Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Angie Motshekga briefs media on reopening of schools The department had postponed the reopening of schools in January by two weeks due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. 14 February 2021 3:11 PM
'Sulphide stench in some part of Gauteng may not be harmful' Professor Roelof Burger says since the stench is not concentrated in one area, he doesn't think its something to worry about. 14 February 2021 10:56 AM
Hip hip hooray! SA Rand turns 60 The Rand replaced the South African Pound as the official currency in 1961 and has had a volatile transition for the past six deca... 14 February 2021 8:28 AM
'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?' Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis analyse the State of The Nation Address 2021. #SONAin60minutes 12 February 2021 11:53 AM
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
Sona 2021: Let's support businesses and individuals most affected - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa's address focuses on COVID-19, economic recovery and reforms as well as the fight against corruption. 11 February 2021 8:47 PM
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls. 10 February 2021 8:51 PM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day Associations say they will not be buying teddy bears and coffee mugs this year, they might buy masks and sanitisers. 11 February 2021 3:23 PM
'The song Not Yet Uhuru was triggered by the poverty I saw in Alex and Orlando' Legendary Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu go down memory lane and tackle their childhood, marriage, politics and the arts. 11 February 2021 1:38 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
WATCH: 'Gorilla Glue girl' finally has superglue removed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 8:52 AM
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
The Political Desk
The current state of Eskom’s power system

23 October 2020 7:13 AM

Power utility Eskom senior management gave the nation a briefing on the state of the power system yesterday. 

They warned that load shedding remains a real threat as the system continues to have its vulnerabilities. Old coal-fired power plants remain a burden, while plans are in play to fix up build defects at their newest power plants – Medupi and Kusile.

Unveiling the economic construction and recovery plan in parliament on Thursday last week President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that, Government is fast-tracking applications for electricity generation for personal use as it moves to end crippling load-shedding and secure energy supply.

He said government would work hard to ensure reliable, sufficient supply of energy within by 2022… 

Eskom Management on the other revealed yesterday that while it expects to have performed adequate reliability maintenance on its aged power plants to improve reliability by September 2021, the risk of load shedding will still not be eliminated. 


So, what's the true picture here? To discuss that, Bongani joined by the Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

Recap of US vice-presidential debate

8 October 2020 7:08 AM

With David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief of The Guardian.

Organisations call for IMF to stop promoting austerity

7 October 2020 7:10 AM

With Daniel McLaren, Budget Analyst at Section 27.

Cosatu, Saftu stage national day of action

6 October 2020 7:25 AM

With Bheki Ntshalintshali, General-Secretary of Cosatu.

The Political Desk

5 October 2020 7:08 AM

With Bruno Luthuli, Commissioner at the Public Service Commission.

The Political Desk

28 September 2020 7:05 AM

With Kobus Marais, DA Shadow Minister for Defence.

The Political Desk

24 September 2020 7:04 AM

With Mxolisi Nkosi, Deputy Director-General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco)

The Political Desk

23 September 2020 7:06 AM

With Atilla Kisla, Legal Consultant for the International Criminal Justice, Civil & Political Rights Programme at the Southern Africa Litigation Centre.

The Political Desk

22 September 2020 7:12 AM

With Judge Albie Sachs, retired Constitutional Court Judge.

The Political Desk

21 September 2020 7:07 AM

With Susan Comrie, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane.

Hip hip hooray! SA Rand turns 60

Local

'Sulphide stench in some part of Gauteng may not be harmful'

Local

[WATCH LIVE] Minister Angie Motshekga briefs media on reopening of schools

Local

After Trump acquittal, Republicans see 'battle for soul of party'

15 February 2021 5:41 AM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting second child

15 February 2021 5:33 AM

New Zealand's largest city enters lockdown as variants from UK found

15 February 2021 5:27 AM

