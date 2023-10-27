Rugby World Cup Special: The economics and price of sports euphoria

Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital & Professor of Economics and Finance at GIBS discusses the economics and price of sports euphoria as the Rugby World Cup comes to a close with Springboks and All Bals in the final
The Money Show Explainer: Unveiling Rugby World Cup Prize Money 2023 with Nqobile Ndlovu, Director and sports business researcher at Cash N Sport.
Friday File - Schoonhuid - Luxury beauty products with owner Quintin Van Rensburg
Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO at Clicks Group on their annual financial results and trading conditions in SA.
Simon Brown, financial educator at Just One Lap on the fiasco at BHI trust, as fund manager is arrested for fraud.
Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital and personal financial advisor on whether it is better to invest in fixed deposits or the stock market in order to build wealth.
David McKay, editor at Miningmx on looming retrenchments at Sibanye-Stillwater.
Dinesh Govender, CEO at Discovery Vitality on highest heart rates recorded at 22:54 on Saturday night during the rugby semi-finals.
Then Samantha Pokroy, Sanari Capital founder - a South African private equity firm, was our shapeshifter.
Richard Spoor, Human Rights Lawyer & Founding director at Richard Spoor INC Attorney on their class action against Anglo America.
Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands on their plans to expand to three African countries, despite tough markets & subdued interim results.
Kyle Wales, portfolio manager at Flagship Asset Management on the difference between value and growth investment strategies and how active managers are more likely to outperform at market inflections.
Kokkie Kooyman, executive director & portfolio manager at Denker Capital on deputy governor of the Reserve Bank, Kuben Naidoo’s possible resignation.
Russell Silbertson, Ninety One Investment Strategist on what is happening on the US bond market.
Nathelia Schooling, Founder and CEO at nlightencx on being a consumer experience specialist in SA, in our feature How I Make Money.
Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann on whether the private sector in SA has a leadership crisis .
On The Money Show Explainer, Dr Karen Smit, Wits School of Geosciences senior lecturer on what superdeep diamonds formed million years ago say about how continents evolved and moved during early evolution.
For Friday File we looked at the luxury of comfort with Vetsak’s MD Ryan Buda.
George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics on why the Reserve Bank’s Gold & Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account should not be used for the country’s fiscal problems.
Reece Jacobsen. co-founder at Wayja on whether sports betting is a science or just pure luck.
Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital and personal financial advisor on why it's vital to prepare for the holiday season earlier than later.
Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management on CPI increasing in September; and what does it mean for interest rates.
Sean Summers, newish Pick n Pay Group CEO on their interim results. He also expanded on why he does not like how the brick-and mortar stores of the retailer look.
Nicola Galombik, founder of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator and board member, and executive director at Yellowwoods Holdings on her career trajectory and the importance of social entrepreneurship in the country.
Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management on Amazon coming to SA.
Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO at Omnia on their strategic partnership with Swedish-based Hypex Bio.
In our Investment School Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss on technical analysis of a head and shoulder pattern in investment strategies.