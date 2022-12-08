Stage 8 load-shedding on the cards while energy minister and Eskom play blaming game

Streaming issues? Report here
Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money Show 27 June 2023 9:49 PM
As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping? Formal employment dropped in the Q1 of 2023, with 21 000 jobs lost. Dr Kate Philip from the Presidential Employment Stimulus discu... 27 June 2023 7:45 PM
WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban Several homes and public buildings north of Durban have been damaged after a tornado swept through the city. 27 June 2023 5:45 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa. 27 June 2023 11:33 AM
Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle? A recent News24 article seems to suggest that Deputy President Paul Mashatile could be captured. 27 June 2023 7:13 AM
Naspers profits plummet as contribution from China's Tencent decreases Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos about Naspers' annual results and the planned removal of the cross-holding struc... 27 June 2023 8:44 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option. 27 June 2023 12:39 PM
Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw. 27 June 2023 2:17 PM
[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute "I'm trying y'all," LaBelle told the crowd at the BET Awards. 27 June 2023 12:32 PM
Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa The Swedish automaker says this will be one of SA’s most affordable EVs. 27 June 2023 12:15 PM
'No reason why Golden Arrows can't win silverware next season' - Vusi Vilakazi Arrows finished 9th on the table last season and made the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup. 27 June 2023 7:54 PM
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team Reynolds, Jordan and McElhenney buy a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 Team. 27 June 2023 11:28 AM
Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022. 27 June 2023 10:31 AM
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week. 27 June 2023 10:24 AM
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded. 27 June 2023 1:10 PM
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day even... 27 June 2023 11:19 AM
Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons' Putin has made his first public appearance since a group of rebellious mercenaries marched toward Moscow over the weekend. 27 June 2023 8:21 AM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
The Money Show
Stage 8 load-shedding on the cards while energy minister and Eskom play blaming game

Stage 8 load-shedding on the cards while energy minister and Eskom play blaming game

8 December 2022 6:15 PM

Lungile Mashele,  independent energy expert, looks at the effects of the current round of load-shedding — and whether things can get any worser from here. 



William Battersby, CEO at BOS Brands talks about their expansion in United Kingdom .



On personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital looks at why a weak economy does not mean a WEAK stock market.


As SA’s economy continues to shed jobs; how’s the Presidential Employment Stimulus bridging the gap?

27 June 2023 8:33 PM

Dr Kate Philip, programme lead for the Presidential Employment Stimulus and Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management looked at why the economy is struggling to create jobs. 



Basil Sgourdos, Naspers CFO discussed their financial results as well as their cross-holding structure with Prosus.





Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss on what price controls are and why they are making a comeback.

What is next for SA, Russia and other BRICS nations?

27 June 2023 5:37 PM

Prof Malte Brosig, Professor in International Relations at Wits discusses what is next for SA, Russia and other BRICS nations as the economies grow


Stuart Theobald,  Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex on why South Africa’s  GDP and trade figures are not signs of a country imploding



How I Make Money with Andrew Middleton, CEO at Gosolr 
Business Book feature:”Come Up for Air” by Nick Sonnenberg  with Ian Mann, Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

Eskom introduces new ‘load limiting’ pilot to cut demand

23 June 2023 8:10 PM

Clyde Mallinson, energy analyst looks at Eskom’s plans to manage demand for electricity during stages 1 and 4 of load-shedding. 



For The Money Show Explainer, Paul Theron MD at Vestact Asset Management discussed the fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg over Meta’s plans to launch a Twitter-like social media network.



Friday File, we spoke with Chris Browne, co-founder of Fox Browne Creative on the work they do of designing interiors of private lodges.

Inflation slows to 13-month low as food prices cool down

21 June 2023 8:16 PM

Liandra da Silva, economist at Nedbank and Kulani Siweya, chief economist at Agri SA looked at the factors that led to the cooling down of CPI.



Ames Martin, group operations director at SustainGroup shares his story of struggling to obtain a residence permit at Home Affairs as a foreign national. 



For shapeshifter, we were joined by Ndia Magadagela CEO and Co-Founder at Everlectric. She spoke about electric vehicles as well as his career journey.  

Heads of state in Netherlands and Denmark help launch SA’s Green Hydrogen Fund

20 June 2023 8:14 PM

Andrew Johnstone, CEO of Climate Fund Managers explains the Green Hydrogen Fund and how it will work to aid SA with its Just Transition process.



Christelle Colman, CEO and founder of Ami Underwriting Managers on why SA needs compulsory vehicle insurance. 



Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money looked at the behaviour gap in our Investment School. And she discussed how our emotions sabotage our investments.

US and China pledge to make nice towards each other

19 June 2023 8:15 PM

Brooks Spector, associate editor for the Daily Maverick on rival superpowers US and China, vowing to stabilise their relationship. 



Ian Merrington, group CEO UVU Africa on if Chat GPT doesn’t keep your secrets, what does it do?



Then on How I Make Money, we looked at parkruns with Bruce Fordyce, CEO of parkruns SA and marathon and ultramarathon athlete. 

11th Funding Round, Breaking Barriers: Future Proofing South Africa’s Employment Options

16 June 2023 7:46 PM

Najwah Allie-Edries, head of the jobs fund at National Treasury on reducing youth unemployment. 



On The Money Show Explainer, Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the school of economics and business science at the University of the Witwatersrand, discussed AGOA. And explained how much SA stands to lose if the US sanctions the country.  



For Friday file, we discussed Rhino Whisky with co-founder Gerrit Wagener.

Sacci urges SA to push investment as mood plummets

15 June 2023 8:31 PM

Alan Mukoki, CEO at Sacci on the country needing to attract more investments in order to bolster the economy. 



Ndabenhle Ntshangase, chief executive officer at AirStudent on their business where they negotiate preferential deals with airlines to enable more affordable travel and a better overall experience for students. 


For personal finance, Simon Fillmore CIO at Independent Securities on eight reasons why one should invest now in the bear stock market during high inflation and interest rates.

Telkom shares surge on confirmation bid received

15 June 2023 4:26 PM

Dobek Pater, telecoms analyst at Africa Analysis on Sipho Maseko’s acquisition bid for Telkom. 



Brandon Muller, technology expert and consultant for MEA region at Kaspersky on cybersecurity breaches on the rise in South Africa.



Susie Goodman, managing executive and auctioneer at Strauss & Co talks about auctioneering on our new feature How I Make Money.

Lower sales and declining profits force Spar to scrap interim dividend payout

14 June 2023 8:34 PM

Mike Bosman, acting CEO Spar on their interim financial results. 



Amanda Cromhout, CEO of Truth on how loyalty programmes are becoming in tune with customers' financial challenges. 



Tumi Tlhabenelo, co-founder and co-managing partner of Bopa Moruo Private Equity was our guest on our shapeshifter. He spoke about his career and growing his company, Bopa Moruo Private Equity. 

Economy bleeds 21,000 jobs in Q1 of 2023, says Stats SA

Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?

Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination

Kwezanamuhla: Kuhlasele isishingishane enyakatho neTheku, iyancipha imisebenzi

27 June 2023 11:58 PM

'No reason why Golden Arrows can't win silverware next season' - Vusi Vilakazi

27 June 2023 11:54 PM

The day that was: KZN tornado/WC’s thunderstorms, recovering trapped Zama Zamas

27 June 2023 11:49 PM

