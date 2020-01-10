The Political Desk: Where to for the Zondo Commission in 2020?

Where to for the Zondo Commission in 2020? Why should the Zondo commission be granted an extension?

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda Snr, Professor of Law at the University of Limpopo

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, also known as the Zondo Commission of Inquiry was launched in August 2018 to investigate allegations of State Capture, Corruption, Fraud and other allegations in the Public Sector including Organs of State in the country. The Zondo commission was originally intended to complete its work in just 180 days. Its current lifespan expires at the end of February 2020, but another extension is likely to keep the inquiry in motion for the rest of the year at least. The Zondo commission has cost SA R356m so far. Will all this labour and money be worth the results?