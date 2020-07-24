With Bonang Mohale, Chairperson of Bidvest Group & Chancellor of the University of the Free StateLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue ServiceLISTEN TO PODCAST
With EWN Political Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Advocate Smanga Sethene, independent investigator and an Advocate from the Johannesburg Bar.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With John Steenhuisen, DA Interim Leader.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Zaakirah Vadi, head of the Strengthening Democracy Programme at the Ahmed Kathrada FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Mugwena Maluleke, SADTU General-Secretary.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Ghaleb Cachalia, DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Professor David Mosoma, CRL Rights Commission Chairperson.LISTEN TO PODCAST