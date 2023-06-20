Heads of state in Netherlands and Denmark help launch SA’s Green Hydrogen Fund

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch... 2 July 2023 2:06 PM
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022 The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Off... 2 July 2023 12:10 PM
'Groundwater extraction shifted Earth's axis', says new study A new study suggests that humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between... 2 July 2023 11:54 AM
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji's rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the presi... 1 July 2023 11:07 AM
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary. 30 June 2023 6:59 PM
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the... 30 June 2023 6:49 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being. 2 July 2023 7:17 AM
Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'? Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google. 1 July 2023 4:53 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S'manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow's event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time. 2 July 2023 8:33 AM
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio. 1 July 2023 1:01 PM
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you 'borrow' Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
The Money Show
Heads of state in Netherlands and Denmark help launch SA’s Green Hydrogen Fund

Heads of state in Netherlands and Denmark help launch SA’s Green Hydrogen Fund

20 June 2023 8:14 PM

Andrew Johnstone, CEO of Climate Fund Managers explains the Green Hydrogen Fund and how it will work to aid SA with its Just Transition process.



Christelle Colman, CEO and founder of Ami Underwriting Managers on why SA needs compulsory vehicle insurance. 



Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money looked at the behaviour gap in our Investment School. And she discussed how our emotions sabotage our investments.


Rand back above R19 to US dollar

30 June 2023 7:47 PM

Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE on the recent movements of the ZAR.



In The Money Show Explainer, Simon Van Wyk, director of sustainability at Deloitte looked at what a green hydrogen economy is; and why is SA investing in it for its own energy needs. 



For Friday File, we spoke about Leonista Karoo Agave Spirits with the founder and managing director, Sarah Joanna Kennan. 

Consumer confidence remains extraordinarily depressed

29 June 2023 8:31 PM

Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, FNB chief economist on how consumers are dealing with a depressed economy. 



Peter van Binsbergen, CEO BMW Group SA on the car company investing R4.2 billion in the country. 



Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital, discussed whether global markets are more likely to end up 20% for 2023 or go down by 20%

Effects of higher interest rates for longer periods on the economy

29 June 2023 4:52 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital looked at the effects of having high interest rates for a prolonged period. 



Wendy Knowler, consumer ninja looked at contactless cards and the dangers they pose. 

Ruth Leas, CEO of Investec Bank UK spoke about her career in banking and leadership.

As SA’s economy continues to shed jobs; how’s the Presidential Employment Stimulus bridging the gap?

27 June 2023 8:33 PM

Dr Kate Philip, programme lead for the Presidential Employment Stimulus and Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management looked at why the economy is struggling to create jobs. 



Basil Sgourdos, Naspers CFO discussed their financial results as well as their cross-holding structure with Prosus.





Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss on what price controls are and why they are making a comeback.

What is next for SA, Russia and other BRICS nations?

27 June 2023 5:37 PM

Prof Malte Brosig, Professor in International Relations at Wits discusses what is next for SA, Russia and other BRICS nations as the economies grow


Stuart Theobald,  Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex on why South Africa’s  GDP and trade figures are not signs of a country imploding



How I Make Money with Andrew Middleton, CEO at Gosolr 
Business Book feature:”Come Up for Air” by Nick Sonnenberg  with Ian Mann, Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

Eskom introduces new ‘load limiting’ pilot to cut demand

23 June 2023 8:10 PM

Clyde Mallinson, energy analyst looks at Eskom’s plans to manage demand for electricity during stages 1 and 4 of load-shedding. 



For The Money Show Explainer, Paul Theron MD at Vestact Asset Management discussed the fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg over Meta’s plans to launch a Twitter-like social media network.



Friday File, we spoke with Chris Browne, co-founder of Fox Browne Creative on the work they do of designing interiors of private lodges.

Inflation slows to 13-month low as food prices cool down

21 June 2023 8:16 PM

Liandra da Silva, economist at Nedbank and Kulani Siweya, chief economist at Agri SA looked at the factors that led to the cooling down of CPI.



Ames Martin, group operations director at SustainGroup shares his story of struggling to obtain a residence permit at Home Affairs as a foreign national. 



For shapeshifter, we were joined by Ndia Magadagela CEO and Co-Founder at Everlectric. She spoke about electric vehicles as well as his career journey.  

US and China pledge to make nice towards each other

19 June 2023 8:15 PM

Brooks Spector, associate editor for the Daily Maverick on rival superpowers US and China, vowing to stabilise their relationship. 



Ian Merrington, group CEO UVU Africa on if Chat GPT doesn’t keep your secrets, what does it do?



Then on How I Make Money, we looked at parkruns with Bruce Fordyce, CEO of parkruns SA and marathon and ultramarathon athlete. 

11th Funding Round, Breaking Barriers: Future Proofing South Africa’s Employment Options

16 June 2023 7:46 PM

Najwah Allie-Edries, head of the jobs fund at National Treasury on reducing youth unemployment. 



On The Money Show Explainer, Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the school of economics and business science at the University of the Witwatersrand, discussed AGOA. And explained how much SA stands to lose if the US sanctions the country.  



For Friday file, we discussed Rhino Whisky with co-founder Gerrit Wagener.

King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Local

[LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: 'We have a responsibility to care'

Health & Fitness

'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA

Entertainment

CT police arrest 7 after 'tip-off' about armed robbery

2 July 2023 8:53 PM

Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix, extends series lead

2 July 2023 8:45 PM

Youth unemployment needs urgent attention - Fassiah Hassan

2 July 2023 6:38 PM

