The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Clement- Jeff Radebe
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jeff Radebe
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:38
Why Tik-Tok is making the Trump administration nervous
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:05
You can now buy a cellphone for the price of a second hand car
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Bottomsley - Journalist at Business Insider
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk Listeners' Edition
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Glen Spambo
Khustaz Mtwentwe
Naledi Manyathela
Today at 11:32
Chess for Change project for Grade R's aids in brain development
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Howard Goldberg
Today at 12:10
Mboweni cuts emergency PPE procurement
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joe Maswanganyi
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Portfolio Committee MP
Today at 12:23
amabungane on the gupta court orders
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 12:27
Mike Marchant on what to so about corruption. Should there be an amnesty for disclosure
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Marchant - Research Associate at Open Secrets Project
Today at 12:37
Street People policy review
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:40
Light SA Red illuminates CT in an effort to highlight the plight of local event & entertainment industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sharif Baker, Light SA Red
Shariff Baker - chair at Technical Production Services Association (TPSA)
Sharif Baker
Today at 12:45
Daily Maverick's Back to the Future initiative
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: Recovery rate surpasses 70% as SA records 414 new deaths The number of national recoveries so far is 377,266, which translates to a recovery rate of 71%. Gauteng has 129,375 recoveries. 5 August 2020 10:54 PM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
View all Local
Some Life Esidimeni claimants have not received payment, state says it paid all Attorney Ulrich Roux says if the government didn't agree with the award granted, it should have appealed. 6 August 2020 8:40 AM
Ramaphosa must be bold in rooting out corruption within his own party - Cosatu The federation's parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks says people need to see politicians going to jail for corruption. 6 August 2020 7:34 AM
All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni Treasury said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender p... 5 August 2020 6:32 PM
View all Politics
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong' Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'. 5 August 2020 7:53 PM
A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough 5 August 2020 7:15 PM
JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie. 5 August 2020 6:49 PM
View all Business
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush takes listeners behind the scenes on what builds a strong personal brand. 5 August 2020 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jakobsen 'serious but stable' after Tour of Poland crash Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen is in a serious but stable condition, doctors said on Thursday, a day after a horrifying crash in the... 6 August 2020 9:52 AM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad teaching son how to drive leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:03 AM
[VIDEO] Bride taking wedding photos minutes before Beirut explosion Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:02 AM
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
View all Entertainment
'It was like an earthquake,' says Lebanon Ambassador to South Africa Jihan Kaisi, a journalist based in Beirut, says this tragedy has added to the economic and COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country... 5 August 2020 1:53 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Political Desk
arrow_forward
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

6 August 2020 7:06 AM

With Matthew Parks, COSATU Parliamentary Co-Ordinator


More episodes from The Political Desk

The Political Desk

5 August 2020 7:08 AM

With Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

4 August 2020 7:07 AM

With Tendai Biti, MDC Alliance Vice President.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

3 August 2020 7:04 AM

With Professor Peter Goss, procurement & corporate governance expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

31 July 2020 7:12 AM

With Professor Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst & cultural expert based at Unisa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

30 July 2020 7:04 AM

With Daniel Bradlow, Professor of International Development Law and African Economic Relations at the University of Pretoria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

29 July 2020 7:03 AM

With Mpho Nawa, City of Tshwane Administrator.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

28 July 2020 7:17 AM

With Dr Ralph Mathekga, political analyst & Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economics and Business Sciences at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

27 July 2020 7:04 AM

With Max Jordaan Transformation and Membership Relations Executive at Cricket SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

24 July 2020 7:19 AM

With Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst based UKZN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Some Life Esidimeni claimants have not received payment, state says it paid all

Politics

Ramaphosa must be bold in rooting out corruption within his own party - Cosatu

Politics

Trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa has dropped by 20% since lockdown - survey

Local

EWN Highlights

Zimbabweans in Namibia living in fear after trying to organise solidarity march

6 August 2020 9:45 AM

Light SA Red movement calls on govt to extend relief funds to events industry

6 August 2020 8:00 AM

The UN’s Guterres urges the govt in troubled Zimbabwe uphold human rights

6 August 2020 7:58 AM

