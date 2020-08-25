Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:32
Is there space in the Cape Town coffee scene for Starbucks?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Iain Evans
Today at 11:35
The physical effects of loneliness and isolation
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Marlin McKay - General Practitioner at Goldman Medical Centre
Today at 11:45
Ad Feature with Johnathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:05
Health Department lashes out at drinking and driving incidents- Gauteng Health MEC cautions us to be safe.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo- Acting Gauteng Health MEC
Today at 12:10
Trio arrested for UIF fraud scam, Hawks spokesperson explains the details
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu - spokesperson at Hawks
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu
Today at 12:15
Mayor condemns shooting at law enforcement officers, killing and wounding of children
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Imraahn Mukkadan
Today at 12:23
STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - National consumer commission responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution
Today at 12:27
covid-19 basic education sector risk adjusted (deferentiated) approach
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Deacon
Jaco Deacon - National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Today at 12:38
STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - ASATA esponds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 12:40
Scopa briefing into findings of Beitbridge fencing investigation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:45
COVID-19 Financial Relief Update - Banking Assoc of SA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Today at 12:52
What to do with our rising rage about corruption and injustice
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ruth Ancer- Clinical Psychologist
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Imperial Logistics takes a Covid-19 hit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM How it works: Vaccine trails in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Latest Local
'We have a serious problem of policing in this country'- Caller Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula calls for stricter alcohol laws. 25 August 2020 10:31 AM
702 bids farewell to Aki Anastasiou: 'Its been an honour serving the listeners' After 30 years in broadcasting, the broadcaster will deliver his last traffic update on the station. 25 August 2020 9:34 AM
Mbalula calls for harsher alcohol laws after 3 cops killed chasing drunk driver Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was aware of the financial implications however, something needs to be done. 25 August 2020 7:14 AM
View all Local
Government off the rails, broken and needs fixing - Trevor Manuel The former finance minister says decisive steps need to be taken to fix the governance in the country. 25 August 2020 7:54 AM
'Ramaphosa is speaking as if he does not have enormous constitutional powers' Political analyst Eusebius McKaiser gives his take on President Cyril Ramphosa's open letter to the African National Congress. 24 August 2020 5:58 PM
'Corrupt officials must be jailed in orange overalls, letters are just useless' DA leader John Steenhuisen and ANC veterans' league president Snuki Zikalala reflect on a letter by Cyril Ramaphosa on corruption. 24 August 2020 12:58 PM
View all Politics
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris. 24 August 2020 7:23 PM
Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele. 24 August 2020 6:31 PM
Drowning in investment fees? OUTvest's ONEfee is what you've been waiting for Thinking of switching your investments? OUTvest's transparent ONEfee could save you up to 90% in fees on your investments. 24 August 2020 8:07 AM
View all Business
Are your people dying for a paycheque? Health and performance educator Richard Sutton chats with Azania Mosaka about COVID-19 stress in the workspace. 24 August 2020 3:14 PM
What to expect at the virtual RMB Turbine Art Fair 2020 Founder Glynis Hyslop says the online event is different and in some ways nicer. The viewing rooms are like many galleries. 23 August 2020 6:10 PM
Women, be aware of these four aspects when constructing a financial plan! Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says if you were married before, even if you are single, dependency is very important. 23 August 2020 10:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Girl on unicorn inflatable gets rescued after drifting off to sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 August 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Pupils sing about arriving late at school leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 August 2020 8:35 AM
Support those that speak out, don't glorify alleged perpetrators - Rosie Motene BET Africa has decided not to air an interview following outrage as Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu faces a rape charge. 24 August 2020 1:44 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 84% The number of national recoveries so far is 516,494, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 174,248 recoveries. 24 August 2020 11:24 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
View all Opinion

The Political Desk
arrow_forward
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

25 August 2020 7:07 AM

With Trevor Manuel, former Cabinet Minister & ANC NEC member.


More episodes from The Political Desk

The Political Desk

24 August 2020 7:08 AM

With William Gumede, Associate Professor at the School of Governance at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

21 August 2020 7:17 AM

With Advocate Collen Weapond: Designee for the Protection of Personal Information at the Information Regulator.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

20 August 2020 7:10 AM

A forensic investigation conducted by Omnia Strategy clears former Botswana President Ian Khama and businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe of allegations of money laundering. What happens next? Bongani speaks to former Botswana President Ian Khama. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

19 August 2020 7:05 AM

With Stuart Hess, Chief Cricket Correspondent, Independent Newspaper Group.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

17 August 2020 7:10 AM

In efforts to restore its credibility, The National Prosecuting Authority is setting up an internal Office of Complaints and Ethics in the office of the National Director Public Prosecutions. This follows the dropping of racketeering charges against KZN Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) head, Johan Booysen. However, the two individuals, Advocate Moipone Noko and Advocates Sello Maema, were found by an investigation to have lied and conspired to charge Booysen and his men, and are still at the employ of the NPA. Does the President’s powers of appointments hinder the work of the NPA. 

Guest: Willie Hofmeyr, Former NPAs Asset Forfeiture Unit Head

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

14 August 2020 7:08 AM

With Gia Nicolaides, EWN Assignments Editor & Senior Journalist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

13 August 2020 7:13 AM

With Prof. David Mosoma, Chairperson of the CRL Rights Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

12 August 2020 7:10 AM

With Dr Sam Koma, Political Analyst.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

11 August 2020 7:11 AM

With Imraan Choonar, CEO at Africa Muslims Agency.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 bids farewell to Aki Anastasiou: 'Its been an honour serving the listeners'

Local

Mbalula calls for harsher alcohol laws after 3 cops killed chasing drunk driver

Local

Government off the rails, broken and needs fixing - Trevor Manuel

Politics

EWN Highlights

Analyst: SA has highest road accidents globally, RAF won't cope

25 August 2020 11:00 AM

WATCH LIVE: State capture commission to hear further testimony on Bosasa

25 August 2020 10:19 AM

SA has had 611,450 COVID-19 infections with a recovery rate of 84%

25 August 2020 9:56 AM

