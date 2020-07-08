Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Government, unions reach an agreement to retain over 1000 employees at SAA
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kgathatso Tlhakudi - Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises‚
Today at 10:20
The evolution of South African magazines
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dora Sithole - Editor at True Love Magazine
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University
Asanda Sizani - Fashion Stylist at Freelance/ Former Elle Fashion Editor
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Approaching the courts when you believe you have been bewitched
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Advocate Richard Botha - Commissioner at the CRL Rights Commission
Today at 12:23
Judge Hlope and Moeng Moeng
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 12:37
One Africa condemns xenophobic poster #MzansiPatrioticForces as well as threats of violence shown towards foreign nationals
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Today at 12:45
'Forgotten' waste pickers remain in jail
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thandeka Chauke
Thandeka Chauke, Legal councilor in the London Housing Unit
Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Political Desk
arrow_forward
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

8 July 2020 7:10 AM

With Anton Van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation.


More episodes from The Political Desk

The Political Desk

7 July 2020 7:09 AM

With Peter Fabricius, Consultant at the Institute for Security Studies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

6 July 2020 7:16 AM

With Thabo Masebe, Gauteng Government Spokesperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

3 July 2020 7:09 AM

 With Themba Godi, Former SCOPA Chairperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

2 July 2020 7:51 AM

With NUMSA spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

1 July 2020 7:15 AM

With Dr Basani Baloyi, Inequality Programmes Manager at Oxfam SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

30 June 2020 7:13 AM

With Hilary Joffe, Business Day Contributing Editor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

29 June 2020 7:07 AM

With Ray Hartley, Research Director, Brenthurst Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

26 June 2020 7:05 AM

With Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO in the office of the Tax Ombudsman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

25 June 2020 7:12 AM

With Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary co-ordinator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

