Bidvest reports double-digit growth for half-year

Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest on their stellar financial performance and their plans to expand their automotive division with a second-hand vehicle brand.
Paul Cruickshank, CEO of RCL foods, which makes Yum-Yum butter and Rainbow Chicken on their R96 million profit slump as load-shedding affects business.
Then John Hunt, co-founder of TBWA\Hunt Lascaris was our guest on Other People’s Money. He spoke about his money lessons.
Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PWC Strategy, looked at the US job numbers and what they mean for emerging markets.
Chris Yelland, energy analyst at EE Business Intelligence on the confusing messaging around the energy availability factor (EAF) from government.
As the tax season is upon us, in our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital discussed how you can be best prepared, especially if you are being auto assessed.
Dawie Roodt, economist at The Efficient Group on the millions of rands that food producers are spending to mitigate load-shedding costs and water supply issues.
Pieter De Villiers, co-founder and owner of De Villiers Chocolate on high cocoa prices squeezing chocolatiers.
Then the electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was our guest on our shapeshifter feature. He spoke about the work his doing to keep the lights on.
Freddie Van Wyk, owner and managing director at EXPRO Protection Services looks at the costs of VIP protection in the country.
Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss discusses the FSCA’s decision to make local cryptocurrency companies to be licensed by the end of the year - in order to regulate the sector.
David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker and chief global equity strategist at Sasfin explained the risks associated with income investing in our investment school.
