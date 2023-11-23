SA’s central bank’s last major decision on interest rates this year

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022 The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading. 30 November 2023 9:02 PM
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family' We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer. 30 November 2023 4:26 PM
Pay up! Sars 'wages war' on non-compliance For those that fail to settle their tax debt owed to Sars, get prepared to be handed over for collection and potentially prosecuti... 30 November 2023 3:20 PM
Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority A poll suggests that South Africa's political support has dramatically shifted. 30 November 2023 1:49 PM
Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now' The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the huma... 30 November 2023 7:22 AM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes) Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money S... 30 November 2023 9:30 PM
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022 The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading. 30 November 2023 9:02 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes) Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money S... 30 November 2023 9:30 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
There is a science to getting rich – author Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett. 30 November 2023 2:41 PM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game Fans paid a shilling to watch the world's first official international football match. 30 November 2023 11:36 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo sued for R18 billion for punting dodgy crypto exchange Binance Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class action lawsuit over his promotion of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. 30 November 2023 9:08 AM
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family' We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer. 30 November 2023 4:26 PM
[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims. 30 November 2023 2:09 PM
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency? As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Social media responds to Kissinger's death at 100: 'Only the good die young' Nobel Peace Prize winner and controversial political figure Henry Kissinger has died at 100 years old. 30 November 2023 11:14 AM
8-year-old child among those killed in Israeli raid on West Bank - The Guardian Israel's assault on Palestine has spread beyond Gaza, with four people allegedly being shot by the Israel Defense Forces in Jenin. 30 November 2023 10:10 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
The Money Show
SA’s central bank’s last major decision on interest rates this year

SA’s central bank’s last major decision on interest rates this year

23 November 2023 8:26 PM

Isaac Matshego, economist at Nedbank on the MPC’s decision on interest rates; and Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money on how the rates have affected consumers. 



Prof Jan Havenga, industrial engineering professor at Stellenbosch on the Transnet crisis costing South Africa 5% of GDP. 



Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital and personal financial advisor on why your portfolio performed badly over the last five years.


Spar Group's new SAP software system results in an estimated turnover loss of R1.6 billion.

30 November 2023 8:20 PM

Angelo Swartz, group CEO at Spar SA on their botched software roll out of its SAP system in KwaZulu-Natal and their overall financial results. 





Katherine Gibson, FSCA Deputy Commissioner  on their report highlighting key challenges in South Africa's crypto financial services.





Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital and personal financial advisor on not all personal finance rules are cast in stone.      

Naspers profit doubles, e-commerce portfolio nears breakeven

29 November 2023 8:20 PM

Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers on their half-year financial results. 

Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management on Black Friday sales for 2023 being disappointing.  

David Shapiro, chief global equity strategist at Sasfin, Kokkie Kooyman, executive director & portfolio manager at Denker Capital and Piet Viljoen, portfolio manager at Counterpoint Value Fund pay tribute to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's trusted confidant, who died today at age 99.

At least 3,500 jobs are on the line at ArcelorMittal SA. Investment School - How to spot and protect yourself from an Investment Scam.

28 November 2023 8:26 PM

Kobus Verster, ArcelorMittal SA CEO  and Donald MacKay | Director at Xa International Trade Advisors  takes Bruce Whitfield  through the stresses the steel industry find itself under as  at least 3,500 jobs are on the line.  The economy is under pressure. 


Dr Eric Leventein, Head of the Insolvency and Business Rescue Practice at Werksmans Attorneys on why over 1,300 businesses in South Africa have shut their doors in 2023  


Gary Booysen,  Director at Rand Swiss  on Investment School -  How to spot and protect yourself from an Investment Scam. 

Government tells Anglo American to hold back job cuts until after elections

27 November 2023 8:31 PM

Antony Sguazzin, senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News and Mamokgethi Molopyane, mining and labour analyst, on the government telling Anglo America to postpone job cuts until after elections. 



Lungisa Fuzile, Standard Bank SA CEO on the private sector assisting the government to meet some of its obligations. 



Leigh Crymble, head behavioural linguist and co-founder at BreadCrumbs Linguistics was our guest on How I Make Money.

Governor affirms the CompCom as the right organisation to probe allegations of market abuse

24 November 2023 7:16 PM

Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day on the Reserve Bank governor affirming that the Competition Commission is the right organisation to probe market abuse — after reports that it was overreaching with the bank cartel case. 



On The Money Show Explainer, Michael Power, consultant at Kaskazi Consultancy discussed the science behind Kenya’s rise to powerhouse status. 



For Friday File, Gail Galvin, founder & director of The Truffle Lady on how she was able to turn her love for truffles into a thriving bona fide business.

Nedbank nicks Jason Quinn from Absa as Next CEO

22 November 2023 8:29 PM

Daniel Mminele, Nedbank group chairperson on the appointment of Jason Quinn as the bank’s CEO.



Xhanti Payi, PwC South Africa’s senior economist, on consumer inflation spiking again to 5.9% in October, and what it means for the Reserve Bank’s MPC’s decision on rates. 



Matthew Davey, co-founder Tunl, who returned from Oxford to build the business was our shapeshifter. Tunl is propelling SA-made brands onto the global market through better export logistics.

Wobbling Telkom is looking for strategic partnerships for its Openserve and BCX subsidiaries. And says it is close to selling its towers

21 November 2023 8:26 PM

Serame Taukobong, group CEO at Telkom on their financial results; and on the possible sale of its masts and towers business, Swiftnet.



In our newish feature, Signals — where we look at global trends and what they say about where the world is heading, Hywel George, director of investments at Old Mutual Investment Group focused on deglobalisation; and the increasing signs that the global economy is fragmenting into competing blocs.



In our investment school, Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss on OpenAI's CEO and co-founder being ousted and its industrial impact.

Private hospital group, Netcare, reports upbeat forecast after 27% annual profit jump. And also, Astral Foods’ first loss in its 23-year history.

20 November 2023 8:26 PM

Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare on posting a sharp earnings increase, and the strong demand for mental healthcare. Also, Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods on recording their first loss in its history due to load shedding, bird flu and dysfunctional municipal water infrastructure.



Jan Vermeulin, editor at Mybroadband on Microsoft hiring OpenAI ex-CEO and co-founder, after the pair were pushed out of the company.



Dr Sherylle Calder, visual performance specialist and founder at Eye Gym on how she makes money through her profession.

Sasol’s AGM disrupted by protesters, as Ninety One and OMIG made public that they will vote against its climate-related resolutions

17 November 2023 7:37 PM

Tracey Davies, executive director at Just Share, on Sasol’s climate-related solutions that made some companies and activists unhappy. 



On The Money Show Explainer, Izak Odendaal, investment strategist at Old Mutual discussed the chip war between the US and China.





For Friday File, Rudiger Gretschel, cellar master and technical director at Krone, on their Cap Classique being discovered by Massimo Bottura, the globally celebrated restaurateur and chef.

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

Opinion Politics

Opinion Politics

Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel

Local

Local

Lotto results: Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Racial slur goes viral, Marshalltown fire victims' new destiny

30 November 2023 11:08 PM

30 November 2023 11:08 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kunesinye isehlakalo sokucwasa ngokwebala, iqalile i-COP 28 eDubai

30 November 2023 11:07 PM

30 November 2023 11:07 PM

Eskom sees generation capacity improvement, power cuts reduced to stage 4

30 November 2023 9:58 PM

30 November 2023 9:58 PM

