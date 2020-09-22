Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Legal Matter Matter: Draft code of practice on violence and harassment in the workplace published
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Shane Johnson
Today at 21:05
International World Rhino Day - 22 September (Jamie rides for anti-poaching unit and for a soup kitchen)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jamie Marais
Today at 21:31
ANC’s handling of Masuku-Diko PPE saga shows how corruption blurs state and party lines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Siphamandla Zondi - Professor and head of department of Political Sciences and acting head of the Institute for Strategi
Today at 22:05
The effectiveness of internships in equipping you for your current/future jobs
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jake Willis - CEO and Founder at Lulaway
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
'No foreign country can take plants without a permit,' says expert Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu gives his take on what South Africa is doing to protect and share traditional medicine resources. 22 September 2020 5:09 PM
UIF to resume COVID-19 relief payments Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi says they are satisfied with the work that they have done. 22 September 2020 5:05 PM
Nathaniel Julies murder accused 'believe they do not pose risk to society' The Nathaniel Julies murder case back was in the Protea Magistrates Court and all three accused seek bail. 22 September 2020 4:28 PM
View all Local
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken' Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu reflects on his new book titled Enabler or Victim: KPMG SA and State Capture. 22 September 2020 7:48 AM
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
View all Politics
Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake Capitalworks and former DGB CEO Tim Hutchinson acquire majority shareholding. Hutchinson gives details on The Money Show. 22 September 2020 7:29 PM
Using data to understand the customer of the future 2020 has forcefully disrupted many consumers, and left traditional consumer-facing businesses having to re-assess and re-configure 22 September 2020 3:54 PM
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
View all Business
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant' Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant. 21 September 2020 4:52 PM
Matric Roadmap: Take control of your exams Matriculants, get ready for the forthcoming exam season and safeguard your future by attending the AAA Matric Revision Programme. 21 September 2020 8:00 AM
COVID-19 turns ballet dancer and choreographer into online fitness maestro Ipeleng Merafe and friends from the US, UK, Israel, Reunion Island and other places collaborate and share their experiences. 20 September 2020 4:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Political Desk
arrow_forward
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

22 September 2020 7:12 AM

With Judge Albie Sachs, retired Constitutional Court Judge.


More episodes from The Political Desk

The Political Desk

21 September 2020 7:07 AM

With Susan Comrie, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

18 September 2020 7:08 AM

With Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Founder & President.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

17 September 2020 7:06 AM

With Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

16 September 2020 7:03 AM

With John Stremlau Honorary Professor of International Relations at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desks

15 September 2020 7:08 AM

With Busani Ngcaweni, Principal at the National School of Government.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

14 September 2020 7:08 AM

With Theto Mahlakoana Senior political reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

11 September 2020 7:06 AM

With Ricky Croock, CEO of Vumacam.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

10 September 2020 7:17 AM

With Professor Adam Habib, Wits University Vice-Chancellor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

9 September 2020 7:06 AM

With Sandile Zungu, Black Business Council President.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list

Business Politics

Jon Qwelane hate speech case lands in Constitutional Court

Local

'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken'

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Trial of Sudan's Bashir adjourned to 6 October

22 September 2020 7:33 PM

Mboro: A lot of people claim they were scammed by Bushiri and want their money

22 September 2020 6:08 PM

5 survivors of fatal KZN crash in hospital ‘badly injured’, says MEC Ntuli

22 September 2020 5:42 PM

