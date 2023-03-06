Bidvest reports double-digit growth for half-year

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming! It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing des... 6 July 2023 9:39 PM
Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company... 6 July 2023 7:39 PM
[WATCH]: Dear Men. Is it difficult to marry a strong and successful woman? "You are not married because you're such a strong woman, and it frustrates me." 6 July 2023 4:39 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list. 6 July 2023 8:44 AM
View all Politics
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming! It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing des... 6 July 2023 9:39 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
View all Business
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series. 6 July 2023 6:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C. 6 July 2023 8:02 PM
'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS This decision comes after the KZN club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic. 6 July 2023 7:43 PM
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
View all Sport
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series. 6 July 2023 6:16 PM
SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport." 6 July 2023 2:25 PM
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter. 6 July 2023 1:22 PM
View all Entertainment
'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health' And the COVID pandemic has made it worse. 6 July 2023 2:44 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
[WATCH] Oil protester causes a racket at Wimbledon A Just Stop Oil protestor disrupted a match at Wimbledon as part of a protest against fossil fuels. 6 July 2023 12:24 PM
View all World
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Bidvest reports double-digit growth for half-year

Bidvest reports double-digit growth for half-year

6 March 2023 8:35 PM

Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest on their stellar financial performance and their plans to expand their automotive division with a second-hand vehicle brand. 



Paul Cruickshank, CEO of RCL foods, which makes Yum-Yum butter and Rainbow Chicken on their R96 million profit slump as load-shedding affects business. 



Then John Hunt, co-founder of TBWA\Hunt Lascaris was our guest on Other People’s Money. He spoke about his money lessons. 


More episodes from The Money Show

US private sector companies added 497,000 jobs in June, more than double expectations

6 July 2023 8:34 PM

Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PWC Strategy, looked at the US job numbers and what they mean for emerging markets. 



Chris Yelland, energy analyst at EE Business Intelligence on the confusing messaging around the energy availability factor (EAF) from government. 



As the tax season is upon us, in our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital discussed how you can be best prepared, especially if you are being auto assessed.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA food producers warn of higher prices as infrastructure crumbles

5 July 2023 8:31 PM

Dawie Roodt, economist at The Efficient Group on the millions of rands that food producers are spending to mitigate load-shedding costs and water supply issues. 



Pieter De Villiers, co-founder and owner of De Villiers Chocolate on high cocoa prices squeezing chocolatiers. 



Then the electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was our guest on our shapeshifter feature. He spoke about the work his doing to keep the lights on. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The cost of VIP Protection in SA continues to sky-rockets as the industry grows

4 July 2023 8:29 PM

Freddie Van Wyk, owner and managing director at EXPRO Protection Services looks at the costs of VIP protection in the country. 



Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss discusses the FSCA’s decision to make local cryptocurrency companies to be licensed by the end of the year - in order to regulate the sector. 



David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker and chief global equity strategist at Sasfin explained the risks associated with income investing in our investment school. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School: What are the risks associated with income investing

4 July 2023 8:08 PM

Guest: David Shapiro | Veteran Stockbroker and Chief Global Equity Strategist at Sasfin|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Report

4 July 2023 7:52 PM

Guest: Dr. Rutendo Hwindingwi| Founding Director at Tribe Africa Advisory & author of Rumble in the Jungle Reloaded.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros

4 July 2023 7:49 PM

Guest: Zetu Damane | Chief Strategic Officer at Mccann Joburg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Webber Wentzel: New food labeling laws may do more harm than good

4 July 2023 7:39 PM

Guest: Yolandi Robertse | Partner at Webber Wentzel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No more wilding out ! Local crypto exchanges must be licensed by year-end

4 July 2023 7:36 PM

Guest: Viv Govender | Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

4 July 2023 7:16 PM

Guest: Norman Mackechnie | Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government signs major BEE settlement – this is what it says

4 July 2023 7:14 PM

Guest: Sandile July| Director and Labour Law Specialist at Werksmans Attorneys|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Never lie to your insurer – Wendy Knowler

Lifestyle

[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing

Local Politics

Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak: ‘We tried to revive some people but we failed’

Local

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Ziyakhala kuNgizwe Mchunu, ibulele izingane i-gas yoZama-Zama

6 July 2023 9:42 PM

The day that was: Boksburg gas fatalities, July riots, goodbye Essop Pahad

6 July 2023 9:41 PM

DR Congo and South Africa plan security pact

6 July 2023 9:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA