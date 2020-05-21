Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 15:10
EWN: Gauteng Gov update on health and education
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
125
Today at 15:16
EWN Hit : EFF urges parliament to consider temporarily relocating to Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
125
Today at 15:20
Gauteng's plans for schools reopening
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
125
Today at 15:45
SA Scholar Transporters Association demand support
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Xolani Masombuka, chairperson for the association in Gauteng
Guests
Xolani Masombuka, chairperson for the association in Gauteng
125
Today at 15:53
Survey finds that 37% of South African tenants can afford to pay their rent in full under COVID-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gil Sperling, Flow co-founder and CEO
Guests
Gil Sperling, Flow co-founder and CEO
125
Today at 16:10
St Augustine Covid-19 probe findings
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Yunus Moosa, Chief specialist and Head of of department of Infectious disease at UKZN
Guests
Prof Yunus Moosa, Chief specialist and Head of of department of Infectious disease at UKZN
125
Today at 16:20
Facebook in partnership with the South African National Blood Service
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Silungile Mlambo, Chief marketing officer at the SANBS.
Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Facebook Africa
Guests
Silungile Mlambo, Chief marketing officer at the SANBS.
Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Facebook Africa
125
Today at 16:52
Financial Wellness Feature:
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
125
Today at 17:11
Police Minister Bheki Cele failed attempt to do a deal with the Khosa family through their lawyers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wikus Steyl, lawyer Representing Khanya Cekeshe
Guests
Wikus Steyl, lawyer Representing Khanya Cekeshe
125
Today at 17:20
Automotive industry regulations unclear
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Richard Green,National Director of SAMBRA
Guests
Richard Green,National Director of SAMBRA
125
Today at 17:45
EWN: Lindiwe Zulu denies telling NPOs not to distribute cooked food
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
125
Today at 18:09
(ZOOM) Interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe - Economist at Nedbank
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe - Economist at Nedbank
125
Today at 18:13
The effect of the alcohol ban on the business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
125
Today at 18:39
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
125
Today at 19:08
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit as coronavirus affects trading income
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec
Guests
Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec
125
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOOM Small Business Focus: tips, tricks and strategy to get your business ready
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up