The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
Eastern Cape scooter project - a R10m fail
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Dr Thobile Mbengashe - Chief Director For Hiv And Aids at National Department Of Health
Today at 11:05
Reading the Preju-dictionary
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mbali N - Social Innovator, Creator of the Preju-dictionary,
Today at 11:35
Exploring the 5 love languages
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ilze Alberts - Family Psychologist at ...
Today at 12:10
Girl, 8, missing after falling into canal in Cape Town
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
James Styan
Today at 12:23
MIXED REACTIONS TO PROTEAS' NGIDI'S COMMENTS ON BLACK LIVES MATTER
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Niren Tolsi - freelance journalist at New Frame
Today at 12:27
SIU not investigating Solidarity Fund, but rather COVID-19 complaints
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 12:37
Antibody testing in Covid-19: Less of a ‘missing weapon’, more of a blunt stick
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marc Mendelson
Today at 12:40
Brazil, racial and class inequalities and Covid-19' 
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carolina Parreiras - anthropologist at University of São Paulo.
Today at 12:45
#BlackBotanistsWeek - a celebration of Black people who love plants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mizpah Hoffman - MSc graduate in Botany at Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:52
Political pow-wow:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murray Williams - Chief Reporter at Cape Argus
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
'I would not say COVID-19 is airborne at this stage, I would want more info' Professor Salim Abdool Karim says its likely virus might be airborne, but there isn't enough information on that matter. 10 July 2020 8:26 AM
UPDATE: More than 2-million tests conducted in SA, 13,674 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that South Africa now has 113,061 COVID-19 recoveries. Gauteng has 23,804 recoveries... 9 July 2020 10:51 PM
Cosas insists schools be shut down as regulations are not being adhered to Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have so far returned to the classroom as part of the Basic Education Department's phased reopening. 9 July 2020 5:56 PM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can't pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
[WATCH] WC strong winds causes Simba truck to fall on its side Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2020 8:57 AM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It's official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
The Political Desk
arrow_forward
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

10 July 2020 7:19 AM

With Jolidee Matongo, Joburg MMC for Finance.


The Political Desk

9 July 2020 7:18 AM

With Jasmine Opperman, Africa Analyst at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

8 July 2020 7:10 AM

With Anton Van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

7 July 2020 7:09 AM

With Peter Fabricius, Consultant at the Institute for Security Studies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

6 July 2020 7:16 AM

With Thabo Masebe, Gauteng Government Spokesperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

3 July 2020 7:09 AM

 With Themba Godi, Former SCOPA Chairperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

2 July 2020 7:51 AM

With NUMSA spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

1 July 2020 7:15 AM

With Dr Basani Baloyi, Inequality Programmes Manager at Oxfam SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

30 June 2020 7:13 AM

With Hilary Joffe, Business Day Contributing Editor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

29 June 2020 7:07 AM

With Ray Hartley, Research Director, Brenthurst Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'I would not say COVID-19 is airborne at this stage, I would want more info'

Local

EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

Politics

COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021

Local

SA records 13,674 new COVID-19 cases, reaches testing milestone 10 July 2020 9:34 AM

10 July 2020 9:34 AM

Former State Security DG Maqetuka to appear at Zondo Commission today 10 July 2020 8:54 AM

10 July 2020 8:54 AM

As cold front hits SA, GP residents urged to be cautious with heating devices 10 July 2020 8:48 AM

10 July 2020 8:48 AM

