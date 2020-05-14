Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile: The Sit-Down Restaurant Industry in South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Grace Harding - Company Leader at Ocean Basket
Today at 14:35
Unplugged: Your lockdown playlist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:20
DA challenging the constitutionality of the lockdown regulations
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 15:45
How Ancient Africans dealt with pandemics
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Shadreck Chirikure,Professor in Archaeology at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:53
South Africa rally together to raise funds for 16-day old who needs a heart operation!
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dianné Becker, founder of “A little help 4 a little Heart
Today at 16:10
EC's state of readiness for Covid-19 outbreak
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Oscar Mabuyane, Premier of the Eastern Cape
Today at 16:20
SASSA urges citizens to apply via phone not to come to SASSA offices
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Head of Communications at Sassa (South African Social Security Agency)
Today at 17:20
Cradle of Hope Plea for food parcels
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mara Glennie
Today at 18:09
Dis-Chem goes Baby City shopping
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rui Morais - CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies
Today at 18:10
EOH's innovative Intensive Care Unit in a box
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:13
Lockdown retail patterns by Yoco numbers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lungisa Matshoba - Co-Founder & CTO at Yoco
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against those involved. 15 May 2020 1:27 PM
TUT will not cancel exams for 2020 academic year - Vice-chancellor Lourens van Staden says a newspaper that reported the cancellation will have to retract the reportv 15 May 2020 1:12 PM
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19. 15 May 2020 11:28 AM
View all Local
All systems go as Sassa begins to pay R350 coronavirus relief grant Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says everything has been going smoothly with payments to unemployed grant recipients. 15 May 2020 12:50 PM
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19. 15 May 2020 11:28 AM
Religious organisations aggrieved that gatherings aren't allowed under lockdown Freedom of religion SA's Michael Swain says the community have not been factored in any published lockdown levels. 15 May 2020 7:51 AM
View all Politics
NL Motors to use prize money towards existing costs and to promote the business Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 15 May 2020 9:11 AM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
View all Business
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 May 2020 8:05 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 19 new deaths as COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 12,739 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that 403,018 tests had been conducted, 16,666 in the previous 24-hour cycle. 14 May 2020 7:02 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
View all World
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Political Desk
arrow_forward
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

Guest: Mthandazo Ndlovu - Democracy and Governance Programme Manager, Oxfam South Africa



More episodes from The Political Desk

The Political Desk

14 May 2020 8:26 AM

Gauteng premier David Makhura visited the Crossing Mall in Soshanguve on Tuesday to assess compliance with the level 4 lockdown regulations. He was joined by Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku at the mall to check health compliance in some of the stores with regards to Covid-19 regulations. Makhura said it was important for customers and stuff workers to maintain social distancing and use masks. He identified how Soshanguve township in the City of Tshwane is an emerging hotspot for Covid-19. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

13 May 2020 7:13 AM

With Dr Thuthula Balfour- Head of Occupational Health at the Mineral Council

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

12 May 2020 7:14 AM

With Professor Mandla Makhanya, Unisa Vice-Chancellor

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

11 May 2020 6:59 AM

With Dr Thobile Mbengashe Eastern Cape Health Superintendent-General.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

7 May 2020 7:10 AM

 With Dr Aaron Motsoaledi Minister of Home Affairs

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

6 May 2020 7:18 AM

With Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at the South African Revenue Service

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

5 May 2020 7:21 AM

With Magda Wierzycka CEO of Sygnia

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

4 May 2020 7:26 AM

With Dr Greg Mills Director at the Brenthurst Foundation

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

1 May 2020 7:27 AM

With Professor Bawa CEO of Universities South Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended

Local

Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown

Opinion Local

Religious organisations aggrieved that gatherings aren't allowed under lockdown

Politics

EWN Highlights

It's lighters up as cigarette black market thrives under lockdown

15 May 2020 1:25 PM

Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 300,000 – Reuters tally

15 May 2020 1:15 PM

Freedom for Religion SA: Govt excluding religious activities in lockdown

15 May 2020 12:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA