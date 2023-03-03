The dollar's best days are over, giving the ZAR a fighting chance

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay. 8 July 2023 1:15 PM
Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019. 8 July 2023 12:37 PM
SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters targeting would-be car buyers with online scams Online car auction scams are becoming more sophisticated. 8 July 2023 12:35 PM
View all Local
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to BRICS Political Party Forum. 7 July 2023 8:21 AM
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
View all Politics
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas' Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment. 7 July 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season. 7 July 2023 12:46 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all Business
Is your perfectionism paralysing you? Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams. 8 July 2023 9:04 AM
[WATCH]: Oh NO!! Elite runner takes a wrong turn moments before the finish line A wrong turn cost Senbere Teferi winning the race as she was about to scoop $10 000. 7 July 2023 6:36 PM
[LISTEN] The importance of creating healthy boundaries with your ex As easy as it sounds to set boundaries, one cannot have a "one size fits all" approach as each relationship differs. 7 July 2023 5:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail win big at CSA Awards Nortje and Ismail were named as South Africa’s Men's and Women's Player of the Year, respectively. 8 July 2023 11:14 AM
Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday. 7 July 2023 10:46 PM
Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game Petersen, also called "Michael Jackson", played from the late 1970's to early 1990's and was renowned for his attacking prowess. 7 July 2023 9:58 PM
View all Sport
Kalawa Jazmee docuseries coming to TV screens in August The four-part series will take viewers back in time, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the record label that took South Africa in... 8 July 2023 5:08 PM
Dineo Ranaka: 'I just got fired from Kaya FM' The media personality posted on Instagram on Saturday that she is no longer with the radio station. 8 July 2023 2:16 PM
Inside the magical world of puppets Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an i... 8 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges' The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials. 7 July 2023 10:41 AM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all World
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
The dollar's best days are over, giving the ZAR a fighting chance

The dollar's best days are over, giving the ZAR a fighting chance

3 March 2023 8:03 PM

Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital looks at the movement of the dollar and explains what it means for emerging markets like South Africa.



In the Money Show Explainer, Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect looked at how and why public service bargaining councils were hacked. 



Then for Friday File, we looked at cheese, with Allan Williams, co-founder of The Smoking Gourmet.


More episodes from The Money Show

US Payrolls rose by less than expected, as jobs growth wobbles

7 July 2023 7:39 PM

Dr Azar Jammine, director and chief economist at Econometrix on US job numbers increasing less than expected. 



In The Money Show Explainer, Nicky Weimar, chief economist at Nedbank elucidated why it is impossible to decouple markets.



Kirsten Viera, founding director of Pup Chef was our Friday file, she spoke about gourmet food for dogs. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File: Pup Chef , Gourmet pup food

7 July 2023 7:01 PM

Guest: Kirsten Viera | Founding Director of Pup Chef

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Money Show Explainer: Takes Two to Tango. Why is it impossible to Decouple markets?

7 July 2023 6:37 PM

Guest: Nicky Weimar | Chief Economist at Nedbank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US Payrolls rose by less than expected, as jobs growth wobbles

7 July 2023 6:32 PM

Guest: Dr. Azar Jammine | Director and Chief Economist at Ecomometrix| 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US private sector companies added 497,000 jobs in June, more than double expectations

6 July 2023 8:34 PM

Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PWC Strategy, looked at the US job numbers and what they mean for emerging markets. 



Chris Yelland, energy analyst at EE Business Intelligence on the confusing messaging around the energy availability factor (EAF) from government. 



As the tax season is upon us, in our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital discussed how you can be best prepared, especially if you are being auto assessed.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA food producers warn of higher prices as infrastructure crumbles

5 July 2023 8:31 PM

Dawie Roodt, economist at The Efficient Group on the millions of rands that food producers are spending to mitigate load-shedding costs and water supply issues. 



Pieter De Villiers, co-founder and owner of De Villiers Chocolate on high cocoa prices squeezing chocolatiers. 



Then the electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was our guest on our shapeshifter feature. He spoke about the work his doing to keep the lights on. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The cost of VIP Protection in SA continues to sky-rockets as the industry grows

4 July 2023 8:29 PM

Freddie Van Wyk, owner and managing director at EXPRO Protection Services looks at the costs of VIP protection in the country. 



Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss discusses the FSCA’s decision to make local cryptocurrency companies to be licensed by the end of the year - in order to regulate the sector. 



David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker and chief global equity strategist at Sasfin explained the risks associated with income investing in our investment school. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School: What are the risks associated with income investing

4 July 2023 8:08 PM

Guest: David Shapiro | Veteran Stockbroker and Chief Global Equity Strategist at Sasfin|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Report

4 July 2023 7:52 PM

Guest: Dr. Rutendo Hwindingwi| Founding Director at Tribe Africa Advisory & author of Rumble in the Jungle Reloaded.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros

4 July 2023 7:49 PM

Guest: Zetu Damane | Chief Strategic Officer at Mccann Joburg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters targeting would-be car buyers with online scams

Local

'I saw people by the corner falling down': Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak

Local

Bob Marley biopic 'One Love' to hit the big screen in early 2024

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WC govt confirms 110 BMW vehicles purchased in 2022 were never used

8 July 2023 5:49 PM

Ramokgopa: Increase in energy availability has helped reduce load shedding

8 July 2023 4:39 PM

Survivor of deadly Boksburg gas leak still having difficulties breathing

8 July 2023 4:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA