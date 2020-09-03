Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Kataza
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jenny Trethowan
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Clement- Lucas Radebe
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lucas Radebe - Former Bafana Bafana & Leeds United at ...
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Arbor Week
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Cape Town based tech company wins major contract from Britain’s NHS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
Today at 11:05
Celeste Le Roux, CEO of React24 Women Owned Contractor of the Year Award
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Celeste Le Roux
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- with Jono and Tshego
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Tshego Modisane - Entertainment Update at Talk Radio 702
Today at 11:32
Two young Jo'burgers create their own instant coffee brand
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Karabo Troy Makakaba
Today at 11:45
The return of First Thursdays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tasso Evangelinos - CEO at Ccid
Today at 12:10
Agsa's Covid audit report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kimi Makwetu
Kimi Makwetu
Kimi Makwetu - Auditor-General at ...
Today at 12:34
gary newham
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Gareth Newham, Head of Governance at Institute for Security Studies
Gareth Newham
Today at 12:37
FF plus
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
mary metcalfe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Latest Local
Stage 4 loadshedding today and power cuts to last for rest of week, says Eskom The power utility says load shedding will begin at 8 am and is expected to last until 10 pm. 3 September 2020 6:51 AM
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 630,595. There were 2,336 new infections. Gauteng has 211,157 cases to date. 2 September 2020 9:42 PM
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount. 2 September 2020 7:12 PM
View all Local
DA praises its leaders, then denigrates them when they leave - Somadoda Fikeni Political analyst reflects on the resignation of John Moodey and what that means for the party. 3 September 2020 7:28 AM
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in. 2 September 2020 7:33 PM
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show. 2 September 2020 6:54 PM
View all Politics
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index 2 September 2020 7:47 PM
'Small businesses need grants, not loans. They don't need more debt' Small Business Institute CEO John Dludlu says compliance can be sorted at a later stage but now let's save livelihoods. 2 September 2020 6:08 PM
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform Absa commits to growing African trade with its award-winning online platform, writes Patricia Holburn. 2 September 2020 12:07 PM
View all Business
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess Thirty contracted cricket players have written a letter expressing their concerns over Cricket South Africa's governance crisis. 2 September 2020 1:31 PM
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] David Blain flying using only helium balloons goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH] Bear charging towards hikers at Glacier National Park goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH] Plane drops red retardant over nearly burning house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 630,595. There were 2,336 new infections. Gauteng has 211,157 cases to date. 2 September 2020 9:42 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Political Desk
arrow_forward
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

3 September 2020 7:27 AM

With Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst based at Unisa.


More episodes from The Political Desk

The Political Desk

2 September 2020 7:08 AM

With Sibongile Besani, Head of ANC Presidency.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

1 September 2020 7:08 AM

With Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and community conflict specialist, African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

31 August 2020 7:05 AM

With Prof. Mcebisi Ndletyana, political analyst based at UJ.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

28 August 2020 7:10 AM

With Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson of the Gauteng Premier’s Office.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

27 August 2020 7:09 AM

With Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

26 August 2020 7:05 AM

With Ayanda-Allie Paine, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Transport.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

25 August 2020 7:07 AM

With Trevor Manuel, former Cabinet Minister & ANC NEC member.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

24 August 2020 7:08 AM

With William Gumede, Associate Professor at the School of Governance at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

21 August 2020 7:17 AM

With Advocate Collen Weapond: Designee for the Protection of Personal Information at the Information Regulator.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

DA praises its leaders, then denigrates them when they leave - Somadoda Fikeni

Politics

Stage 4 loadshedding today and power cuts to last for rest of week, says Eskom

Local

AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Comply with lockdown regulations or face shut down again, restaurants warned

3 September 2020 8:25 AM

Eskom board united despite resignations, MPs told

3 September 2020 8:20 AM

Mbalula: Prasa’s new accounting authority tasked with making most decisions

3 September 2020 7:46 AM

