With Basil Manuel, Executive Director of NAPTOSA and Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With David Sipunzi, NUM General Secretary and Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining Analyst.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Vish Naidoo, SAPS National Spokesperson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Mia Malan, Editor-in-chief of the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Lukhona Mnguni Political Analyst.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Xhanti Payi, EconomistLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Andrew Makenete, Agricultural Economist and Former board member of Land Bank.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Sifiso Ntombela Chief Economist at the National Agricultural Marketing CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Mkhuleko Hlengwa, SCOPA ChairpersonLISTEN TO PODCAST