Eskom introduces new ‘load limiting’ pilot to cut demand

Dawie Roodt, economist at The Efficient Group on the millions of rands that food producers are spending to mitigate load-shedding costs and water supply issues.







Pieter De Villiers, co-founder and owner of De Villiers Chocolate on high cocoa prices squeezing chocolatiers.







Then the electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was our guest on our shapeshifter feature. He spoke about the work his doing to keep the lights on.

arrow_forward