Gauteng premier David Makhura visited the Crossing Mall in Soshanguve on Tuesday to assess compliance with the level 4 lockdown regulations. He was joined by Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku at the mall to check health compliance in some of the stores with regards to Covid-19 regulations. Makhura said it was important for customers and stuff workers to maintain social distancing and use masks. He identified how Soshanguve township in the City of Tshwane is an emerging hotspot for Covid-19.
