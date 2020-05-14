The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile: The Sit-Down Restaurant Industry in South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Grace Harding - Company Leader at Ocean Basket
Grace Harding - Company Leader at Ocean Basket
Today at 14:35
Unplugged: Your lockdown playlist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:20
DA challenging the constitutionality of the lockdown regulations
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Lawson Naidoo
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 15:45
How Ancient Africans dealt with pandemics
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Prof Shadreck Chirikure,Professor in Archaeology at University of Cape Town
Prof Shadreck Chirikure,Professor in Archaeology at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:53
South Africa rally together to raise funds for 16-day old who needs a heart operation!
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Dianné Becker, founder of “A little help 4 a little Heart
Dianné Becker, founder of “A little help 4 a little Heart
Today at 16:10
EC's state of readiness for Covid-19 outbreak
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Oscar Mabuyane, Premier of the Eastern Cape
Oscar Mabuyane, Premier of the Eastern Cape
Today at 16:20
SASSA urges citizens to apply via phone not to come to SASSA offices
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Paseka Letsatsi - Head of Communications at Sassa (South African Social Security Agency)
Paseka Letsatsi - Head of Communications at Sassa (South African Social Security Agency)
Today at 17:20
Cradle of Hope Plea for food parcels
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Mara Glennie
Mara Glennie
Today at 18:09
Dis-Chem goes Baby City shopping
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Rui Morais - CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies
Rui Morais - CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies
Today at 18:10
EOH's innovative Intensive Care Unit in a box
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:13
Lockdown retail patterns by Yoco numbers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Lungisa Matshoba - Co-Founder & CTO at Yoco
Lungisa Matshoba - Co-Founder & CTO at Yoco
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
