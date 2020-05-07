Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Today at 18:39
Vodacom hikes full-year dividend by 6.3% despite Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature: The upside of Down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nicola Kleyn - Dean and Marketing Expert at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pj Powers - Singer, Musician at ...
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 11 May 2020 9:14 AM
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19 Bongani Bingwa joins Africa Melane to give more insight on why he will be off air for the next 14 days. 11 May 2020 7:13 AM
UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 10,015. 10 May 2020 9:05 PM
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19 Bongani Bingwa joins Africa Melane to give more insight on why he will be off air for the next 14 days. 11 May 2020 7:13 AM
'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement The DA's John Steenhuisen warned the president the ANC has created a 'lockdown crisis', igniting a 'twar' with finance minister. 9 May 2020 3:47 PM
Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Correctional Services is ready to absorb the increase into the parole system. 9 May 2020 10:49 AM
Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 11 May 2020 9:14 AM
'Ninety One wanted to support those hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns' CEO Hendrik du Toit unpacks why the company supported 702’s Small Business Shoutout campaign during these difficult times. 11 May 2020 7:52 AM
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 8 May 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini’s Nessun Dorma with corona twist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 10,015. 10 May 2020 9:05 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
With Dr Thobile Mbengashe Eastern Cape Health Superintendent-General.



The Political Desk

7 May 2020 7:10 AM

 With Dr Aaron Motsoaledi Minister of Home Affairs

The Political Desk

6 May 2020 7:18 AM

With Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at the South African Revenue Service

The Political Desk

5 May 2020 7:21 AM

With Magda Wierzycka CEO of Sygnia

The Political Desk

4 May 2020 7:26 AM

With Dr Greg Mills Director at the Brenthurst Foundation

The Political Desk

1 May 2020 7:27 AM

With Professor Bawa CEO of Universities South Africa

The Political Desk

30 April 2020 7:18 AM

With Michael Moriarty DA Chief in Gauteng legislature.

The Political Desk

29 April 2020 7:23 AM

With Carol Paton Editor-at-Large at Business Day

The Political Desk

28 April 2020 7:11 AM

With Dr Coetzee Chairperson of the South African Medical Association

The Political Desk

27 April 2020 7:21 AM

With Mandisa Khanyile Director of Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence

AngloGold Ashanti boosts cash flow despite production loss

11 May 2020 10:22 AM

WATCH LIVE: Minister Zulu on her department's role under level 4 lockdown

11 May 2020 10:12 AM

Winde says WC govt has plans to curb spread of COVID-19 in hotspots

11 May 2020 8:36 AM

