stronger than expected

6 September 2023 2:03 PM

Nicky Weima, chief economist at Nedbank on SA's economy slightly growing in Q2 of 2023. 



Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO at Shoprite on the retailer seeing double-digit sales growth in their financial results.



In our investment school, Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisors explained intermarket analysis. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bidvest and RCL Foods financial results in an ailing SA economy

4 September 2023 8:22 PM

Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest  takes Motheo Khoaripe through the company’s financial results. Bidvest reports 17.6% bump in annual profit


18: Load-shedding costs the maker of Yum-Yum peanut butter, Bobtail, Rainbow Chicken and 5-Star maize-Meal, RCL Foods, R158 million. Paul Cruickshank , CEO of RCL foods discusses the results.  


Business Book feature: A Country Of 2 Agricultures - The Disparities, The Challenges, The Solutions by Wandile Sihlobo


How I Make Money through selling coffee with Jonathan Robinson ( Founder of Bean There Coffee Company)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Transnet swung to a full-year loss of R5.7bn from a R5bn profit

1 September 2023 7:18 PM

Portia Derby, CEO at Transnet on their financial results and the logistical challenges its facing.



On The Money Show Explainer, Sello Seleke, economist at Absa CIB on their PMI pointing to a flat month-on-month manufacturing output growth in August and whether the sector will ever find reprieve.



For Friday File, Sarah Lovick, Owner of GrandPa’s Workshop on handcrafted wooden, beautiful furniture for kids.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Municipalities continue to fail the people they should be serving

31 August 2023 8:16 PM

Charl Kocks, the principal ratings officer at Ratings Afrika on how the lack of upkeep of municipalities has disastrous impacts on people. 



Dr. Steven Kuo, adjunct senior lecturer at University of Cape Town on Brics+ marking the beginning of the end of the US hegemony.



Gugu Sidaki, director and Wealth Manager at Wealth Creed on how trauma affects your money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aspen, Woolworths & Cashbuild’s executives on their varying financial results

30 August 2023 8:22 PM

Stephen Saad, Roy Bagattini and Werner De Jager on the tough economy that led to their varied financial results. 



Zanele Njapha, CEO and founder at The Unlearners discussed productivity at work. 



Then Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba - the National Lottery Operator - was our shapeshifter. She spoke about operating the National Lottery as well as her career trajectory.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business should expect volatility; and work to build resilience

29 August 2023 8:29 PM

Xhanti Payi, PwC South Africa's senior economist on how businesses can buffer themselves from SA’s tough economic conditions.



Matthew Gezane, franchise development manager at Consult by Momentum on what will another civil strike cost for businesses.  



In our investment school,  Varshan Maharaj, fund manager  at Allan Gray explained frontier markets for investment return.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crawford owner ADvTECH hikes dividend by 30% as profits rise on steady enrolments

29 August 2023 4:16 PM

Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH took us through their interim financial results. 



Kulani Siweya, Agri SA chief economist on why the price of rice might escalate in the country in the coming months.



Kagiso Mainganya, Pool Manager for regional airports at ATNS was our guest on How I Make Money. She talked about what it entails to be an air traffic controller.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Payroll loans' leave workers penniless

Local

US Open: Kgothatso Montjane claims second grand slam of the year

Sport

Do you feel burnt out? Here's some tips on how to reset

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

City of Tshwane bus services set to resume this week

10 September 2023 5:36 PM

Lower stages of load shedding likely in the coming week - Ramokgopa

10 September 2023 3:32 PM

IFP wishes to continue reconciliatory talks with ANC, as per Buthelezi's wish

10 September 2023 2:16 PM

