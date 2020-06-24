Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Mandisi Sindo
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisi Sindo - Founder of The KASI RC Shack Theatre
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair? Nickolaus Bauer spoke to matrimonial legal expert Shando Theron on the Afternoon Drive to find out. 26 June 2020 6:00 PM
Johannesburg Zoo gorilla (35 years old) recovering after surgery The 35-year-old male Western lowland 210kg gorilla Makokou underwent surgery last weekend. 26 June 2020 5:35 PM
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - touri... 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
'Not taking decisive action against Helen Zille will be Achilles' heel for DA' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu reflects on the controversial tweets by the party's federal chairperson. 25 June 2020 1:12 PM
Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that... 26 June 2020 3:46 PM
Scared that you may lose your life savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - touri... 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms. 25 June 2020 4:50 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 26 June 2020 4:22 PM
[LISTEN] Meet talented saxophonist Sisonke Xonti Xonti is Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for 2020. He says he never thought he would take up music professionally. 26 June 2020 3:53 PM
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa. 26 June 2020 12:32 PM
UPDATE: Nearly 60,000 COVID-19 recoveries for SA, 6,579 new infections There were 87 new deaths: 53 from the Western Cape, 17 from the Eastern Cape, 15 from KwaZulu-Natal and 2 from Gauteng. 25 June 2020 10:06 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
The Political Desk
arrow_forward
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

24 June 2020 7:09 AM

With Stavros Nicolaou, Business For South Africa and Aspen Pharmacare Group’s Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development.


More episodes from The Political Desk

The Political Desk

26 June 2020 7:05 AM

With Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO in the office of the Tax Ombudsman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

25 June 2020 7:12 AM

With Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary co-ordinator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

23 June 2020 7:04 AM

With Duma Gqubule, Economist and Director at Centre for Economic Development & Transformation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

22 June 2020 7:07 AM

With Tendai Biti, Vice President of the MDC-Alliance and Greg Mills, director of The Brenthurst Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

19 June 2020 7:15 AM

With Zulaikha Patel - Former PTA Girls High Student and Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

17 June 2020 7:10 AM

With Dr Seán Muller, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Research Associate at the Public and Environmental Economics Research Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

16 June 2020 7:09 AM

With Angelo Fick the Director of Research at ASRI.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

15 June 2020 7:11 AM

With Buntu Josephs, COSAS National Co-Ordinator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

12 June 2020 7:11 AM

With Richard Calland, Associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town/ Founding partner of the Paternoster Group.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 celebrates 40 years

Local

Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?

Local

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Some lessons learned as world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases

26 June 2020 8:01 PM

Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

26 June 2020 7:44 PM

Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

26 June 2020 7:18 PM

