Today at 07:46
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Today at 08:13
Feedback: How can sole proprietors qualify to receive Covid-19 relief
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Tumi Sefolo - Executive for Direct Lending at the Small Enterprise Financial Agency (SEFA)
Today at 08:48
Asymptomatic Covid-19 carriers are a threat to the elderly- What is Auria doing to protect the elderly?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Barry Kaganson - CEO of Auria Senior Living
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153. 6 May 2020 10:56 PM
Survey shows thousands of early childhood development centres at risk of closure Ilifa Labantwana director Zaheera Mohamed says about 99% of operators are struggling because parents have stopped paying fees. 6 May 2020 6:05 PM
Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything. 6 May 2020 5:59 PM
View all Local
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape. 6 May 2020 12:41 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid. 5 May 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide. 6 May 2020 7:26 PM
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up? The Covid-19 pandemic is hitting airlines ultra-hard. 6 May 2020 6:39 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
Little boy realising camera is on before stealing treat has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2020 8:40 AM
[VIDEO] Bumper accident lead to outrage as K-word is used Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2020 8:40 AM
'Its end of an era for us, we don't see future at Caxton for printed magazines' Caxton general manager Anton Botes and Media Online editor Glenda Nevill say magazine revenue has been declining over the years. 6 May 2020 8:00 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153. 6 May 2020 10:56 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

 With Dr Aaron Motsoaledi Minister of Home Affairs



More episodes from The Political Desk

The Political Desk

6 May 2020 7:18 AM

With Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at the South African Revenue Service

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

5 May 2020 7:21 AM

With Magda Wierzycka CEO of Sygnia

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

4 May 2020 7:26 AM

With Dr Greg Mills Director at the Brenthurst Foundation

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

1 May 2020 7:27 AM

With Professor Bawa CEO of Universities South Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

30 April 2020 7:18 AM

With Michael Moriarty DA Chief in Gauteng legislature.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

29 April 2020 7:23 AM

With Carol Paton Editor-at-Large at Business Day

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

28 April 2020 7:11 AM

With Dr Coetzee Chairperson of the South African Medical Association

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

27 April 2020 7:21 AM

With Mandisa Khanyile Director of Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

24 April 2020 7:19 AM

With John Steenhuisen DA Interim Leader

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153

World Local

Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni

Local

'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt'

Politics

Less chances of load shedding during winter, says Eskom’s De Ruyter

7 May 2020 6:48 AM

Govt amends transport regulations for level 4 lockdown

7 May 2020 6:42 AM

Coronavirus 'takes flavour out of Ramadan' in North Africa

7 May 2020 6:14 AM

