Bongani Bingwa
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Understanding how Reddit used GameStop to upend the financial world
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Pierre Verster - CEO at Protea Capital Management
Sumesh Chetty - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
A major medical scheme just broke ranks on paying for vaccines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Craig Comrie
Today at 10:08
City to scrap mobile libraries after 60 years
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Today at 10:33
SA gaming duo of to FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 finals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Julio "Beast" Bianchi
Today at 10:45
Provincial tourism and economics update with David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Alforde Charumbira recipient of an MBA Leadership at the AMBA &BGA Excellence Award
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Western Cape Phase 1 vaccine rollout
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 19:19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
After 547 people succumbed to COVID-19, death toll reaches 44,946 The Health Department has also recorded 2, 649 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year. 3 February 2021 6:36 AM
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says tenders or advertising specifications are tailored to suit a particular company and a particular narrative. 2 February 2021 6:29 PM
'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections' Nkateko Mabaso says young people have the passion and the political will to run for elections 2 February 2021 12:10 PM
President Ramaphosa eases alcohol sale restrictions and reopens public places President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will continue to work with business and labour to revive businesses and restore jobs. 1 February 2021 8:57 PM
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:15 AM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
The Political Desk
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

31 July 2019 7:05 AM

With Mawethu Mosery, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer


The current state of Eskom’s power system

23 October 2020 7:13 AM

Power utility Eskom senior management gave the nation a briefing on the state of the power system yesterday. 

They warned that load shedding remains a real threat as the system continues to have its vulnerabilities. Old coal-fired power plants remain a burden, while plans are in play to fix up build defects at their newest power plants – Medupi and Kusile.

Unveiling the economic construction and recovery plan in parliament on Thursday last week President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that, Government is fast-tracking applications for electricity generation for personal use as it moves to end crippling load-shedding and secure energy supply.

He said government would work hard to ensure reliable, sufficient supply of energy within by 2022… 

Eskom Management on the other revealed yesterday that while it expects to have performed adequate reliability maintenance on its aged power plants to improve reliability by September 2021, the risk of load shedding will still not be eliminated. 


So, what's the true picture here? To discuss that, Bongani joined by the Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

Recap of US vice-presidential debate

8 October 2020 7:08 AM

With David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief of The Guardian.

Organisations call for IMF to stop promoting austerity

7 October 2020 7:10 AM

With Daniel McLaren, Budget Analyst at Section 27.

Cosatu, Saftu stage national day of action

6 October 2020 7:25 AM

With Bheki Ntshalintshali, General-Secretary of Cosatu.

The Political Desk

5 October 2020 7:08 AM

With Bruno Luthuli, Commissioner at the Public Service Commission.

The Political Desk

28 September 2020 7:05 AM

With Kobus Marais, DA Shadow Minister for Defence.

The Political Desk

24 September 2020 7:04 AM

With Mxolisi Nkosi, Deputy Director-General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco)

The Political Desk

23 September 2020 7:06 AM

With Atilla Kisla, Legal Consultant for the International Criminal Justice, Civil & Political Rights Programme at the Southern Africa Litigation Centre.

The Political Desk

22 September 2020 7:12 AM

With Judge Albie Sachs, retired Constitutional Court Judge.

The Political Desk

21 September 2020 7:07 AM

With Susan Comrie, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane.

After 547 people succumbed to COVID-19, death toll reaches 44,946

Local

Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair

Politics

Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations

Business

MPs who refused to toe party line could be removed from Parly, Zondo hears

3 February 2021 7:43 AM

KZN's Zikalala says 163,000 healthcare workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

3 February 2021 7:21 AM

SA's COVID-19 death toll closes on 45,000 after 547 more fatalities recorded

3 February 2021 6:17 AM

