With Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson of the Gauteng Premier’s Office.
With Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
With Ayanda-Allie Paine, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Transport.
With Trevor Manuel, former Cabinet Minister & ANC NEC member.
With William Gumede, Associate Professor at the School of Governance at Wits University.
With Advocate Collen Weapond: Designee for the Protection of Personal Information at the Information Regulator.
A forensic investigation conducted by Omnia Strategy clears former Botswana President Ian Khama and businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe of allegations of money laundering. What happens next? Bongani speaks to former Botswana President Ian Khama.
With Stuart Hess, Chief Cricket Correspondent, Independent Newspaper Group.
In efforts to restore its credibility, The National Prosecuting Authority is setting up an internal Office of Complaints and Ethics in the office of the National Director Public Prosecutions. This follows the dropping of racketeering charges against KZN Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) head, Johan Booysen. However, the two individuals, Advocate Moipone Noko and Advocates Sello Maema, were found by an investigation to have lied and conspired to charge Booysen and his men, and are still at the employ of the NPA. Does the President’s powers of appointments hinder the work of the NPA.
Guest: Willie Hofmeyr, Former NPAs Asset Forfeiture Unit Head
With Gia Nicolaides, EWN Assignments Editor & Senior Journalist.