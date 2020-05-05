Streaming issues? Report here
Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Can the disruptors survive disruption?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: It seems many credit life claims are being rejected and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses. 5 May 2020 3:36 PM
Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years. 5 May 2020 2:22 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
View all Local
Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid. 5 May 2020 1:12 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
View all Politics
R20,000 will go a long way in assisting MeatCart during this pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 6 May 2020 9:07 AM
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed sig... 4 May 2020 2:00 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Political Desk
arrow_forward
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

With Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at the South African Revenue Service



More episodes from The Political Desk

The Political Desk

5 May 2020 7:21 AM

With Magda Wierzycka CEO of Sygnia

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

4 May 2020 7:26 AM

With Dr Greg Mills Director at the Brenthurst Foundation

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

1 May 2020 7:27 AM

With Professor Bawa CEO of Universities South Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

30 April 2020 7:18 AM

With Michael Moriarty DA Chief in Gauteng legislature.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

29 April 2020 7:23 AM

With Carol Paton Editor-at-Large at Business Day

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

28 April 2020 7:11 AM

With Dr Coetzee Chairperson of the South African Medical Association

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

27 April 2020 7:21 AM

With Mandisa Khanyile Director of Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

24 April 2020 7:19 AM

With John Steenhuisen DA Interim Leader

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

23 April 2020 7:12 AM

With Abdul Khaliq Allie, First Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC)

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148

World Local

'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have severe symptoms, require hospital care'

Politics

Why should aid organisations go through government to hand out food parcels?

Local

EWN Highlights

SA COVID-19 death toll nears 150-mark, cases rise to 7,572

6 May 2020 9:29 AM

Joburg Housing MMC blames Mashaba for overcrowding in Stjwetla

6 May 2020 8:24 AM

Comair says business rescue process will ensure its operational survival

6 May 2020 7:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA