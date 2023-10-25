Sibanye-Stillwater to restructure PGM shafts affecting over 4,000 miners

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It's o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand. 27 October 2023
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim 'recovering well' after surgery Last month Andrew Make, AKA "Sipho", shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens. 27 October 2023
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023
Expulsion of public reps from party won't hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023
National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector... 27 October 2023
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage? The 500 miners have since been released. 27 October 2023
BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk Buce Whitfield talks to Just One Lap's Simon Brown about the extraordinary story of Craig Warriner and the BHI Trust. 26 October 2023
Yoco says it's disbursed R2bn to 50 000 businesses through cash advances Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead at payments platform Yoco. 26 October 2023
[WATCH]: Curious right? CAT misses MET GALA after attacking Kim Kardashian Isn't it true that cats are always curious? 27 October 2023
Celebrate diversity and inclusivity at Joburg Pride this weekend Johannesburg Pride is marching for it's 34th year in support of LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa. 27 October 2023
Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on. 27 October 2023
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023
Former All Black and wife of SA descent: Who's Sonny Bill backing in RWC final? Kick-off is at 9pm, 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023
RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals. 27 October 2023
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies. 27 October 2023
On this day in 1985, Whitney Houston earns her first number one hit At just 22 years old, Whitney Houston scored her first number one song with 'Saving All My Love For You'. 26 October 2023
Rolling away some years? Rolling Stones' latest music video raises eyebrows [WATCH] Have they stopped ageing or has computer-generated imagery stepped in to save the day? 25 October 2023
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery. 27 October 2023
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its 'forever wars' – but Israel has not After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent. 27 October 2023
Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday. 27 October 2023
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise' The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. 26 October 2023
For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum' Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powe... 25 October 2023
The Springboks are FREAKIN' AWESOME (and not only because they're good) I'm no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I'm falling deeply in love with South Africa's national rugby team. 20 October 2023
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Sibanye-Stillwater to restructure PGM shafts affecting over 4,000 miners

Sibanye-Stillwater to restructure PGM shafts affecting over 4,000 miners

25 October 2023 8:25 PM

David McKay, editor at Miningmx on looming retrenchments at Sibanye-Stillwater. 

Dinesh Govender, CEO at Discovery Vitality on highest heart rates recorded at 22:54 on Saturday night during the rugby semi-finals. 

Then Samantha Pokroy, Sanari Capital founder - a South African private equity firm, was our shapeshifter. 


Rugby World Cup Special: The economics and price of sports euphoria

27 October 2023 7:36 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital & Professor of Economics and Finance at GIBS discusses the economics and price of sports euphoria as the Rugby World Cup comes to a close with Springboks and All Bals in the final  
The Money Show Explainer: Unveiling Rugby World Cup Prize Money 2023  with Nqobile Ndlovu, Director and sports business researcher at Cash N Sport.  
Friday File - Schoonhuid - Luxury beauty products with owner Quintin Van Rensburg 

Health and beauty retailer, Clicks Group, warns that trading conditions will remain “extremely constrained”

26 October 2023 8:13 PM

Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO at Clicks Group on their annual financial results and trading conditions in SA. 





Simon Brown, financial educator at Just One Lap on the fiasco at BHI trust, as fund manager is arrested for fraud. 





Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital and  personal financial advisor on whether it is better to invest in fixed deposits or the stock market in order to build wealth.

Richard Spoor files class action against Anglo American

24 October 2023 8:11 PM

Richard Spoor, Human Rights Lawyer & Founding director at Richard Spoor INC Attorney on their class action against Anglo America. 



Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands on their plans to expand to three African countries, despite tough markets & subdued interim results. 



Kyle Wales, portfolio manager at Flagship Asset Management on the difference between value and growth investment strategies and how active managers are more likely to outperform at market inflections.

Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo resigns. What this means for the central bank

23 October 2023 8:34 PM

Kokkie Kooyman, executive director & portfolio manager at Denker Capital on deputy governor of the Reserve Bank, Kuben Naidoo’s possible resignation. 



Russell Silbertson, Ninety One Investment Strategist on what is happening on the US bond market.



Nathelia Schooling,  Founder and CEO at nlightencx on being a consumer experience specialist in SA, in our feature How I Make Money. 

Two top CEOs of consumer goods companies in SA step down in a month: Is the private sector having a leadership crisis?

20 October 2023 7:24 PM

Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann on whether the private sector in SA has a leadership crisis .



On The Money Show Explainer, Dr Karen Smit, Wits School of Geosciences senior lecturer on what superdeep diamonds formed million years ago say about how continents evolved and moved during early evolution.



For Friday File we looked at the luxury of comfort with Vetsak’s MD Ryan Buda.

Using the Reserve Bank’s R459bn’s pot of gold is bad for the fiscus

19 October 2023 8:21 PM

George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics on why the Reserve Bank’s Gold & Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account should not be used for the country’s fiscal problems. 



Reece Jacobsen. co-founder at Wayja on whether sports betting is a science or just pure luck. 



Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital and personal financial advisor on why it's vital to prepare for the holiday season earlier than later.

CPI refuses to cool down, increasing to 5.4% in Sep from 4.8%

18 October 2023 8:32 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management on CPI increasing in September; and what does it mean for interest rates. 



Sean Summers, newish Pick n Pay Group CEO on their interim results. He also expanded on why he does not like how the brick-and mortar stores of the retailer look. 



Nicola Galombik, founder of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator and board member, and executive director at Yellowwoods Holdings on her career trajectory and the importance of social entrepreneurship in the country.

Amazon is huffing, puffing and ready to shake SA's retail sector...it is coming to SA in 2024

17 October 2023 8:37 PM

Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management on Amazon coming to SA. 



Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO at Omnia on their strategic partnership with Swedish-based Hypex Bio.



In our Investment School Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss on technical analysis of a head and shoulder pattern in investment strategies. 

'National Treasury exaggerated the fiscal crisis to justify budget cuts'

16 October 2023

16 October 2023 8:24 PM
The week that was: Boks bring it home! Manhunt 4 US mass shooter, Gaza deaths

27 October 2023

27 October 2023 10:20 PM

Statistics SA says Census faced delays in WC due to racism

27 October 2023

27 October 2023 10:16 PM

Kulelisonto: Mkhulu umonakalo eKZN, babuyele kamlungu o'blue light bullies'

27 October 2023

27 October 2023 9:06 PM

