Political Desk

In efforts to restore its credibility, The National Prosecuting Authority is setting up an internal Office of Complaints and Ethics in the office of the National Director Public Prosecutions. This follows the dropping of racketeering charges against KZN Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) head, Johan Booysen. However, the two individuals, Advocate Moipone Noko and Advocates Sello Maema, were found by an investigation to have lied and conspired to charge Booysen and his men, and are still at the employ of the NPA. Does the President’s powers of appointments hinder the work of the NPA.
Guest: Willie Hofmeyr, Former NPAs Asset Forfeiture Unit Head
With Gia Nicolaides, EWN Assignments Editor & Senior Journalist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof. David Mosoma, Chairperson of the CRL Rights Commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Sam Koma, Political Analyst.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Imraan Choonar, CEO at Africa Muslims Agency.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, South African Council of ChurchesLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Mia Verdoorn Shammas, a South African broadcaster living in Beirut.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Matthew Parks, COSATU Parliamentary Co-OrdinatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Tendai Biti, MDC Alliance Vice President.LISTEN TO PODCAST