Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Latest Local
SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after man forcefully dragged from shack In a video shared widely, law enforcement officers were seen dragging a naked Bulelani Qholani from his home. 2 July 2020 4:10 PM
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives update on COVID-19 Premier David Makhura and his team are expected to give details on the province's readiness as the country gears up for the corona... 2 July 2020 12:08 PM
702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery Aubrey Masango chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus. 2 July 2020 11:48 AM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of national recoveries so far is 81,999. 2 July 2020 11:13 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Political Desk
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

3 July 2020 7:09 AM

 With Themba Godi, Former SCOPA Chairperson.


The Political Desk

2 July 2020 7:51 AM

With NUMSA spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi.

The Political Desk

1 July 2020 7:15 AM

With Dr Basani Baloyi, Inequality Programmes Manager at Oxfam SA

The Political Desk

30 June 2020 7:13 AM

With Hilary Joffe, Business Day Contributing Editor.

The Political Desk

29 June 2020 7:07 AM

With Ray Hartley, Research Director, Brenthurst Foundation.

The Political Desk

26 June 2020 7:05 AM

With Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO in the office of the Tax Ombudsman.

The Political Desk

25 June 2020 7:12 AM

With Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary co-ordinator

The Political Desk

24 June 2020 7:09 AM

With Stavros Nicolaou, Business For South Africa and Aspen Pharmacare Group’s Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development.

The Political Desk

23 June 2020 7:04 AM

With Duma Gqubule, Economist and Director at Centre for Economic Development & Transformation.

The Political Desk

22 June 2020 7:07 AM

With Tendai Biti, Vice President of the MDC-Alliance and Greg Mills, director of The Brenthurst Foundation.

UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections

World Local

Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday - Basic Education Dept

Local

Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report

Local

EWN Highlights

Take SAA's severance packages or risk it with liquidation, dept to unions

3 July 2020 8:01 AM

Concerns raised as DBE sends grades R, 6 & 11 pupils back to school

3 July 2020 6:33 AM

SA records close to 9,000 daily infections, death toll now sits at 2,844

3 July 2020 6:22 AM

