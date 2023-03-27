New public sector wage offer of 7.5% will further ballon Gov’s budget

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in... 8 April 2023 6:38 PM
Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking The Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating after shocking footage was shared of a municipal driver endangering the lives of othe... 8 April 2023 5:41 PM
[BREAKING] Fugitive Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been arrested in Tanzania, along... 8 April 2023 3:10 PM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills? ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects. 6 April 2023 5:15 PM
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives? Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving. 6 April 2023 4:04 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Sport
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load,... 7 April 2023 9:52 AM
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
New public sector wage offer of 7.5% will further ballon Gov’s budget

New public sector wage offer of 7.5% will further ballon Gov’s budget

27 March 2023 8:40 PM

Terry Bell, labour analyst and Isaah Mhlanga head of markets research at RMB looked at how the new revised wage offer for public workers will affect government’s pockets. 



Shaun Tomson, former world surfing champion talks about how he is relaunching his surfing brand, Instinct.



Then Kumi Naidooo, human rights and environmental activist turned author, discusses his relationship with money. 


More episodes from The Money Show

Energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa unveils some of his plans to end load-shedding.

6 April 2023 8:14 PM

Ruse Moleshe, energy expert, analyses the energy minister's plans to end rolling power cuts. 



Marisa Lourenço, independent political risk analyst on Spain aiding SA with $2.3 billion to speed up its move away from coal.



Warren Ingram, finance expert and co-founder of Galileo Capital answered whether a balanced portfolio is the best investment strategy for most people or not.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deeds Office indefinite closure and wicked effect on the property sector

5 April 2023 8:15 PM

Jullian Scher, property expert and senior director of Strauss Scher Attorneys on what the closure of the Deeds Office means for the property sector. 



Adv. Stefanie Fick, executive director at OUTA on government revoking the state of disaster over power cuts. 



Muziwethu Zwane, the new CEO of Rays of Hope was our shapeshifter for the week. He spoke about his corporate career and his transition to philanthropic work. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sun-farm in the Free State is causing chaos for Eskom

4 April 2023 8:18 PM

Chris Bosch, CEO at Rural Maintenance on their fight with Eskom over solar energy. 



Motlasi Komote, legal research at Corruption Watch on their 2022 report on corruption in South Africa — and the weak public sentiment on the ability of leaders to reverse the rot of corruption in the country. 



For investment school, Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss, discussed how you can build a top securities broking firm in SA. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS collects more than R2 trillion in revenue for the financial year ending in March

3 April 2023 8:33 PM

Edward Kieswetter, commissioner at SARS on the revenue service exceeding the R2 trillion gross tax revenue mark— and the systems they’ve put in place to be better equipped to collect revenue.


Kuben Naidoo, deputy governor of SARB on the central bank establishing the Corporation for Deposit Insurance, which will help protect bank depositors. 


Dawie Roodt, economist at The Efficient Group was our guest on Other People’s Money — he spoke about his relationship with money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom’s interim profits dip by 64% for 2022

31 March 2023 7:49 PM

Martin Buys, acting chief financial officer at Eskom on his appointment — as well as the dismal interim results the power utility recorded in 2022.





In The Money Show Explainer, Roy Havemann, CEO at Intellidex discusses the case of collusion and manipulation of the rand-dollar exchange rate between banks and the Competition Tribunal. 





For Friday File, Daniel Nel sixth generation distiller at Boplaas on their first single malt whiskey. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB hikes the repo rate by 50 basis points to 7.75%.

30 March 2023 8:12 PM

Gina Schoeman, economist at CitiBank analyses the SARB’s MPC decision to increase rates by 50 basis points.



Roland Peens, director and business development manager Wine Cellar on why champagne is outperforming Gold & S&P 500 as an asset class.



Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains whether you should spend when you are young and save when you get older.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB’s MPC Committee likely to increase rates. AGAIN

29 March 2023 8:21 PM

Dr Azar Jammine, director and chief economist at Ecomometrix and Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, senior economist at FNB looks at how the increasing interest rates have affected South Africans. 



Craig Polkinghorne, head of commercial clients at Standard Bank on how the bank is taking a step to tackle SA’s unemployment crisis. 



Also, Christelle Colman, CEO and founder of Ami Underwriting Managers was our shapepshifter. Christelle is an insurance entrepreneur who has built sustainable specialist insurance businesses. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Competition watchdog slams 'opportunistic' price hikes on food basics

28 March 2023 8:34 PM

Kagiso Zwane, economist at the Competition Commission on their preliminary findings on the increase of the price of food in SA. 



Jan Vermeulin, editor at Mybroadband looks at whether Elon Musk is making Twitter a super App, or he is killing it. 



Jimmy Moyaha, independent analyst, discussed alternative investments, everything from carbon credits to investing in livestock. And the pros and cons. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Has the global banking crisis passed or there’s more to come?

24 March 2023 8:03 PM

Kokkie Kooyman, executive director & portfolio manager at Denker Capital looks at whether the global banking crisis is over. 



On The Money Show Explainer, Prof John Stremlau honorary professor of International Relations at Wits University discusses whether South Africa should heed the ICC’s call and arrest Russia’s president Vladimir Putin if he comes to the country. 



For Friday File, Mervyn Gers, founder of Mervyn Gers Ceramics on how he managed to get his ceramics in South Africa's top restaurants. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

Local Politics

SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination

Politics

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

Watch: SA government announces arrest of Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha in Tanzania

8 April 2023 8:04 PM

No interest on late municipal bill payments for Joburg residents for 2 months

8 April 2023 7:42 PM

[VIDEO] Imam doesn't miss a beat as cat jumps onto him during Ramadan prayers

8 April 2023 6:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA