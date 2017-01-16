The Political Desk: Baleka Mbete to run for president

Sunday Times reported that Baleka Mbete, the ANC's national chairwoman, has been "approached by many" party structures and "after agonising for a long time" over it, decided to make herself available to run for presidency.



City Press reports that it understands that behind-the-scenes opponents of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa are discouraging support for him by saying he is beholden to Jewish business interests. Those opposed to ANC chairperson and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete have flooded the rumour mill with stories that she is very ill.



President Jacob Zuma stunned ANC deputy president hopeful Zweli Mkhize when he made a surprise arrival at the event where Mkhize would have looked to launch himself in the run-up to this year’s elective conference. Mkhize – currently ANC treasurer general – was the official deployed to address the KwaZulu-Natal birthday celebration of the ANC at Kwadukuza yesterday, but the address of provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala was interrupted by the shock arrival of Zuma.