Business confidence declines for the fifth consecutive quarter due to an unfriendly trading environment. Shapeshifter - Rick Basson- Rubicon Group CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020 Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
BE ALERT! WhatsApp scams on the increase in SA Scammers are said to be using social engineering tactics to con people. 10 June 2023 1:17 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser Friends and family of the late McKaiser gathered on Saturday in Makhanda to pay their last respects. 10 June 2023 9:46 AM
View all Local
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
View all Politics
How to apply for Sassa grant Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need. 9 June 2023 2:30 PM
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand? South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict. 9 June 2023 9:18 AM
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] 2023 Volkswagen Polo Sedan This Sedan is up there with a car that you need to have, says motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi. 10 June 2023 3:25 PM
[LISTEN] New blood test for cancer shows promise at clinical trials A new blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer has shown promise in a major trial. 9 June 2023 4:50 PM
Five great cars you can get for under R200K It's not impossible to get a quality car for cheap. Here are some options that won't set you back more than R200 000. 9 June 2023 4:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away Barker coached the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in South Africa's first participation in the t... 10 June 2023 12:03 PM
Comrades Marathon winner predictions aplenty ahead of Sunday's race Some of the top contenders include last year's winner Tete Dijana, as well as previous winner Bongumusa Mthembu, while Gerda Steyn... 10 June 2023 10:50 AM
Action all around as French Open finals kick off this weekend You don't want to miss the women's and men's French Open singles' finals this weekend. 9 June 2023 12:34 PM
View all Sport
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets' In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets. 9 June 2023 7:43 AM
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral. 8 June 2023 1:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition. 9 June 2023 5:56 PM
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Business confidence declines for the fifth consecutive quarter due to an unfriendly trading environment. Shapeshifter - Rick Basson- Rubicon Group CEO

Business confidence declines for the fifth consecutive quarter due to an unfriendly trading environment. Shapeshifter - Rick Basson- Rubicon Group CEO

7 June 2023 8:38 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research at RMB discusses South Africa’s business confidence which declined for the fifth consecutive quarter. 


Elize Kruger, Independent Economist analyses SA’s interbank payments which reveal that there’s stagnation in the economy.


Norman Drieselmann, Retailability's CEO explains why his business brought Boardmans online shop back on


SA Government and Organised Business establish partnership initiative


Shapeshifter -  Rick Basson- Rubicon Group CEO


More episodes from The Money Show

What gives, Mr Load Shedding? Less severe power cuts in winter?

9 June 2023 7:32 PM

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence analyses the reasons behind less severe load shedding during winter and servicing of power plant stations


The Money Show Explainer with Andries Rossouw, PwC Africa Energy Utilities & Resources Partner on the changing landscape of SA’s mining industry  


Friday File - Luxury Watches - Chronographs with Debbie Hathway | Watches and Jewellery writer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s current account shortfall narrows in the first quarter of 2023.

8 June 2023 8:43 PM

Dr Azar Jammine,  Director and Chief Economist at Ecomometrix discusses the economic and the first quarter current account shortfall narrowing.  


Andre Cilliers, Director and Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE analyses Eurozone fall into recession and the ZAR gaining as some ground against major currencies.


AgriSA in a squabble with the department of water and sanitation over water licenses 


Small Business Focus with Pavlo Phitidis, CEO, Aurik Business Accelerator on how small business owner should accelerate for  growth


Personal Finance with Gugu Sidaki, co-founder of Creed Wealth share the stresses of dealing with Black/ Family Tax 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA records a 0.4% GDP growth in Q1, avoiding a technical recession. Investment School - Risk management techniques when investing

6 June 2023 8:41 PM

Dr Thabi Leoka, Independent Economist analyses the latest Gross domestic product (GDP) figures.   Stats SA has announced that economic growth was 0.4% in the first quarter of the year. It said that improved manufacturing output and the finance industry contributed to the country's economic rebound.


Premier Group (maker of Iwisa, Sunflower and Rascals) posts an almost 40% jump in annual profit despite increasing commodity prices and rising inflation. Kobus Gertenbach, Premier Group’s CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the headwinds the company faces. 


Robin-Leigh Chetty, Editor at Hypertext on Apple unveiling of  its augmented reality headset called, Apple Vision Pro 




Investment School - Risk management techniques when investing   with Petri Redelinghuys , Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zunaid Moti, Founder of Moti Group Speaks out on his fight with Amabhungane #MotiLeaks

5 June 2023 8:16 PM

Zunaid Moti, Founder of Moti Group, speaks out on courtrooms drama fight to block Amabhungane from reporting on #MotiLeaks


Jan Vermeulin,  Editor at Mybroadband  discuses big plans but poor execution: Govt spends over R700 000 on Digitech, a website aimed to show SA’s innovation, only later to be revealed a CMS, which costs R957, was used


Economists see load-shedding drastically reducing in 2024, thanks to Project Vulindlela 


Business Book feature: Trust by Henry Cloud 




New Feature:   My Unusual Job - Pet Custody Mediator, Karis Nafte
Karis Nafte| Animal behaviour expert and Accredited Family Mediator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

AmaBhungane muzzled out of reporting on the notorious Moti Group

2 June 2023 7:43 PM

Caroline James, advocacy coordinator at amaBhungane on a court order stopping it from reporting on documents pertaining to controversial Johannesburg businessperson Zunaid Moti and his group of companies.



On The Money Show Explainer, Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day on why SARB’s Financial Stability Review concerns are vital.  



For Friday, Elizabeth Kading, founder of Five8ths on their Bespoke t-shirts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Businesses near-term expectations turn sharply pessimistic

1 June 2023 8:15 PM

Miyelani Maluleke, economist with Absa on the worsening business conditions in SA, particularly in the manufacturing sector. 



Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of Consumer Goods Council of South Africa on how businesses are preparing for grid failure. 



Gugu Sidaki, director and Wealth Manager at Wealth Creed discussed managing declining take-home salaries. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Here us why lack of political leadership is a root cause of poor local govt audits. Shapeshifter Anthony Leeming – CEO of Sun International Group

31 May 2023 8:12 PM

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that a lack of dedicated political leadership was one of the “root causes” of poor local government audit outcomes.


Pieter Du Toit,  Author and Assistant Editor- at News24 on the future of ANC’s former Secretary General
Business Unusual - The power of analysing massive datasets 


Shapeshifter: Anthony Leeming ,  CEO at Sun International Group on his career path, vision and hopes for the company and the hospitality sector

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tiger Brands’ costs jump sixfold due to load shedding. Sanlam bets big on China – Why ?

30 May 2023 8:32 PM

Noel Doyle, CEO at Tiger Brands takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s interim financial results and bemoans operational costs propelled by rolling black outs. 


Sanlam Investment Management (SIM) has deployed more than a third of its global emerging markets fund into Chinese equities. Feroz Basa, head of global emerging markets at SIM explains why they expect consumer-led recovery in the Asian economy.


SA to ban the sale of fluorescent and incandescent light bulbs.  Grant Pattison,  Managing Director Africa at Heliogen discusses implications of this move.


Jean Pierre Verster, CEO of  Protea Capital Management share tips on how to Protect Your Investment Portfolio

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the SARB is preventing us being like Venezuela, Argentina and Turkey

29 May 2023 8:13 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away

Sport

Should kids be drinking energy drinks?

Health & Fitness

'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa briefs Xi on African peace mission to Ukraine, Russia

10 June 2023 9:26 PM

Eusebius McKaizer laid to rest

10 June 2023 8:59 PM

Roland Garros: Kgothatso Montjane grabs doubles Grand Slam

10 June 2023 8:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA