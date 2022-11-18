Govt sweetens its public sector wage offer to an effective 7.5%

Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020 Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Goodbye for now: ‘The Daily Vox’ closes down Financial challenges have forced one of South Africa's youngest news portals to close. 3 June 2023 2:52 PM
7 dead, 2 wounded in another Glebelands hostel shooting Nine men were drinking in the notorious Umlazi hostel on Saturday morning when unknown gunmen opened fire on them, declaring seven... 3 June 2023 1:41 PM
Child Protection Week: How to teach children body autonomy and consent It is never too early to have this conversation with your children. 3 June 2023 1:16 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin' On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters. 2 June 2023 9:49 AM
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
View all Politics
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if... 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices. 1 June 2023 9:47 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
SA, Uganda to represent Africa in the Sunday finale of Britain's Got Talent South African dancer, Musa Motha's performance to Naughty Boy and Beyonce's track 'Runnin' earned him a spot in history books as a... 3 June 2023 2:24 PM
New survey suggests vaping could be a gateway to smoking more often The number of people vaping has been rapidly increasing. 3 June 2023 10:39 AM
[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg. 2 June 2023 4:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range. 2 June 2023 7:43 PM
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' 'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track. 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion' The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build around the first ever Netball World Cup in... 1 June 2023 7:51 PM
View all Sport
Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here Celebrity TV personality Somizi Mhlongo chats to Sara-Jayne about the South African installment of The Masked Singer. 3 June 2023 12:12 PM
[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review. 2 June 2023 2:26 PM
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic. 1 June 2023 5:12 PM
View all Entertainment
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape ‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape. 2 June 2023 3:00 PM
[LISTEN] NASA holds first public meeting to discuss UFO sightings NASA releases a televised four-hour briefing to the public after discussion of unidentified anomalous phenomena. 2 June 2023 12:12 PM
[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader One Twitter user said, 'Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse'. 2 June 2023 8:50 AM
View all World
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Govt sweetens its public sector wage offer to an effective 7.5%

Govt sweetens its public sector wage offer to an effective 7.5%

18 November 2022 5:20 PM

•    Terry Bell, labour analyst and Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes analyst the effect of a high wage offering to the public sector.  

•    Isaac Mashego, Senior Economist at Nedbank on The Money Show Explainer: How will rating agencies affect SA's sovereign rating?

•    Friday File - Kojo Baffoe's experiences in luxurious motorcycles 


More episodes from The Money Show

AmaBhungane muzzled out of reporting on the notorious Moti Group

2 June 2023 7:43 PM

Caroline James, advocacy coordinator at amaBhungane on a court order stopping it from reporting on documents pertaining to controversial Johannesburg businessperson Zunaid Moti and his group of companies.



On The Money Show Explainer, Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day on why SARB’s Financial Stability Review concerns are vital.  



For Friday, Elizabeth Kading, founder of Five8ths on their Bespoke t-shirts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Businesses near-term expectations turn sharply pessimistic

1 June 2023 8:15 PM

Miyelani Maluleke, economist with Absa on the worsening business conditions in SA, particularly in the manufacturing sector. 



Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of Consumer Goods Council of South Africa on how businesses are preparing for grid failure. 



Gugu Sidaki, director and Wealth Manager at Wealth Creed discussed managing declining take-home salaries. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Here us why lack of political leadership is a root cause of poor local govt audits. Shapeshifter Anthony Leeming – CEO of Sun International Group

31 May 2023 8:12 PM

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that a lack of dedicated political leadership was one of the “root causes” of poor local government audit outcomes.


Pieter Du Toit,  Author and Assistant Editor- at News24 on the future of ANC’s former Secretary General
Business Unusual - The power of analysing massive datasets 


Shapeshifter: Anthony Leeming ,  CEO at Sun International Group on his career path, vision and hopes for the company and the hospitality sector

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tiger Brands’ costs jump sixfold due to load shedding. Sanlam bets big on China – Why ?

30 May 2023 8:32 PM

Noel Doyle, CEO at Tiger Brands takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s interim financial results and bemoans operational costs propelled by rolling black outs. 


Sanlam Investment Management (SIM) has deployed more than a third of its global emerging markets fund into Chinese equities. Feroz Basa, head of global emerging markets at SIM explains why they expect consumer-led recovery in the Asian economy.


SA to ban the sale of fluorescent and incandescent light bulbs.  Grant Pattison,  Managing Director Africa at Heliogen discusses implications of this move.


Jean Pierre Verster, CEO of  Protea Capital Management share tips on how to Protect Your Investment Portfolio

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the SARB is preventing us being like Venezuela, Argentina and Turkey

29 May 2023 8:13 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ready? Set? Go!..for litigation as soon as MPs adopt NHI Bill

26 May 2023 7:35 PM

Dr Ryan Noach, chief executive officer at Discovery Health on their concerns with NHI. 



On The Money Show Explainer, Claude de Baissac, founder and CEO Eunomix on what SA needs to do to revitalize the economy.  



For Friday File, we looked at artisanal chocolate with Stephanie Ceranio founder and “Makhulu” boss of Jack Rabbit Chocolate Studio.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MPC raises repo rate by another 50 bps to 8.25% — the highest level since 2009

25 May 2023 8:15 PM

Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank and Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money on SARB’s decision to increase the repo rate. 



Maurice van Heerden, CEO of Planet World on the electronics company, expanding its horizons. 



For personal finance Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital explained why fashionable friends are lethal to your investments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CPI Sticky …what other tools can SARB use to smack it down?

24 May 2023 8:14 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, head of markets research at RMB on SA’s inflation cooling down in April. 



Prof Michael Sachs, adjunct Professor at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand on the Treasury being “unrealistic” with their stance to not increase the public sector worker’s wages.  



Whitey Basson, former Managing Director and Chief Executive of Shoprite Holdings was our Shapeshifter. He spoke about the highs and lows of his career trajectory.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Patrice Motsepe's TymeBank secures R1.5 billion investment and weighs push into Vietnam

23 May 2023 9:00 PM

Coenraad Jonker, co-founder and CEO of TymeBank discusses their expansion. 



Matthew Spencer, head of the team of Investment Counselors at Orbis on whether we should be preparing for another drawdown in global markets.



For Investment School, Nicole van den Munckhof, certified financial planner from Independent Securities on how you can avoid falling victim to scammers tricks. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Netcare increases interim dividend payout and warns of nurses shortage

22 May 2023 8:14 PM

Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare on their financial results. 

Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods on their financial results as well as their warning of another social unrest due to food prices and load-shedding. 

Former DA MP Phumezile Van Damme was our guest on Other People’s Money. She spoke about politics and her relationship with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Higher load shedding stages an 'added confidence' grid won't collapse: Ramokgopa

Local

Child Protection Week: How to teach children body autonomy and consent

Local Lifestyle

New survey suggests vaping could be a gateway to smoking more often

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Missing Mangosuthu University of Technology lecturer found dead

3 June 2023 10:20 PM

New publisher for Herman Mashaba's book

3 June 2023 9:55 PM

Tshwane residents urged to boil water before use amid mysterious discolouration

3 June 2023 9:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA