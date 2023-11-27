Government tells Anglo American to hold back job cuts until after elections

Antony Sguazzin, senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News and Mamokgethi Molopyane, mining and labour analyst, on the government telling Anglo America to postpone job cuts until after elections.
Lungisa Fuzile, Standard Bank SA CEO on the private sector assisting the government to meet some of its obligations.
Leigh Crymble, head behavioural linguist and co-founder at BreadCrumbs Linguistics was our guest on How I Make Money.
Angelo Swartz, group CEO at Spar SA on their botched software roll out of its SAP system in KwaZulu-Natal and their overall financial results.
Katherine Gibson, FSCA Deputy Commissioner on their report highlighting key challenges in South Africa's crypto financial services.
Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital and personal financial advisor on not all personal finance rules are cast in stone.
Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers on their half-year financial results.
Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management on Black Friday sales for 2023 being disappointing.
David Shapiro, chief global equity strategist at Sasfin, Kokkie Kooyman, executive director & portfolio manager at Denker Capital and Piet Viljoen, portfolio manager at Counterpoint Value Fund pay tribute to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's trusted confidant, who died today at age 99.
Kobus Verster, ArcelorMittal SA CEO and Donald MacKay | Director at Xa International Trade Advisors takes Bruce Whitfield through the stresses the steel industry find itself under as at least 3,500 jobs are on the line. The economy is under pressure.
Dr Eric Leventein, Head of the Insolvency and Business Rescue Practice at Werksmans Attorneys on why over 1,300 businesses in South Africa have shut their doors in 2023
Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss on Investment School - How to spot and protect yourself from an Investment Scam.
Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day on the Reserve Bank governor affirming that the Competition Commission is the right organisation to probe market abuse — after reports that it was overreaching with the bank cartel case.
On The Money Show Explainer, Michael Power, consultant at Kaskazi Consultancy discussed the science behind Kenya’s rise to powerhouse status.
For Friday File, Gail Galvin, founder & director of The Truffle Lady on how she was able to turn her love for truffles into a thriving bona fide business.
Isaac Matshego, economist at Nedbank on the MPC’s decision on interest rates; and Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money on how the rates have affected consumers.
Prof Jan Havenga, industrial engineering professor at Stellenbosch on the Transnet crisis costing South Africa 5% of GDP.
Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital and personal financial advisor on why your portfolio performed badly over the last five years.
Daniel Mminele, Nedbank group chairperson on the appointment of Jason Quinn as the bank’s CEO.
Xhanti Payi, PwC South Africa’s senior economist, on consumer inflation spiking again to 5.9% in October, and what it means for the Reserve Bank’s MPC’s decision on rates.
Matthew Davey, co-founder Tunl, who returned from Oxford to build the business was our shapeshifter. Tunl is propelling SA-made brands onto the global market through better export logistics.
Serame Taukobong, group CEO at Telkom on their financial results; and on the possible sale of its masts and towers business, Swiftnet.
In our newish feature, Signals — where we look at global trends and what they say about where the world is heading, Hywel George, director of investments at Old Mutual Investment Group focused on deglobalisation; and the increasing signs that the global economy is fragmenting into competing blocs.
In our investment school, Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss on OpenAI's CEO and co-founder being ousted and its industrial impact.
Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare on posting a sharp earnings increase, and the strong demand for mental healthcare. Also, Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods on recording their first loss in its history due to load shedding, bird flu and dysfunctional municipal water infrastructure.
Jan Vermeulin, editor at Mybroadband on Microsoft hiring OpenAI ex-CEO and co-founder, after the pair were pushed out of the company.
Dr Sherylle Calder, visual performance specialist and founder at Eye Gym on how she makes money through her profession.
Tracey Davies, executive director at Just Share, on Sasol’s climate-related solutions that made some companies and activists unhappy.
On The Money Show Explainer, Izak Odendaal, investment strategist at Old Mutual discussed the chip war between the US and China.
For Friday File, Rudiger Gretschel, cellar master and technical director at Krone, on their Cap Classique being discovered by Massimo Bottura, the globally celebrated restaurateur and chef.