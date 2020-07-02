Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 16:20
[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Tiny Seboko
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Clement Manyathela Show
Latest Local
COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man The video shows law enforcement officials evict a naked man from his Empolweni home in Khayelitsha. 2 July 2020 9:09 AM
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939. 1 July 2020 9:55 PM
Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa in a virtual imbizo called on all South Africans to join in the fight against COVID-19, with infection l... 1 July 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system' Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing. 1 July 2020 7:56 AM
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
ZOOM: Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
2 July 2020 7:51 AM

With NUMSA spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi.


More episodes from The Political Desk

The Political Desk

1 July 2020 7:15 AM

With Dr Basani Baloyi, Inequality Programmes Manager at Oxfam SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

30 June 2020 7:13 AM

With Hilary Joffe, Business Day Contributing Editor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

29 June 2020 7:07 AM

With Ray Hartley, Research Director, Brenthurst Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

26 June 2020 7:05 AM

With Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO in the office of the Tax Ombudsman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

25 June 2020 7:12 AM

With Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary co-ordinator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

24 June 2020 7:09 AM

With Stavros Nicolaou, Business For South Africa and Aspen Pharmacare Group’s Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

23 June 2020 7:04 AM

With Duma Gqubule, Economist and Director at Centre for Economic Development & Transformation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

22 June 2020 7:07 AM

With Tendai Biti, Vice President of the MDC-Alliance and Greg Mills, director of The Brenthurst Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

19 June 2020 7:15 AM

With Zulaikha Patel - Former PTA Girls High Student and Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man

Local

Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa

Local

Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu

Politics

EWN Highlights

Numsa threatens to take govt to court over taxi industry loading rules

2 July 2020 9:45 AM

AfDB appoints 3 eminent persons to review allegations against Adesina

2 July 2020 9:12 AM

Innocent until proven guilty - ANC NEC on Limpopo officials implicated in VBS

2 July 2020 8:28 AM

