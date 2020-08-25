Today at 11:32 Is there space in the Cape Town coffee scene for Starbucks? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Iain Evans

125 125

Today at 11:35 The physical effects of loneliness and isolation The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Marlin McKay - General Practitioner at Goldman Medical Centre

125 125

Today at 11:45 Ad Feature with Johnathon Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

125 125

Today at 12:05 Health Department lashes out at drinking and driving incidents- Gauteng Health MEC cautions us to be safe. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jacob Mamabolo- Acting Gauteng Health MEC

125 125

Today at 12:10 Trio arrested for UIF fraud scam, Hawks spokesperson explains the details The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu - spokesperson at Hawks

Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu

125 125

Today at 12:15 Mayor condemns shooting at law enforcement officers, killing and wounding of children The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF

Imraahn Mukkadan

125 125

Today at 12:23 STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - National consumer commission responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission

Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution

125 125

Today at 12:27 covid-19 basic education sector risk adjusted (deferentiated) approach The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jaco Deacon

Jaco Deacon - National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools

125 125

Today at 12:38 STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - ASATA esponds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)

125 125

Today at 12:40 Scopa briefing into findings of Beitbridge fencing investigation The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:45 COVID-19 Financial Relief Update - Banking Assoc of SA responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa

125 125

Today at 12:52 What to do with our rising rage about corruption and injustice The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ruth Ancer- Clinical Psychologist

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:50 Imperial Logistics takes a Covid-19 hit The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics

125 125

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

125 125