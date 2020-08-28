Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
US Republican Convention outcome
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:45
SA pastry chef makes it big in top Lisbon coffee shop
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Hendrik Pretorius
Today at 12:23
Herman Mashaba's new political party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 12:27
Political analysis on new party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 12:40
MEC for human settlements to respond
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements at ...
Today at 12:45
BeyondCOVID Survey reveals over ¾ of SA businesses report revenue losses due to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lings Naidoo, Redflank: Director& Joint-Founder of the BeyondCOVID Initiative
Today at 12:52
The news week that was - KG
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kagiso Mokgadi
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt down house Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture. 28 August 2020 7:40 AM
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86% The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries. 27 August 2020 9:56 PM
'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges' News24 journalist James de Villiers says reports show that NEC will tell officials accused of wrongdoings to step aside. 27 August 2020 5:15 PM
View all Local
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius. 27 August 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
View all Sport
Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2020 8:36 AM
[VIDEO] Alleged drunk police officer caught on camera while on duty Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2020 8:35 AM
Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Political Desk
arrow_forward
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

28 August 2020 7:10 AM

With Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson of the Gauteng Premier’s Office.


More episodes from The Political Desk

The Political Desk

27 August 2020 7:09 AM

With Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

26 August 2020 7:05 AM

With Ayanda-Allie Paine, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Transport.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

25 August 2020 7:07 AM

With Trevor Manuel, former Cabinet Minister & ANC NEC member.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

24 August 2020 7:08 AM

With William Gumede, Associate Professor at the School of Governance at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

21 August 2020 7:17 AM

With Advocate Collen Weapond: Designee for the Protection of Personal Information at the Information Regulator.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

20 August 2020 7:10 AM

A forensic investigation conducted by Omnia Strategy clears former Botswana President Ian Khama and businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe of allegations of money laundering. What happens next? Bongani speaks to former Botswana President Ian Khama. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

19 August 2020 7:05 AM

With Stuart Hess, Chief Cricket Correspondent, Independent Newspaper Group.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

17 August 2020 7:10 AM

In efforts to restore its credibility, The National Prosecuting Authority is setting up an internal Office of Complaints and Ethics in the office of the National Director Public Prosecutions. This follows the dropping of racketeering charges against KZN Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) head, Johan Booysen. However, the two individuals, Advocate Moipone Noko and Advocates Sello Maema, were found by an investigation to have lied and conspired to charge Booysen and his men, and are still at the employ of the NPA. Does the President’s powers of appointments hinder the work of the NPA. 

Guest: Willie Hofmeyr, Former NPAs Asset Forfeiture Unit Head

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

14 August 2020 7:08 AM

With Gia Nicolaides, EWN Assignments Editor & Senior Journalist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt down house

Local

SAHRC traces person responsible for Tracy Zille Twitter account

Local

'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges'

Local

EWN Highlights

France, Germany, and Spain beef up COVID-19 measures to combat surge

27 August 2020 8:14 PM

Denel not planning to seek further bailouts

27 August 2020 7:12 PM

Wisconsin city calm but police shooting reverberates across US

27 August 2020 7:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA