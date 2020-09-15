The Political Desks

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Heart health
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Terry Harris
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
EFF Violence
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:15
Alleged plot to kill US ambassador to SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 12:23
Justice ministry on Judge Goliath alleged assassination plot
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barnabas Xulu - Lawyer at B Xulu and Partners Incorporated
Today at 12:27
Corona Times - affect of pandemic on migrants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tamuka Chekero - PhD Student in Anthropology at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:37
Theft of Metrorail infrastructure
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Riana Scott - Spokesperson at Metrorail Western Cape
Today at 12:45
Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Protest at Mowbray police station over killing of sex worker
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Constance Mathe
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
ARC Investments results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan van der Merwe - Co-CEO at ARC Investments
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
People need land and they will build their own houses - Rev Thembelani Jentile Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa says they want to do verification so that they can do the process properly. 14 September 2020 5:37 PM
Assassination plot claims 'malicious' and a ploy 'to get rid of Judge Hlophe' The attorney representing Western Cape judge president John Hlophe Barnabas Xulu describes allegations as malicious and false. 14 September 2020 3:15 PM
'As Satawu we're extremely worried about the vadalisation taking place in Prasa' Chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport Mosebenzi Zwane says they are open to suggestions on ways of improving Prasa. 14 September 2020 12:05 PM
View all Local
'Ethics course to urge public officials to realise that they serve society' National School of Government principal Busani Ngcaweni reflects on the department compelling officials to enroll in the school. 15 September 2020 7:21 AM
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 579,289 as COVID-19 cases surpass 650,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 650,749. There were 10,136 tests conducted and 956 new infections. 15 September 2020 6:34 AM
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. 14 September 2020 7:00 PM
View all Politics
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
View all Business
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading. 14 September 2020 7:30 AM
We need a paradigm shift in how we view the creative industry - Sibongile Mngoma Sibongile Mngoma says a budget must be factored in to help venues to be covid-compliant so we can open the industry responsibly. 13 September 2020 11:43 AM
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report. 11 September 2020 5:46 PM
View all Sport
Gardeners finding lost wedding ring buried in garden 40 years later goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 September 2020 8:31 AM
Widower puts a poster outside his house asking for friends after wife dies Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 September 2020 8:30 AM
Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 September 2020 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all World
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Political Desk
The Political Desks

The Political Desks

15 September 2020 7:08 AM

With Busani Ngcaweni, Principal at the National School of Government.


More episodes from The Political Desk

The Political Desk

14 September 2020 7:08 AM

With Theto Mahlakoana Senior political reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

11 September 2020 7:06 AM

With Ricky Croock, CEO of Vumacam.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

10 September 2020 7:17 AM

With Professor Adam Habib, Wits University Vice-Chancellor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

9 September 2020 7:06 AM

With Sandile Zungu, Black Business Council President.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

8 September 2020 7:05 AM

With Mmusi Maimane, Former DA Leader and One SA Movement Leader.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

7 September 2020 7:04 AM

With Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson of the Special Investigating Unit 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

4 September 2020 7:02 AM

With Natasha Mazzone, DA Chief Whip & Deputy Chairperson of the Federal Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

3 September 2020 7:27 AM

With Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst based at Unisa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

2 September 2020 7:08 AM

With Sibongile Besani, Head of ANC Presidency.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Ethics course to urge public officials to realise that they serve society'

Politics

Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry

Business Politics

'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Man accused of trying to kidnap girl (4) in Roodepoort facing 3 charges

15 September 2020 10:51 AM

Australia reports no COVID-19 deaths for first time in two months

15 September 2020 10:16 AM

WATCH LIVE: Zondo hears evidence from ex-Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels

15 September 2020 10:04 AM

