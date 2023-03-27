New public sector wage offer of 7.5% will further ballon Gov’s budget

Terry Bell, labour analyst and Isaah Mhlanga head of markets research at RMB looked at how the new revised wage offer for public workers will affect government’s pockets.
Shaun Tomson, former world surfing champion talks about how he is relaunching his surfing brand, Instinct.
Then Kumi Naidooo, human rights and environmental activist turned author, discusses his relationship with money.
Ruse Moleshe, energy expert, analyses the energy minister's plans to end rolling power cuts.
Marisa Lourenço, independent political risk analyst on Spain aiding SA with $2.3 billion to speed up its move away from coal.
Warren Ingram, finance expert and co-founder of Galileo Capital answered whether a balanced portfolio is the best investment strategy for most people or not.
Jullian Scher, property expert and senior director of Strauss Scher Attorneys on what the closure of the Deeds Office means for the property sector.
Adv. Stefanie Fick, executive director at OUTA on government revoking the state of disaster over power cuts.
Muziwethu Zwane, the new CEO of Rays of Hope was our shapeshifter for the week. He spoke about his corporate career and his transition to philanthropic work.
Chris Bosch, CEO at Rural Maintenance on their fight with Eskom over solar energy.
Motlasi Komote, legal research at Corruption Watch on their 2022 report on corruption in South Africa — and the weak public sentiment on the ability of leaders to reverse the rot of corruption in the country.
For investment school, Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss, discussed how you can build a top securities broking firm in SA.
Edward Kieswetter, commissioner at SARS on the revenue service exceeding the R2 trillion gross tax revenue mark— and the systems they’ve put in place to be better equipped to collect revenue.
Kuben Naidoo, deputy governor of SARB on the central bank establishing the Corporation for Deposit Insurance, which will help protect bank depositors.
Dawie Roodt, economist at The Efficient Group was our guest on Other People’s Money — he spoke about his relationship with money.
Martin Buys, acting chief financial officer at Eskom on his appointment — as well as the dismal interim results the power utility recorded in 2022.
In The Money Show Explainer, Roy Havemann, CEO at Intellidex discusses the case of collusion and manipulation of the rand-dollar exchange rate between banks and the Competition Tribunal.
For Friday File, Daniel Nel sixth generation distiller at Boplaas on their first single malt whiskey.
Gina Schoeman, economist at CitiBank analyses the SARB’s MPC decision to increase rates by 50 basis points.
Roland Peens, director and business development manager Wine Cellar on why champagne is outperforming Gold & S&P 500 as an asset class.
Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains whether you should spend when you are young and save when you get older.
Dr Azar Jammine, director and chief economist at Ecomometrix and Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, senior economist at FNB looks at how the increasing interest rates have affected South Africans.
Craig Polkinghorne, head of commercial clients at Standard Bank on how the bank is taking a step to tackle SA’s unemployment crisis.
Also, Christelle Colman, CEO and founder of Ami Underwriting Managers was our shapepshifter. Christelle is an insurance entrepreneur who has built sustainable specialist insurance businesses.
Kagiso Zwane, economist at the Competition Commission on their preliminary findings on the increase of the price of food in SA.
Jan Vermeulin, editor at Mybroadband looks at whether Elon Musk is making Twitter a super App, or he is killing it.
Jimmy Moyaha, independent analyst, discussed alternative investments, everything from carbon credits to investing in livestock. And the pros and cons.
Kokkie Kooyman, executive director & portfolio manager at Denker Capital looks at whether the global banking crisis is over.
On The Money Show Explainer, Prof John Stremlau honorary professor of International Relations at Wits University discusses whether South Africa should heed the ICC’s call and arrest Russia’s president Vladimir Putin if he comes to the country.
For Friday File, Mervyn Gers, founder of Mervyn Gers Ceramics on how he managed to get his ceramics in South Africa's top restaurants.