Business confidence declines for the fifth consecutive quarter due to an unfriendly trading environment. Shapeshifter - Rick Basson- Rubicon Group CEO

Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research at RMB discusses South Africa’s business confidence which declined for the fifth consecutive quarter.
Elize Kruger, Independent Economist analyses SA’s interbank payments which reveal that there’s stagnation in the economy.
Norman Drieselmann, Retailability's CEO explains why his business brought Boardmans online shop back on
SA Government and Organised Business establish partnership initiative
Shapeshifter - Rick Basson- Rubicon Group CEO
Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence analyses the reasons behind less severe load shedding during winter and servicing of power plant stations
The Money Show Explainer with Andries Rossouw, PwC Africa Energy Utilities & Resources Partner on the changing landscape of SA’s mining industry
Friday File - Luxury Watches - Chronographs with Debbie Hathway | Watches and Jewellery writer
Dr Azar Jammine, Director and Chief Economist at Ecomometrix discusses the economic and the first quarter current account shortfall narrowing.
Andre Cilliers, Director and Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE analyses Eurozone fall into recession and the ZAR gaining as some ground against major currencies.
AgriSA in a squabble with the department of water and sanitation over water licenses
Small Business Focus with Pavlo Phitidis, CEO, Aurik Business Accelerator on how small business owner should accelerate for growth
Personal Finance with Gugu Sidaki, co-founder of Creed Wealth share the stresses of dealing with Black/ Family Tax
Dr Thabi Leoka, Independent Economist analyses the latest Gross domestic product (GDP) figures. Stats SA has announced that economic growth was 0.4% in the first quarter of the year. It said that improved manufacturing output and the finance industry contributed to the country's economic rebound.
Premier Group (maker of Iwisa, Sunflower and Rascals) posts an almost 40% jump in annual profit despite increasing commodity prices and rising inflation. Kobus Gertenbach, Premier Group’s CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the headwinds the company faces.
Robin-Leigh Chetty, Editor at Hypertext on Apple unveiling of its augmented reality headset called, Apple Vision Pro
Investment School - Risk management techniques when investing with Petri Redelinghuys , Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
Zunaid Moti, Founder of Moti Group, speaks out on courtrooms drama fight to block Amabhungane from reporting on #MotiLeaks
Jan Vermeulin, Editor at Mybroadband discuses big plans but poor execution: Govt spends over R700 000 on Digitech, a website aimed to show SA’s innovation, only later to be revealed a CMS, which costs R957, was used
Economists see load-shedding drastically reducing in 2024, thanks to Project Vulindlela
Business Book feature: Trust by Henry Cloud
New Feature: My Unusual Job - Pet Custody Mediator, Karis Nafte
Karis Nafte| Animal behaviour expert and Accredited Family Mediator
Caroline James, advocacy coordinator at amaBhungane on a court order stopping it from reporting on documents pertaining to controversial Johannesburg businessperson Zunaid Moti and his group of companies.
On The Money Show Explainer, Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day on why SARB’s Financial Stability Review concerns are vital.
For Friday, Elizabeth Kading, founder of Five8ths on their Bespoke t-shirts.
Miyelani Maluleke, economist with Absa on the worsening business conditions in SA, particularly in the manufacturing sector.
Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of Consumer Goods Council of South Africa on how businesses are preparing for grid failure.
Gugu Sidaki, director and Wealth Manager at Wealth Creed discussed managing declining take-home salaries.
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that a lack of dedicated political leadership was one of the “root causes” of poor local government audit outcomes.
Pieter Du Toit, Author and Assistant Editor- at News24 on the future of ANC’s former Secretary General
Business Unusual - The power of analysing massive datasets
Shapeshifter: Anthony Leeming , CEO at Sun International Group on his career path, vision and hopes for the company and the hospitality sector
Noel Doyle, CEO at Tiger Brands takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s interim financial results and bemoans operational costs propelled by rolling black outs.
Sanlam Investment Management (SIM) has deployed more than a third of its global emerging markets fund into Chinese equities. Feroz Basa, head of global emerging markets at SIM explains why they expect consumer-led recovery in the Asian economy.
SA to ban the sale of fluorescent and incandescent light bulbs. Grant Pattison, Managing Director Africa at Heliogen discusses implications of this move.
Jean Pierre Verster, CEO of Protea Capital Management share tips on how to Protect Your Investment Portfolio