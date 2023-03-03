The dollar's best days are over, giving the ZAR a fighting chance

Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital looks at the movement of the dollar and explains what it means for emerging markets like South Africa.
In the Money Show Explainer, Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect looked at how and why public service bargaining councils were hacked.
Then for Friday File, we looked at cheese, with Allan Williams, co-founder of The Smoking Gourmet.
Dr Azar Jammine, director and chief economist at Econometrix on US job numbers increasing less than expected.
In The Money Show Explainer, Nicky Weimar, chief economist at Nedbank elucidated why it is impossible to decouple markets.
Kirsten Viera, founding director of Pup Chef was our Friday file, she spoke about gourmet food for dogs.
Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PWC Strategy, looked at the US job numbers and what they mean for emerging markets.
Chris Yelland, energy analyst at EE Business Intelligence on the confusing messaging around the energy availability factor (EAF) from government.
As the tax season is upon us, in our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital discussed how you can be best prepared, especially if you are being auto assessed.
Dawie Roodt, economist at The Efficient Group on the millions of rands that food producers are spending to mitigate load-shedding costs and water supply issues.
Pieter De Villiers, co-founder and owner of De Villiers Chocolate on high cocoa prices squeezing chocolatiers.
Then the electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was our guest on our shapeshifter feature. He spoke about the work his doing to keep the lights on.
Freddie Van Wyk, owner and managing director at EXPRO Protection Services looks at the costs of VIP protection in the country.
Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss discusses the FSCA’s decision to make local cryptocurrency companies to be licensed by the end of the year - in order to regulate the sector.
David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker and chief global equity strategist at Sasfin explained the risks associated with income investing in our investment school.
