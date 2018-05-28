The Political Desk : Is the DA in disarray?

Streaming issues? Report here
International News
Guests
Katie MacDonald
The Outdoor Report
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
LeadSA: The Sahiba Foundation
Guests
Thubelihle Zooma - CEO at Sahiba Foundation
Is the Keto diet safe?
Guests
Dr. Fundile Nyathi
Talking Point: Interracial dating
Guests
Peter Phillip
Veronika Komarkoba
Racism in football
Guests
Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association
10-year-old singing prodigy needs help
Guests
Kagisho Palagangwe
The UK Report
Guests
Gavin Grey
Golden Globes 2021 nominations
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Latest Local
Numsa: Job cuts at Putco ‘unnecessary’ Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, in their bid to save the jobs of 214 employees at Putco, the union had scrutinized the compan... 6 February 2021 12:13 PM
What are the challenges facing Early Childhood Development sector? Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign’s member Coleen Daniels reflects on the issues the sector has been facing due to the pandemic. 6 February 2021 8:40 AM
3,749 COVID-19 infections recorded and 291 people succumb to virus The Health Department says the number of fatalities have pushed the death toll to 45, 902 since the start of the pandemic. 6 February 2021 6:31 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma. 5 February 2021 2:41 PM
What will come from the tea party between Zuma and Malema? Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the meeting between the former president and the EFF leader. 5 February 2021 12:50 PM
Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni Public Service Commission commissioner reflects on his new role in the department and what is needed to turn it around. 5 February 2021 7:50 AM
View all Politics
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding. 5 February 2021 8:14 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Business
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba. 6 February 2021 10:16 AM
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Political Desk
arrow_forward
The Political Desk : Is the DA in disarray?

The Political Desk : Is the DA in disarray?

28 May 2018 7:00 AM

City Press reporting that there could be a split in the DA over how Mmusi Maimane is running the party. What does this mean for the DA come 2019 elections? Is the party in disarray?


More episodes from The Political Desk

The current state of Eskom’s power system

23 October 2020 7:13 AM

Power utility Eskom senior management gave the nation a briefing on the state of the power system yesterday. 

They warned that load shedding remains a real threat as the system continues to have its vulnerabilities. Old coal-fired power plants remain a burden, while plans are in play to fix up build defects at their newest power plants – Medupi and Kusile.

Unveiling the economic construction and recovery plan in parliament on Thursday last week President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that, Government is fast-tracking applications for electricity generation for personal use as it moves to end crippling load-shedding and secure energy supply.

He said government would work hard to ensure reliable, sufficient supply of energy within by 2022… 

Eskom Management on the other revealed yesterday that while it expects to have performed adequate reliability maintenance on its aged power plants to improve reliability by September 2021, the risk of load shedding will still not be eliminated. 


So, what's the true picture here? To discuss that, Bongani joined by the Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Recap of US vice-presidential debate

8 October 2020 7:08 AM

With David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief of The Guardian.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Organisations call for IMF to stop promoting austerity

7 October 2020 7:10 AM

With Daniel McLaren, Budget Analyst at Section 27.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cosatu, Saftu stage national day of action

6 October 2020 7:25 AM

With Bheki Ntshalintshali, General-Secretary of Cosatu.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

5 October 2020 7:08 AM

With Bruno Luthuli, Commissioner at the Public Service Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

28 September 2020 7:05 AM

With Kobus Marais, DA Shadow Minister for Defence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

24 September 2020 7:04 AM

With Mxolisi Nkosi, Deputy Director-General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

23 September 2020 7:06 AM

With Atilla Kisla, Legal Consultant for the International Criminal Justice, Civil & Political Rights Programme at the Southern Africa Litigation Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

22 September 2020 7:12 AM

With Judge Albie Sachs, retired Constitutional Court Judge.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

21 September 2020 7:07 AM

With Susan Comrie, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

