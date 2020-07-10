With Jasmine Opperman, Africa Analyst at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data ProjectLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Anton Van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Peter Fabricius, Consultant at the Institute for Security Studies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Thabo Masebe, Gauteng Government Spokesperson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Themba Godi, Former SCOPA Chairperson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With NUMSA spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Basani Baloyi, Inequality Programmes Manager at Oxfam SALISTEN TO PODCAST
With Hilary Joffe, Business Day Contributing Editor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Ray Hartley, Research Director, Brenthurst Foundation.LISTEN TO PODCAST