The Political Desk: Cyril Ramaphosa hints that ANC succession rules might change

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
Hanging Out with Clement- Lindiwe Mazibuko
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
World Cancer Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Vikash Sewram
Today at 10:45
Cancer & Nutrition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Omy Naidoo
Today at 11:05
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Radio station management
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Stephen Werner - Exec Producer at Kfm Breakfast
JD Mostert, station manager at 5fm
Shoeshoe Ntsoaki Qhu, Station Manager at Voice of Wits
Today at 11:32
Minister Fritz unhappy with Public Order Policing report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 11:45
Walk in solidarity of hospitality industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rudi Minnaar - Restaurateur at Bones Kitchen & Bar
Today at 12:10
Greyhound may not be the only casualty of crumbling transport industry - PCPA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fiona Brooke-Leggat - Chair at Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)
Today at 12:15
More regulation needed as cryptocurrencies go mainstream
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thomas Lobban - Legal Manager for Cross-Border Taxation at Tax Consulting SA
Today at 12:23
If Sex Work is illegal, why is SARS taxing OnlyFans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean du Toit
Today at 12:27
Gender rights groups and sex workers call foul on double standards on tax and sexwork
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nosipho Vidima - Human Rights And Lobying Officer at The Sex Workers Education And Advocacy Taskforce
Today at 12:37
Prof Sean Davison's request to be pardoned in NZ denied
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee Last - Executive Member at Dignitysa
Today at 12:40
Wealth tax debate
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 12:45
World Rugby in discussions regarding the future international rugby calendar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Latest Local
As 4,058 COVID-19 infections are recorded, 398 people succumb to virus The Health Department says the recovery rate is 90.5%, with 1,323,000 people having recovered. 4 February 2021 7:06 AM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
View all Local
‘Leave him alone’ – Magashule says Zuma’s rights must be respected Ace Magashule was speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday and defended Jacob Zuma, saying the former leader was a South Afr... 3 February 2021 3:43 PM
Tourism Equity Fund: Does it constitute transformation? - Solidarity BBC's Sandile Zungu says black operators suffered because of poor investment in infrastructure that supports their participation. 3 February 2021 12:47 PM
ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they will not be making running commentary on the state capture commission. 3 February 2021 11:20 AM
View all Politics
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest 3 February 2021 7:15 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
View all Business
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 February 2021 8:18 AM
Man explaining how bad it is for job postings not to mention salary goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 February 2021 8:17 AM
Scary pics prove that children should never wear blue swimwear Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Political Desk
arrow_forward
The Political Desk: Cyril Ramaphosa hints that ANC succession rules might change

The Political Desk: Cyril Ramaphosa hints that ANC succession rules might change

20 January 2017 12:49 PM

Speaking in Davos, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa hinted that ANC has its policy conference in June and that’s where there’s likely to be debate that could see a change to the way the ANC chooses its new leaders. 

Former SARB governor, Chris Stals has been speaking out about the ABSA lifeboat saga and the Mail & Guardian is reporting on an interview the former Public Protector did with former president, Thabo Mbeki on the issue.


More episodes from The Political Desk

The current state of Eskom’s power system

23 October 2020 7:13 AM

Power utility Eskom senior management gave the nation a briefing on the state of the power system yesterday. 

They warned that load shedding remains a real threat as the system continues to have its vulnerabilities. Old coal-fired power plants remain a burden, while plans are in play to fix up build defects at their newest power plants – Medupi and Kusile.

Unveiling the economic construction and recovery plan in parliament on Thursday last week President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that, Government is fast-tracking applications for electricity generation for personal use as it moves to end crippling load-shedding and secure energy supply.

He said government would work hard to ensure reliable, sufficient supply of energy within by 2022… 

Eskom Management on the other revealed yesterday that while it expects to have performed adequate reliability maintenance on its aged power plants to improve reliability by September 2021, the risk of load shedding will still not be eliminated. 


So, what's the true picture here? To discuss that, Bongani joined by the Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Recap of US vice-presidential debate

8 October 2020 7:08 AM

With David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief of The Guardian.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Organisations call for IMF to stop promoting austerity

7 October 2020 7:10 AM

With Daniel McLaren, Budget Analyst at Section 27.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cosatu, Saftu stage national day of action

6 October 2020 7:25 AM

With Bheki Ntshalintshali, General-Secretary of Cosatu.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

5 October 2020 7:08 AM

With Bruno Luthuli, Commissioner at the Public Service Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

28 September 2020 7:05 AM

With Kobus Marais, DA Shadow Minister for Defence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

24 September 2020 7:04 AM

With Mxolisi Nkosi, Deputy Director-General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

23 September 2020 7:06 AM

With Atilla Kisla, Legal Consultant for the International Criminal Justice, Civil & Political Rights Programme at the Southern Africa Litigation Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

22 September 2020 7:12 AM

With Judge Albie Sachs, retired Constitutional Court Judge.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

21 September 2020 7:07 AM

With Susan Comrie, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

As 4,058 COVID-19 infections are recorded, 398 people succumb to virus

Local

ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe

Politics

Greyhound closes shop after 37 years of service

Local

EWN Highlights

Gordhan: Greater consequences now for power station managers over power cuts

4 February 2021 8:49 AM

South Africans in China love its efficient COVID-19 response, but racism remains

4 February 2021 8:35 AM

Scopa to grill struggling SOEs over 'grim' audit outcomes

4 February 2021 8:02 AM

