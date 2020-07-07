Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 10:05
Celebrating our healthcare heroes
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Professor Sipho Dlamini - Professor in the Infectious Disease dept at Groote Schuur hospital
Today at 10:35
DPE tells unions to hold own meetings after pulling out of SAA consultative forum
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kgathatso Tlhakudi - Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises‚
Phakamile Hlubi Majola
Today at 11:05
Health and Wellness: Busting mask myths
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mosima Mabunda - Head of Vitality Wellness
Today at 11:35
World of Work: The POPI Act and its implications for employers and employees
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Natasha Moni
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Latest Local
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721 There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. 7 July 2020 12:13 AM
Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more. 6 July 2020 5:18 PM
'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances' The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must look at other measures before retrenching staff. 6 July 2020 4:44 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed' Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations. 6 July 2020 7:45 AM
Former VBS CFO says sorry, to be admitted to psychiatric hospital Philip Truter was granted R50,000 bail in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Monday, after saying he was unemployed... 6 July 2020 3:35 PM
Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested The suspect could not be arrested a few weeks ago as he was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 July 2020 5:16 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense' "We've done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams. 6 July 2020 7:25 PM
Opera singer brings singing competition to Facebook London-based and Durban-born opera singer Njabulo Madlala joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share more. 6 July 2020 5:53 PM
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721 There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. 7 July 2020 12:13 AM
Breaking the silence: How Professor Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Political Desk
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

7 July 2020 7:09 AM

With Peter Fabricius, Consultant at the Institute for Security Studies.


More episodes from The Political Desk

The Political Desk

6 July 2020 7:16 AM

With Thabo Masebe, Gauteng Government Spokesperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

3 July 2020 7:09 AM

 With Themba Godi, Former SCOPA Chairperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

2 July 2020 7:51 AM

With NUMSA spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

1 July 2020 7:15 AM

With Dr Basani Baloyi, Inequality Programmes Manager at Oxfam SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

30 June 2020 7:13 AM

With Hilary Joffe, Business Day Contributing Editor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

29 June 2020 7:07 AM

With Ray Hartley, Research Director, Brenthurst Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

26 June 2020 7:05 AM

With Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO in the office of the Tax Ombudsman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

25 June 2020 7:12 AM

With Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary co-ordinator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

24 June 2020 7:09 AM

With Stavros Nicolaou, Business For South Africa and Aspen Pharmacare Group’s Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Entertainment

Job won't make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

Business Opinion Lifestyle

No theft at VBS. It's politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Zondo Commission says it conducted inspections at Mokonyane's home
7 July 2020 6:43 AM

7 July 2020 6:43 AM

Smooth return for second wave of pupils - WCED
7 July 2020 6:27 AM

7 July 2020 6:27 AM

Unions, rights groups say schools lacking COVID-19 essentials should not reopen
7 July 2020 6:16 AM

7 July 2020 6:16 AM

