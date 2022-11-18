Govt sweetens its public sector wage offer to an effective 7.5%

Noel Doyle, CEO at Tiger Brands takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s interim financial results and bemoans operational costs propelled by rolling black outs.





Sanlam Investment Management (SIM) has deployed more than a third of its global emerging markets fund into Chinese equities. Feroz Basa, head of global emerging markets at SIM explains why they expect consumer-led recovery in the Asian economy.





SA to ban the sale of fluorescent and incandescent light bulbs. Grant Pattison, Managing Director Africa at Heliogen discusses implications of this move.





Jean Pierre Verster, CEO of Protea Capital Management share tips on how to Protect Your Investment Portfolio

