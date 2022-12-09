Taking a deep dive into the state of the mining industry

Mark Cutifani, former CEO at Anglo American looks at the future prospects of the global mining industry.
Then for Friday File, head chef at Sejour Freddie Dias explains the art of creating a perfect menu for a fine dining restaurant.
Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex looks at Andre de Ruyter’s tenure as CEO of Eskom – and explained the market's concerns over his resignation.
Dr Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital discusses whether the MPC has put on a good fight against inflation.
Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital reviews key events that took place this year that might impact your investments in 2023
Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib looks at the factors that helped the country’s consumer inflation to start cooling-off.
Chris Yelland, energy analyst reflects on André de Ruyter's decision to quit as Eskom’s CEO. Then Cas Coovadia, CEO at Business Unity SA discusses concerns on how the leadership vacuum at the power utility is affecting the economy and the business sector.
Dr Ryan Noach, chief executive at Discovery Health was our shapeshifter - he shared his remarkable story on how he began his career in the health sector.
Experts analyse South Africa’s political landscape after parliament voted against the section 89 report.
Shameel Joosub, group CEO at Vodacom on the company gifting itself with a R48-billion completion of Vodafone Egypt acquisition.
In our investment school Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisor explains where to invest R10 000 in order to gain returns in the next three to five years.
As the National Assembly prepares to vote on the section 89 report on the Phala Phala farmgate on Tuesday, experts look at what it means politically for South Africa - and the implications on the economy.
Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios provides a list of tech devices you can get for your loved ones these holidays.
Then Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster, discussed her relationship with finances in Other People’s Money.
Lungile Mashele, independent energy expert, looks at the effects of the current round of load-shedding — and whether things can get any worser from here.
William Battersby, CEO at BOS Brands talks about their expansion in United Kingdom .
On personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital looks at why a weak economy does not mean a WEAK stock market.
Unathi Kamlana, commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority explains why the former CEO of Steinhoff, Markus Jooste’s penalty was revised.
Wendy Knowler, consumer ninja, did a deep dive into the banking sentiment index.
Then Rodger Foster, CEO of Airlink spoke about the state of the airline industry as our guest in our shapeshifter feature.
Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at AlexForbes looks at the factors that helped South Africa’s economy to avoid a technical recession in the third quarter of 2022.
Chris Yelland, energy analyst looks at why Eskom is delaying in releasing its financial results.
In our Investment School, Chantal Marx head of equity research at FNB Wealth explains unbundling in order to create value for shareholders.
Tshidi Madia, associate political editor at EWN discusses the ANC NEC's decision that its members of parliament will vote against the adoption of the section 89 panel report.
In our Business book feature, Hylton Kallner Discovery Bank CEO on his holiday book reading list.
Then on Other People’s Money, Vuyani Jarana, former Vodacom Business Executive and SAA's CEO talks about his relationship with money.