Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
"Internet censorship bill" resisted by online content providers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nick Hall - Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry at ...
Today at 10:45
Send the kids back to school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Teaching Entrepreneurship-Gap Coffee Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Farrel - Owner of Gap Coffee Company
Today at 11:45
INTERVIEW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:23
william bird
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 12:27
doug coltart
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Doug Coltart
Douglas Coltart
Today at 12:45
The rise & fall of Ellen de Generes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
Today at 12:52
The week that was with glen bownes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
Good Samaritans install free WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital They have put signs for the public, family members and friends of the patients who are unreachable inside the COVID-19 wards. 6 August 2020 7:22 PM
Cabinet is serious about tackling fraud and corruption, says Lamola The minister said the inter-ministerial committee, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was an entity with teeth that would act... 6 August 2020 6:54 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of Cabinet meeting Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting of 5 August 2020. 6 August 2020 5:01 PM
SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco Naledi Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says the minister has been in conversation with Zimbabwean officials on the matter. 6 August 2020 12:44 PM
'Structures and systems of our economy still largely reflect the apartheid era' Clement Manyathela chats to the longest-serving minister since 1994 Jeff Radebe in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 6 August 2020 11:52 AM
View all Politics
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
View all Business
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush takes listeners behind the scenes on what builds a strong personal brand. 5 August 2020 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
View all Sport
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
[WATCH] Dad teaching son how to drive leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:03 AM
[VIDEO] Bride taking wedding photos minutes before Beirut explosion Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:02 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach 132,002 Number of national recoveries so far is 387,316, which translates to a 72% recovery rate. There were 36,616 new tests conducted. 6 August 2020 11:19 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
View all World
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Political Desk
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

7 August 2020 7:06 AM


More episodes from The Political Desk

The Political Desk

6 August 2020 7:06 AM

With Matthew Parks, COSATU Parliamentary Co-Ordinator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

5 August 2020 7:08 AM

With Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

4 August 2020 7:07 AM

With Tendai Biti, MDC Alliance Vice President.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

3 August 2020 7:04 AM

With Professor Peter Goss, procurement & corporate governance expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

31 July 2020 7:12 AM

With Professor Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst & cultural expert based at Unisa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

30 July 2020 7:04 AM

With Daniel Bradlow, Professor of International Development Law and African Economic Relations at the University of Pretoria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

29 July 2020 7:03 AM

With Mpho Nawa, City of Tshwane Administrator.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

28 July 2020 7:17 AM

With Dr Ralph Mathekga, political analyst & Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economics and Business Sciences at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

27 July 2020 7:04 AM

With Max Jordaan Transformation and Membership Relations Executive at Cricket SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach 132,002

World Local

Good Samaritans install free WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Local

What happened to the DA's investigation into Helen Zille's tweets

Local

Judgment in tobacco sale ban matter between BATSA, Cogta has been reserved

7 August 2020 6:21 AM

US death toll soars as global virus cases top 19 mn

7 August 2020 5:39 AM

Lebanon police scuffle with demonstrators angered by blast

7 August 2020 5:28 AM

