With Tendai Biti, Vice President of the MDC-Alliance and Greg Mills, director of The Brenthurst Foundation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Zulaikha Patel - Former PTA Girls High Student and Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Seán Muller, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Research Associate at the Public and Environmental Economics Research Centre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Angelo Fick the Director of Research at ASRI.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Buntu Josephs, COSAS National Co-OrdinatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Richard Calland, Associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town/ Founding partner of the Paternoster Group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Terry Tselane, Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Buti Manamela, Deputy President of Higher Education.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Family’s lawyer, Wikus Steyl from Ian Levitt AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST