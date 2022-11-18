Govt sweetens its public sector wage offer to an effective 7.5%

• Terry Bell, labour analyst and Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes analyst the effect of a high wage offering to the public sector.
• Isaac Mashego, Senior Economist at Nedbank on The Money Show Explainer: How will rating agencies affect SA's sovereign rating?
• Friday File - Kojo Baffoe's experiences in luxurious motorcycles
Caroline James, advocacy coordinator at amaBhungane on a court order stopping it from reporting on documents pertaining to controversial Johannesburg businessperson Zunaid Moti and his group of companies.
On The Money Show Explainer, Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day on why SARB’s Financial Stability Review concerns are vital.
For Friday, Elizabeth Kading, founder of Five8ths on their Bespoke t-shirts.
Miyelani Maluleke, economist with Absa on the worsening business conditions in SA, particularly in the manufacturing sector.
Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of Consumer Goods Council of South Africa on how businesses are preparing for grid failure.
Gugu Sidaki, director and Wealth Manager at Wealth Creed discussed managing declining take-home salaries.
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that a lack of dedicated political leadership was one of the “root causes” of poor local government audit outcomes.
Pieter Du Toit, Author and Assistant Editor- at News24 on the future of ANC’s former Secretary General
Business Unusual - The power of analysing massive datasets
Shapeshifter: Anthony Leeming , CEO at Sun International Group on his career path, vision and hopes for the company and the hospitality sector
Noel Doyle, CEO at Tiger Brands takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s interim financial results and bemoans operational costs propelled by rolling black outs.
Sanlam Investment Management (SIM) has deployed more than a third of its global emerging markets fund into Chinese equities. Feroz Basa, head of global emerging markets at SIM explains why they expect consumer-led recovery in the Asian economy.
SA to ban the sale of fluorescent and incandescent light bulbs. Grant Pattison, Managing Director Africa at Heliogen discusses implications of this move.
Jean Pierre Verster, CEO of Protea Capital Management share tips on how to Protect Your Investment Portfolio
Dr Ryan Noach, chief executive officer at Discovery Health on their concerns with NHI.
On The Money Show Explainer, Claude de Baissac, founder and CEO Eunomix on what SA needs to do to revitalize the economy.
For Friday File, we looked at artisanal chocolate with Stephanie Ceranio founder and “Makhulu” boss of Jack Rabbit Chocolate Studio.
Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank and Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money on SARB’s decision to increase the repo rate.
Maurice van Heerden, CEO of Planet World on the electronics company, expanding its horizons.
For personal finance Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital explained why fashionable friends are lethal to your investments.
Isaah Mhlanga, head of markets research at RMB on SA’s inflation cooling down in April.
Prof Michael Sachs, adjunct Professor at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand on the Treasury being “unrealistic” with their stance to not increase the public sector worker’s wages.
Whitey Basson, former Managing Director and Chief Executive of Shoprite Holdings was our Shapeshifter. He spoke about the highs and lows of his career trajectory.
Coenraad Jonker, co-founder and CEO of TymeBank discusses their expansion.
Matthew Spencer, head of the team of Investment Counselors at Orbis on whether we should be preparing for another drawdown in global markets.
For Investment School, Nicole van den Munckhof, certified financial planner from Independent Securities on how you can avoid falling victim to scammers tricks.
Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare on their financial results.
Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods on their financial results as well as their warning of another social unrest due to food prices and load-shedding.
Former DA MP Phumezile Van Damme was our guest on Other People’s Money. She spoke about politics and her relationship with money.