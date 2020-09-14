Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Funeral parlours to go on strike
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:05
A reflection on South Africa's COVID19 modeling
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Sheetal Silal
Bruce Mellado
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBCs Audrey Tinline
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinline
Today at 10:20
Experian:Stolen data surfaces on the internet
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Trudie Broekmann - Attorney at Trudie Broekmann Attorneys
Ferdie Pieterse - CEO at Experian South Africa
Today at 10:33
SANDF on Zim flight
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Siphiwe Dlamini
Today at 10:35
A focus on rail security
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jack Mazibuko
Steve Harris
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- Sibling Dynamics
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Charity Mkone
Basetsana Kumalo - Former Miss SA, TV presenter and Entrepreneur at ...
Johanna Mukoki - Director Of Travel With Flair at Travel With Flair
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB- Leadership in turbulent times
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Steyn - Convenor Of The Business Of Wine Programme at Uct Graduate School Of Business.
Today at 12:10
Officials: Iran weighs plot to kill U.S. ambassador to South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Naeem Jeenah - Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre
Today at 12:13
Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - DA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kobus Marais - Shadow Minister Of Defence & Military Veterans at Da
Today at 12:15
Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - analyst responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siphamandla Zondi
Siphamandla Zondi
Today at 12:23
Undertakers threaten strike action- Health dept responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murdock Ramathuba - Regional Director at Department of Health
Today at 12:37
UFS dermatologist publishes first-ever comprehensive skin atlas Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe - senior lecturer and specialist in the Department of Dermatology at University of Free State
Today at 12:40
DA condemns Cabinet`s decision to remove statues to "theme parks"
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ciraj Rassool
Today at 12:52
Young Lives Matter Donovan Nelson
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Donovan Nelson - Cape Town March leader at Young Lives Matter
Latest Local
Is South Africa ready to move to Level 1? Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson, Ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 says mass gatherings are a huge risk. 14 September 2020 8:14 AM
South African Medical Association faces liquidation The South African Medical Association is facing liquidation for allegedly violating the labour relations act. 14 September 2020 8:14 AM
SANBS experiencing critical blood supply shortages Chief marketing officer says COVID19 has impacted their bloodstock as they could not go to public places for donations. 11 September 2020 12:47 PM
View all Local
Let us do what we can to ensure media industry survives and thrives - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa urges the private sector to also continue supporting the industry through advertising. 14 September 2020 7:46 AM
COVID-19 UPDATE: 20 new deaths as recoveries reach 577,906 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 649,793. There were 15,692 tests conducted and 20 new deaths. 14 September 2020 12:01 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 12 September 2020 1:54 PM
View all Politics
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading. 14 September 2020 7:30 AM
Tech glitch sees thousands of Capitec clients wake up to unauthorised deductions Capitec spokesperson Charl Nel said that they were in the process of reversing the double withdrawal and cardholders would be reim... 11 September 2020 9:00 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
We need a paradigm shift in how we view the creative industry - Sibongile Mngoma Sibongile Mngoma says a budget must be factored in to help venues to be covid-compliant so we can open the industry responsibly. 13 September 2020 11:43 AM
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
[WATCH] A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report. 11 September 2020 5:46 PM
Shaun Bartlett released as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach This comes just one day after the Soweto giants sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp. 10 September 2020 11:12 AM
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp Middendorp joined Chiefs on 7 December 2018. 9 September 2020 5:27 PM
View all Sport
Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 September 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Businessman hailed a hero after tackling suspect in attempted kidnap Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2020 8:31 AM
When I create music I don't want to latch onto trends - Bongi Mvuyana She dabbled in house music when Ralf GUM called her. When he called she thought someone was playing a joke on her. 11 September 2020 5:11 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Political Desk
14 September 2020 7:08 AM

With Theto Mahlakoana Senior political reporter at EWN


More episodes from The Political Desk

The Political Desk

11 September 2020 7:06 AM

With Ricky Croock, CEO of Vumacam.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The Political Desk

10 September 2020 7:17 AM

With Professor Adam Habib, Wits University Vice-Chancellor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The Political Desk

9 September 2020 7:06 AM

With Sandile Zungu, Black Business Council President.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The Political Desk

8 September 2020 7:05 AM

With Mmusi Maimane, Former DA Leader

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

7 September 2020 7:04 AM

With Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson of the Special Investigating Unit 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

4 September 2020 7:02 AM

With Natasha Mazzone, DA Chief Whip & Deputy Chairperson of the Federal Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

3 September 2020 7:27 AM

With Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst based at Unisa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

2 September 2020 7:08 AM

With Sibongile Besani, Head of ANC Presidency.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

1 September 2020 7:08 AM

With Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and community conflict specialist, African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

Politics

COVID-19 UPDATE: 20 new deaths as recoveries reach 577,906

Politics

Let us do what we can to ensure media industry survives and thrives - Ramaphosa

Politics

Is South Africa ready to move to Level 1?

Local

EWN Highlights

Karim attributes SA's low COVID-19 death rate to early prep, younger population

14 September 2020 8:53 AM

SACP: Evidence of Zimbabwe crisis can be seen in SA's informal settlements

14 September 2020 8:18 AM

Mbalula: Int'l flights to return soon but COVID-19 compliance must be observed

14 September 2020 7:54 AM

