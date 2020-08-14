Today at 09:33 The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

Today at 09:50 feedback with listener- Teboho The Clement Manyathela Show

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:16 Bonang Mohale- Jail the thieves Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).

Today at 10:33 Impact of deeds office closures on property industry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jedd Grimbeek - Western Cape Property Development Forum and MD of MDA Projects

Today at 10:35 Cooking with Clement The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Moagu Seshoene, Founder of The Lazy Makoti

Today at 10:45 Western Cape Provincial Economic and tourism update with Minister David Maynier Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

Today at 11:05 The future now with Dr Roze Phillips Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA

Today at 11:05 Relationship focus- Entanglements with friends The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Elna Rudolph

Today at 11:35 Relationships focus cont'd The Clement Manyathela Show

Today at 12:10 cosatu on nedlac The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

Today at 12:23 Unemployed Graduates Movement to march to the Union Buildings The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:27 LATEST OIL SPILL, FURTHER EVIDENCE THAT FOSSIL FUELS AND EXTRACTIVES DESTRUCT The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Liz McDaid

Liz McDaid - Energy Consultant at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute,

Today at 12:33 - seri on marikana The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nomzamo Zondo - Director Of Litigation at Seri-Sa

Nomzamo Zondo, Socio-Economic Rights Institute head of litigation

Today at 12:45 Western Cape to develop a legislation for CCTV camera law - Vumacom responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ricky Croock, Vumacam CEO

Ricky Croock - Tactical Operations Manager at Css

