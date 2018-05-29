29 May 2018

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Exploring the symbolism behind dreams as based on the Jungian Model of the Psyche, Personality, Dreams and Symbolism
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stephen Farah - Head of Learning, Co-Founder and Senior Lecturer for the Centre for Applied Jungian S
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "So now you have created the possibility, added more energy, used the law of attraction, but things are still not changing. Why is that"?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls. 10 February 2021 8:51 PM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
Primedia Broadcasting parts ways with DJs Fresh, Euphonik The decision to terminate their contracts was 'made after careful consideration of the events of the past weeks and was taken in t... 10 February 2021 7:31 PM
View all Local
By-elections postponed to prevent COVID-19 cross-transmission at stations - IEC Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says they're going to request voters to bring along their own pens, enforce social distancing. 10 February 2021 2:11 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
Democrats 'have injected a sense of last-minute drama into Donald Trump trial' Correspondent Simon Marks says some view this as a moment for Trump to prove his is the most potent voice in Republican politics. 9 February 2021 7:13 PM
View all Politics
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
View all Business
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Hikers rescuing stranded freezing dog, pulls at everyone's heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2021 8:13 AM
Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue plans to sue company Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Africa
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show
29 May 2018

29 May 2018

29 May 2018 8:05 PM

Bruce talked to STAR CEO Leon Lourens about renaming the group Pepcor again after the Steinhoff blowout. A look at SAs middle class and Andy Rice with his Hero and Zero of the week.


Brain drain threatens SA's economic recovery. Shapeshifter: Darlene Menzies, Founder and CIO of FinFind

10 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to James Formby, Chief Executive Officer of RMB about the effects of brain drain on South Africa's economy and route to economic recovery. Goolam Ballim, Standard Bank's chief economist shares his economic forecast for South Africa. Darlene Menzies, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of FinFind talks to Bruce about her career path

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Are SA corporates offloading assets to build up cash buffers? Investment School: Anthony Clark, Analyst at Small Talk Daily

9 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Nick Binedell, Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science about whether South African corporates are selling off assets for cash. On Investment school is Anthony Clark, Analyst at Small Talk Daily teaching us how to analyse and spot winners in small-to-medium sized listed companies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

South Africa’s covid-19 vaccine rollout plans hit a serious snag. Now what? Other People’s Money: Azania Mosaka, Media Broadcaster

8 February 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stavros Nicolau about covid-19 vaccine rollout plans being on hold. Elon Musk’s Tesla starts accepting payment in Bitcoin. Other People’s Money is Media Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Finance Minister's call to turn African Bank to state bank are " not positive". Friday file: Maverick and Jane Gourmet Popcorn

5 February 2021 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex about Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's call to turn African Bank to a state bank. Friday file is Rayhaan Jhetam, Founder at Maverick And Jane Gourmet Popcorn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Will tax hikes be needed to fund Covid-19 vaccine?

4 February 2021 8:17 PM

Johann Els, economist with Old Mutual Investment Group analyses whether tax hikes won't be needed to fund Covid-19 vaccine and personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital shares advises on how prepare for looming tax year end

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Greyhound to shut down operations after 37 years. Shapeshifter: Dr Ernest Darkoh, Founding Partner at BroadReach Group

3 February 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Francois Meyer, General Manager at Golden Arrow Bus Services about Greyhound shutting down operations from 14 February 2021. Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance. Shapeshifter is Dr Ernest Darkoh, Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Ford's 16 billion ZAR bet on SA. Investment School - Dealing with Losses with Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

2 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andrea Cavallaro , Group Operations Director at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa about the motor company's R16 billion investment in SA. Pep Store customers anonymously help each other pay off lay-bys quicker. Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital is on Investment School on dealing with losses 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The Minerals Council on the state of the mining nation. Other People’s Money: Gina Schoeman, Citi Bank Economist

1 February 2021 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist at Minerals Council SA about the state of the mining nation. ProfMed funds Covid-19 vaccines. Other People’s Money is Citi Bank Economist Gina Schoeman

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The fate of high-end fashion during a global health pandemic. Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice

29 January 2021 7:16 PM

CEO at RunwaySale, Karl Hammerschmidt spoke of how the fate of high-end fashion is on the brink due to the global health pandemic. Co-Founder at Matchkit.co, Mike Sharman gave details on how the USA Swimming has joined with MatchKit.co,  a mobile tech play that reinvents the way athletes of every tier and discipline monetize their careers in a simple and cost-effective way in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice

29 January 2021 6:53 PM

Keith Stevens

LISTEN TO PODCAST

More than 50 Gauteng doctors still not paid for January

Local

Eskom announces Stage 3 load shedding until Thursday morning

Local

We can't place a child without crucial documents being supplied - MEC Lesufi

Local

Probability of more load shedding remains high, warns Eskom

10 February 2021 7:38 PM

Primedia Broadcasting parts ways with DJs Fresh, Euphonik

10 February 2021 7:31 PM

Eskom board was misled in prepayment of R1.6bn to Optimum, Zondo hears

10 February 2021 7:27 PM

