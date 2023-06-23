Eskom introduces new ‘load limiting’ pilot to cut demand

Clyde Mallinson, energy analyst looks at Eskom’s plans to manage demand for electricity during stages 1 and 4 of load-shedding.
For The Money Show Explainer, Paul Theron MD at Vestact Asset Management discussed the fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg over Meta’s plans to launch a Twitter-like social media network.
Friday File, we spoke with Chris Browne, co-founder of Fox Browne Creative on the work they do of designing interiors of private lodges.
Dawie Roodt, economist at The Efficient Group on the millions of rands that food producers are spending to mitigate load-shedding costs and water supply issues.
Pieter De Villiers, co-founder and owner of De Villiers Chocolate on high cocoa prices squeezing chocolatiers.
Then the electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was our guest on our shapeshifter feature. He spoke about the work his doing to keep the lights on.
Freddie Van Wyk, owner and managing director at EXPRO Protection Services looks at the costs of VIP protection in the country.
Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss discusses the FSCA’s decision to make local cryptocurrency companies to be licensed by the end of the year - in order to regulate the sector.
David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker and chief global equity strategist at Sasfin explained the risks associated with income investing in our investment school.
